Hillary Clinton Accuses Trump Administration of Withholding Information on Epstein Case

Former US First Lady and ex-Secretary of State Hillary Clinton has accused the administration of current President Donald Trump of "concealing" information regarding the case of deceased sex offender Jeffrey Epstein. This is reported by UNN with reference to BBC.

Details

Release these documents. They are dragging out the case - Clinton said in an interview with the BBC in Berlin, where she participated in the annual World Forum.

She also called for open hearings in the Congressional committee, rather than behind closed doors.

I just want everything to be fair. I want everyone to be treated equally. We have nothing to hide. We have repeatedly demanded the full disclosure of these documents. We believe that sunlight is the best disinfectant - said Hillary Clinton.

Context

The US Department of Justice published millions of pages of documents from the investigation into Jeffrey Epstein's case. They detail his connections with figures such as Steve Bannon, Elon Musk, and world leaders, as well as Epstein's attempts to meet with Musk and his influence on political and business circles.

The published files caused a political uproar and led to the resignations of high-ranking officials in various countries.

Epstein was known for his connections with the global elite: politicians, businessmen, aristocrats, and influential media figures. This later became central to the large-scale disclosure of the "Epstein files."

Additionally

Hillary Clinton served as US Secretary of State from January 21, 2009, to February 1, 2013. Prior to that, from November 7, 2000, to January 21, 2009, she was a US Senator from the state of New York.

Even earlier, from January 20, 1993, to January 20, 2001, she was the First Lady of the United States. Her husband, Bill Clinton, was the President of the United States during the same period.

Recall

According to declassified FBI documents, former Palm Beach Police Chief Michael Reiter claims that Donald Trump called him in 2006 and stated that "everyone" knew about Jeffrey Epstein's behavior.