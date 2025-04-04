US President Donald Trump has revoked access to classified information for a number of opponents, including Harris, Clinton and Biden, as well as members of the Biden family. Earlier, he deprived Blinken and Sullivan of access.
Poroshenko's statements contradict his actions and play into Putin's hands, promoting Russian narratives about the undemocratic nature of the Ukrainian government, the expert believes.
Former U. S. President Joe Biden has resumed cooperation with Creative Artists Agency after leaving office. The agency previously represented his interests and has ties to the Obama family.
NABU detective Denysiuk released internal information about problems in the Bureau after his dismissal. Expert Posternak believes that this case exposed a systemic crisis in Ukraine's anti-corruption system.
Obama, Clinton and Bush Jr. will not attend President-elect Trump's traditional inaugural dinner. All three, however, will attend the swearing-in ceremony.
John Ratcliffe, a candidate for the post of CIA director, said that the risk of a US conflict with a nuclear power is growing because of the war in Ukraine. He also called the current situation the most difficult for US national security in history.
Former US First Lady Michelle Obama will not attend Donald Trump's inauguration on January 20. Barack Obama, the Bush and Clinton families have confirmed their attendance at the ceremony.
Joe Biden has awarded Pope Francis the Presidential Medal of Freedom “with distinction. ” This is the first time such an award has been presented by a sitting US president, and the ceremony took place over the phone due to the fires in California.
U. S. President Joe Biden has awarded the country's highest civilian honor to 19 prominent individuals. Among the honorees are footballer Messi, politician Hillary Clinton, Vogue editor Anna Wintour, and other prominent figures.
From Ted Danson and Mary Steenburgen to Judy and Jerry Sheindlin, the stories of Hollywood's strongest marriages. Celebrity couples share their secrets on how to keep love alive for decades.
The military man Alexey “Stalker” criticized Poroshenko's statement about the possibility of stopping the war in a day. He recalled the former president's previous failed “peace plans” that led to tragic consequences.
The Hungarian Information Office monitored OLAF representatives during their visits to the country in 2015-2017. Intelligence tapped phones, searched hotel rooms, and copied data from the laptops of European officials.
Political expert Petro Oleshchuk said that Poroshenko's visit to the United States will remind Republicans of Ukraine's interference in the 2016 elections. The expert recalled the scandal with the "Black Book" and support for Hillary Clinton.
Donald Trump has announced the appointment of John Ratcliffe as CIA Director in his upcoming administration. Ratcliffe is known for his fight for the truth and his investigation of Hillary Clinton.
Politico has compiled a list of politicians who face Trump's revenge if he wins the election. Among the potential “victims” are Biden, Harris, Obama, Clinton and other opponents.
US President Joe Biden has said that Donald Trump is a threat to democracy and should be “politically blocked. ” Biden called on Democrats to win the November 5 election to prevent Trump from returning to power.
Donald Trump has called for Kamala Harris's resignation over migration issues on the border with Mexico. He also demanded that she be impeached and deprived of the right to run for president.
A new Rasmussen poll shows Kamala Harris leading Donald Trump in the key state of Michigan. In the race, Harris is supported by 48% of voters, Trump by 47%, and when third parties are taken into account, Harris' advantage increases to 3%.
US Vice President Kamala Harris has been officially nominated as the Democratic Party's presidential candidate. She will become the second person of color and the second female nominee from a major party in US history.
Barack Obama plans to express his support for Kamala Harris as the Democratic candidate in the US presidential election. The former president has already privately informed the vice president about this and is in regular contact with her.
FOX News Media offered to hold a debate between Donald Trump and Kamala Harris on September 17 in Pennsylvania. Trump declared his readiness for the debate, but later clarified that he had only agreed to a debate with Joe Biden.