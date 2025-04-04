Hillary Clinton

$41.340.03
We have information that the US is close to taking measures towards a ceasefire - Zelensky
06:51 PM • 8638 views

We have information that the US is close to taking measures towards a ceasefire - Zelensky

06:32 PM • 16191 views

Next week, lawyers will present Zelensky with the Ukrainian draft agreement with the USA

Exclusive
01:24 PM • 56890 views

In Ukraine, Trump's customs policy will affect prices for goods with foreign components - expert

Exclusive
April 4, 01:12 PM • 200318 views

Delivery vs pharmacy: can the post office replace the pharmacy infrastructure

April 4, 10:10 AM • 115524 views

Increasing electricity and gas tariffs is not on the agenda - Ministry of Energy

Exclusive
April 4, 06:27 AM • 379196 views

NATO Founding Day: How the Alliance Helps Ukraine and When Accession is Possible

April 4, 05:56 AM • 302710 views

How to diversify the Easter table: 5 desserts worth preparing

April 3, 07:36 PM • 212601 views

NABUgate. Lawyers accuse NABU of wiretapping, NABU - of "collecting rulings": who broke the law

Exclusive
April 3, 03:18 PM • 243611 views

"This is not about pressure on pharmacies, it's about fair rules of the game for all market participants": MP Kuzminykh on the new regulation of the pharmaceutical market

Exclusive
April 3, 01:51 PM • 254789 views

Apartment rental prices in Kyiv exceed pre-war levels: what to expect next

Kim Kardashian posted revealing photos on Instagram after rumors of Kanye West's split from his wife

April 4, 09:23 AM • 121120 views

Full of skulls and other special effects - a first look at the film "Predator: Wasteland"

April 4, 10:08 AM • 50807 views

The series "The Handmaid's Tale" will get a sequel: filming will begin soon

April 4, 10:29 AM • 64775 views

Eggs in the USA have become so expensive before Easter that Americans are painting potatoes

01:48 PM • 36497 views

Ukraine is preparing to legalize cryptocurrencies: a chance for the budget or a risk for the economy

02:15 PM • 120075 views
Publications

Ukraine is preparing to legalize cryptocurrencies: a chance for the budget or a risk for the economy

02:15 PM • 120298 views

Delivery vs pharmacy: can the post office replace the pharmacy infrastructure
Exclusive

April 4, 01:12 PM • 200318 views

NATO Founding Day: How the Alliance Helps Ukraine and When Accession is Possible
Exclusive

April 4, 06:27 AM • 379196 views

A month since the ban on marketing in the pharmaceutical industry: who made millions from it

April 4, 06:14 AM • 248692 views

How to diversify the Easter table: 5 desserts worth preparing

April 4, 05:56 AM • 302710 views
Donald Trump

Marco Rubio

Volodymyr Zelenskyy

Mark Rutte

Denis Shmyhal

Ukraine

United States

China

France

United Kingdom

UNN Lite

The Swedish Queen underwent surgery, all her scheduled meetings have been cancelled

05:58 PM • 10770 views

Eggs in the USA have become so expensive before Easter that Americans are painting potatoes

01:48 PM • 36651 views

The series "The Handmaid's Tale" will get a sequel: filming will begin soon

April 4, 10:29 AM • 64925 views

Full of skulls and other special effects - a first look at the film "Predator: Wasteland"

April 4, 10:08 AM • 50953 views

Kim Kardashian posted revealing photos on Instagram after rumors of Kanye West's split from his wife

April 4, 09:23 AM • 121266 views
Fox News

Telegram

The New York Times

P-800 Oniks

Leopard 2

Persons

Hillary Clinton

American politician and diplomat (born 1947)
News by theme

Trump has deprived Harris, Clinton and Biden of access to classified information

US President Donald Trump has revoked access to classified information for a number of opponents, including Harris, Clinton and Biden, as well as members of the Biden family. Earlier, he deprived Blinken and Sullivan of access.

News of the World • March 22, 02:20 PM • 31839 views

Poroshenko is playing along with Russia: he accused the authorities of oppression, even though he himself shook hands and hugged Putin - expert

Poroshenko's statements contradict his actions and play into Putin's hands, promoting Russian narratives about the undemocratic nature of the Ukrainian government, the expert believes.

Politics • March 20, 02:40 PM • 9256 views

Biden signs contract with Hollywood agency: what it means

Former U. S. President Joe Biden has resumed cooperation with Creative Artists Agency after leaving office. The agency previously represented his interests and has ties to the Obama family.

News of the World • February 4, 01:01 PM • 108991 views

Expert: Legal community discusses public leak of information by former detective and considers it evidence of complete failure of NABU

NABU detective Denysiuk released internal information about problems in the Bureau after his dismissal. Expert Posternak believes that this case exposed a systemic crisis in Ukraine's anti-corruption system.

Politics • January 29, 04:03 PM • 27320 views

Obama, Clinton and Bush refuse to attend Trump's inaugural dinner

Obama, Clinton and Bush Jr. will not attend President-elect Trump's traditional inaugural dinner. All three, however, will attend the swearing-in ceremony.

