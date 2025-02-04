Biden signs contract with Hollywood agency: what it means

ukenru
02:39 PM • 26329 views

Exclusive
11:57 AM • 67344 views

Exclusive
09:54 AM • 102844 views

Exclusive
09:29 AM • 106206 views

February 28, 09:20 AM • 124219 views

February 28, 08:41 AM • 102408 views

February 28, 06:23 AM • 130041 views

February 27, 10:22 PM • 103556 views

February 27, 05:54 PM • 113308 views

Exclusive
February 27, 01:35 PM • 116914 views

General Staff updates data: how many invaders were destroyed by the Armed Forces on February 28

February 28, 05:35 AM • 106802 views
Weather in Ukraine on February 28: where to expect rain and sub-zero temperatures

February 28, 05:48 AM • 103362 views
107 out of 208 enemy drones were shot down over Ukraine overnight, 97 did not reach their targets

February 28, 07:13 AM • 93404 views
The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

February 28, 09:03 AM • 112764 views
Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

09:59 AM • 107215 views
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

02:39 PM • 26329 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

February 28, 09:20 AM • 124219 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 130041 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 162923 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM • 153014 views
Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

03:20 PM • 659 views
Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

02:48 PM • 8155 views
Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

09:59 AM • 107215 views
The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

February 28, 09:03 AM • 112764 views
Rare humpback whale rescued from fishing net in Baltic Sea

February 26, 05:09 PM • 138668 views
Biden signs contract with Hollywood agency: what it means

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 108913 views

Former U.S. President Joe Biden has resumed cooperation with Creative Artists Agency after leaving office. The agency previously represented his interests and has ties to the Obama family.

Former US President Joe Biden has signed a contract with a Los Angeles-based Hollywood talent agency, an important step in shaping his post-presidency career, BBC reports, according to UNN.

Details

The signing marks a reunion with Creative Artists Agency (CAA), which previously represented him from 2017 to 2020.

"President Biden is one of America's most respected and influential voices in national and world affairs," said Richard Lovett, CAA co-chair, in a statement.

"His lifelong commitment to public service is one of unity, optimism, dignity and opportunity," Lovett said. - "We are honored to work with him again.

The talent agency also has ties to former US President Barack Obama and former US First Lady Michelle Obama.

Biden, 82, has remained largely silent about his plans after a five-decade career in public service, but as he left the White House in January, he reassured supporters, saying, "We are leaving the office, we are not leaving the fight.

Only two weeks have passed since he left office, and there are no clear signs that he has a new book or project in the works.

During his previous work with a talent agency, he published his memoir Promise Me, Dad: A Year of Hope, Hardship, and Purpose in 2017.

The book, which described the loss of his eldest son Beau, became a number one New York Times bestseller and inspired his American Promise book tour, which many consider a stepping stone to his 2020 presidential run.

Although the former president has remained relatively low-profile, he has been seen around his home in Delaware and keeps in touch with former aides and associates. He also recently became a great-grandfather, with the birth of a son to his granddaughter Naomi.

US President Biden becomes a great-grandfather

While CAA usually works with big movie stars and A-list celebrities, the agency often also works with politicians and public interest groups.

Obama's partnership with CAA through their production company Higher Ground has led to the creation of award-winning films and television shows, including the Academy Award-winning documentary American Factory.

In addition, former presidential candidate and Secretary of State Hillary Clinton signed a contract with CAA to pitch her book projects, including Hard Choices, which describes her tenure as America's top diplomat.

Julia Shramko

News of the World
hillary-clintonHillary Clinton
barack-obamaBarack Obama
delawareDelaware
dzho-baidenJoe Biden
los-angelesLos Angeles

