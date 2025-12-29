Ukrainians receive social assistance for adopting children: payment algorithm

Ukrainian citizens who adopt children can receive appropriate social assistance from the state. This is reported by UNN with reference to the Main Department of the Pension Fund of Ukraine in Donetsk Oblast.

Details

The Pension Fund noted: state social assistance for orphans and children deprived of parental care, persons from among them, including those with disabilities, who are in family-type orphanages and foster families, is provided in cases where these children study full-time or dual-form education in general secondary, vocational, vocational-technical, professional pre-higher and higher education institutions.

These payments are made until such children graduate from educational institutions, but no longer than until they reach the age of 23, in an amount equal to the difference between 100 percent of the subsistence minimum for a child of the corresponding age and the average monthly total income of the family per person for the previous six months.

You can apply for social assistance through:

PFU service center;

web portal of electronic PFU services;

DIA portal;

mobile application "Pension Fund";

authorized persons of the executive body of the village, settlement, city council of the relevant territorial community;

TSNAP;

postal services.

Recall

Civilians released from Russian captivity will receive a one-time cash payment of 50,000 hryvnias. The application must be accompanied by a certificate from the Joint Center for the Coordination of the Search and Release of Prisoners of War, Persons Illegally Deprived of Liberty as a Result of Aggression against Ukraine.