News of the World • January 16, 09:55 AM • 23427 views

War in Ukraine increases the risk of US conflict with a nuclear-armed country - future CIA chief

John Ratcliffe, a candidate for the post of CIA director, said that the risk of a US conflict with a nuclear power is growing because of the war in Ukraine. He also called the current situation the most difficult for US national security in history.

War • January 15, 08:59 PM • 29350 views

Michelle Obama will not attend Trump's inauguration

Former US First Lady Michelle Obama will not attend Donald Trump's inauguration on January 20. Barack Obama, the Bush and Clinton families have confirmed their attendance at the ceremony.

News of the World • January 15, 12:41 AM • 28675 views

Joe Biden awards Pope with medal of honor

Joe Biden has awarded Pope Francis the Presidential Medal of Freedom “with distinction. ” This is the first time such an award has been presented by a sitting US president, and the ceremony took place over the phone due to the fires in California.

News of the World • January 12, 01:01 AM • 30284 views

Joe Biden presents Presidential Medal of Freedom to 19 recipients

U. S. President Joe Biden has awarded the country's highest civilian honor to 19 prominent individuals. Among the honorees are footballer Messi, politician Hillary Clinton, Vogue editor Anna Wintour, and other prominent figures.

News of the World • January 4, 11:31 PM • 25213 views

Hollywood couples who have kept love alive: secrets of relationships

From Ted Danson and Mary Steenburgen to Judy and Jerry Sheindlin, the stories of Hollywood's strongest marriages. Celebrity couples share their secrets on how to keep love alive for decades.

News of the World • December 31, 04:15 PM • 105608 views

Defense lawyer: Poroshenko's statement to the world “to end the war in 24 hours” is populism that harms Ukraine in the world

The military man Alexey “Stalker” criticized Poroshenko's statement about the possibility of stopping the war in a day. He recalled the former president's previous failed “peace plans” that led to tragic consequences.

War • December 10, 03:42 PM • 31814 views

Hungarian intelligence secretly followed EU officials: what is known about the scandal

The Hungarian Information Office monitored OLAF representatives during their visits to the country in 2015-2017. Intelligence tapped phones, searched hotel rooms, and copied data from the laptops of European officials.

News of the World • December 6, 11:41 AM • 16527 views

Poroshenko went to Washington to harm Ukraine: his visit will remind the Trump team how he leaked them in the 2016 elections-Oleshchuk

Political expert Petro Oleshchuk said that Poroshenko's visit to the United States will remind Republicans of Ukraine's interference in the 2016 elections. The expert recalled the scandal with the "Black Book" and support for Hillary Clinton.

Politics • December 6, 09:35 AM • 19230 views

Trump has chosen a new CIA director - John Ratcliffe will lead the US intelligence agency

Donald Trump has announced the appointment of John Ratcliffe as CIA Director in his upcoming administration. Ratcliffe is known for his fight for the truth and his investigation of Hillary Clinton.

News of the World • November 13, 06:11 AM • 19886 views

Trump promised revenge: Politico reveals which American politicians are on the “blacklist”

Politico has compiled a list of politicians who face Trump's revenge if he wins the election. Among the potential “victims” are Biden, Harris, Obama, Clinton and other opponents.

News of the World • November 6, 08:34 PM • 56959 views

Biden says Trump should be “politically” blocked

US President Joe Biden has said that Donald Trump is a threat to democracy and should be “politically blocked. ” Biden called on Democrats to win the November 5 election to prevent Trump from returning to power.

News of the World • October 23, 02:28 AM • 37340 views

Trump calls for Harris' resignation and impeachment

Donald Trump has called for Kamala Harris's resignation over migration issues on the border with Mexico. He also demanded that she be impeached and deprived of the right to run for president.

News of the World • October 1, 01:57 AM • 20426 views

Conservative poll shows Kamala Harris leading Trump in key state

A new Rasmussen poll shows Kamala Harris leading Donald Trump in the key state of Michigan. In the race, Harris is supported by 48% of voters, Trump by 47%, and when third parties are taken into account, Harris' advantage increases to 3%.

Politics • August 18, 06:43 PM • 33325 views

Harris officially becomes Democratic presidential candidate

US Vice President Kamala Harris has been officially nominated as the Democratic Party's presidential candidate. She will become the second person of color and the second female nominee from a major party in US history.

News of the World • August 2, 05:42 PM • 25301 views

Barack Obama intends to support Kamala Harris in the US presidential election

Barack Obama plans to express his support for Kamala Harris as the Democratic candidate in the US presidential election. The former president has already privately informed the vice president about this and is in regular contact with her.

News of the World • July 26, 09:17 AM • 19343 views

FOX News Media proposes a debate between Trump and Harris on September 17

FOX News Media offered to hold a debate between Donald Trump and Kamala Harris on September 17 in Pennsylvania. Trump declared his readiness for the debate, but later clarified that he had only agreed to a debate with Joe Biden.

Politics • July 24, 07:32 PM • 39209 views