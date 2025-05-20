50% discount on voluntary payment of fines from the TCC: the Ministry of Defense announced when the possibility of payment through "Reserve+" will appear
The Ministry of Defense announced that the possibility to pay fines for violation of military registration rules with a 50% discount in the "Reserve+" application is planned to be launched in June-July.
The possibility of paying a fine with a 50% "discount" for violation of military registration rules in the "Reserve+" application is planned to be introduced in June-July. This was reported to a journalist of UNN by the Ministry of Defense in response to a request.
Details
The launch of the service for paying fines for violation of military registration rules in the "Reserve+" application is scheduled for June-July 2025.
Addition
In March of this year, the Verkhovna Rada adopted draft law No. 12093, which proposes to grant citizens a 50% discount when paying a fine for untimely clarification of military registration data.
In April, the President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky signed a draft law according to which those liable for military service will be able to receive a 50% discount when voluntarily paying a fine for administrative proceedings for violation of military registration. The law entered into force on April 17.
