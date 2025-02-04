Biden signs contract with Hollywood agency: what it means

Former US President Joe Biden has signed a contract with a Los Angeles-based Hollywood talent agency, an important step in shaping his post-presidency career, BBC reports, according to UNN.

Details

The signing marks a reunion with Creative Artists Agency (CAA), which previously represented him from 2017 to 2020.

"President Biden is one of America's most respected and influential voices in national and world affairs," said Richard Lovett, CAA co-chair, in a statement.

"His lifelong commitment to public service is one of unity, optimism, dignity and opportunity," Lovett said. - "We are honored to work with him again.

The talent agency also has ties to former US President Barack Obama and former US First Lady Michelle Obama.

Biden, 82, has remained largely silent about his plans after a five-decade career in public service, but as he left the White House in January, he reassured supporters, saying, "We are leaving the office, we are not leaving the fight.

Only two weeks have passed since he left office, and there are no clear signs that he has a new book or project in the works.

During his previous work with a talent agency, he published his memoir Promise Me, Dad: A Year of Hope, Hardship, and Purpose in 2017.

The book, which described the loss of his eldest son Beau, became a number one New York Times bestseller and inspired his American Promise book tour, which many consider a stepping stone to his 2020 presidential run.

Although the former president has remained relatively low-profile, he has been seen around his home in Delaware and keeps in touch with former aides and associates. He also recently became a great-grandfather, with the birth of a son to his granddaughter Naomi.

While CAA usually works with big movie stars and A-list celebrities, the agency often also works with politicians and public interest groups.

Obama's partnership with CAA through their production company Higher Ground has led to the creation of award-winning films and television shows, including the Academy Award-winning documentary American Factory.

In addition, former presidential candidate and Secretary of State Hillary Clinton signed a contract with CAA to pitch her book projects, including Hard Choices, which describes her tenure as America's top diplomat.