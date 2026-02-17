Iryna Bilyk impressed with a new image after a beauty transformation

Photo: www.instagram.com/bilyk_iryna

Ukrainian singer Iryna Bilyk demonstrated the result of a beauty transformation created for her by makeup artist Yehor Andriushyn. This was reported by UNN with reference to the makeup artist's Instagram.

The published footage shows that before the stylist's work, the artist had long blonde hair without complex styling and restrained everyday makeup. After the work was completed, her appearance changed significantly - a short blonde hairstyle with volume and texture appeared, and the makeup became more expressive.

In particular, the emphasis was placed on the eyes: dark arrows were used, eyelashes were emphasized, and contrast was added to the eyelid area. Also, with the help of tonal products and light and shadow transitions, facial features were more clearly highlighted - cheekbones, chin, and nose contour. A calm natural shade was chosen for the lips, which balanced the makeup.

Ultimately, the final look can be attributed to a more stage and rock-oriented style. This is emphasized by the black glossy clothing and contrasting accents in the appearance.

