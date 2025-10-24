$41.900.14
48.550.18
ukenru
October 24, 05:15 PM • 16568 views
Tomorrow, Ukraine faces another day with power outage schedules: how many queues will be without "light"Video
October 24, 04:33 PM • 29128 views
Britain to provide Ukraine with 5,000 new missiles, strengthening support before winter - PM Starmer
October 24, 03:19 PM • 23439 views
The Chairman of the Verkhovna Rada stated that the draft of the new Ukrainian language orthography will be considered by the end of the year
Exclusive
October 24, 02:29 PM • 28029 views
Russian modernized KABs: updated bombs with jet engines do not yet reach Kyiv, but the threat is growing - military expert
October 24, 12:52 PM • 24577 views
Lowest vaccination rate since 2017: WHO warns of polio danger in Europe and Asia
Exclusive
October 24, 12:47 PM • 40952 views
Can land on autobahns and carry Meteor missiles: aviation expert explained the peculiarity of Gripen aircraft
October 24, 12:17 PM • 25689 views
North Korea's losses in the war against Ukraine: British intelligence reveals the figurePhoto
October 24, 12:13 PM • 20035 views
Ukraine to be covered by rain and thunderstorms on Saturday: Level I danger declared
October 24, 07:57 AM • 28174 views
Outage schedules covered 12 regions, Russia attacked energy infrastructure in three regions
Exclusive
October 24, 06:00 AM • 76103 views
Scandal in the USA over matcha latte: does the popular drink really cause anemia?
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War in Ukraine
War in Ukraine
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contact
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
+10°
5.9m/s
91%
735mm
Popular news
Bus catches fire after collision with motorcycle in India, 25 deadOctober 24, 04:16 PM • 5328 views
Lawyers noticed a violation of jurisdiction in the "case of lawyers" who were wiretapped by NABUOctober 24, 04:47 PM • 19138 views
Seven men in a BMW crashed into a ditch while trying to break through the border in Odesa regionPhoto08:05 PM • 9498 views
Russia's military-industrial complex cuts production for the first time in three years - media08:21 PM • 10971 views
Recruit's death in Kyiv's TCC: Military ombudsman issues statement10:33 PM • 10469 views
Publications
Lawyers noticed a violation of jurisdiction in the "case of lawyers" who were wiretapped by NABUOctober 24, 04:47 PM • 19240 views
Can land on autobahns and carry Meteor missiles: aviation expert explained the peculiarity of Gripen aircraft
Exclusive
October 24, 12:47 PM • 40957 views
How the love for the "Russian world" united bribe-taking MP Odarchenko and the candidate for the position of rector of the State Biotechnological UniversityPhotoOctober 24, 11:40 AM • 36405 views
Top incredibly delicious recipes for a cozy autumn lunchPhotoOctober 24, 11:32 AM • 36801 views
Scandal in the USA over matcha latte: does the popular drink really cause anemia?
Exclusive
October 24, 06:00 AM • 76105 views
Advertisement
Actual people
Donald Trump
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Keir Starmer
Marco Rubio
Gustavo Petro
Actual places
Ukraine
United States
Great Britain
France
Europe
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Astrid Lindgren's heirs sue Croatian beverage producer "Pipi"October 24, 02:55 PM • 14412 views
King Harald of Norway joked about the controversial Netflix film featuring his daughter: "Maybe we'll make a sequel"October 24, 12:41 PM • 17667 views
White House adds Clinton scandal and cocaine discovery to website timelinePhotoOctober 24, 09:50 AM • 29944 views
Kim Kardashian diagnosed with brain aneurysmPhotoOctober 24, 07:30 AM • 53133 views
"Don't spread betrayal where there is none": Anna Trincher got into a scandal because of a Russian-language bookPhotoVideoOctober 23, 03:24 PM • 36382 views
Actual
Technology
Social network
Tesla Model Y
Tesla Cybertruck
Heating
Tags
Other

Trend

News by theme
Tesla is losing market share: sales are falling due to competition, old models, and Musk's policies – Bloomberg

Tesla's sales fell by 13% in the first half of 2025, with the company losing ground in the US, Europe, and China. This is due to increased competition, an outdated model lineup, and reduced government subsidies.

Auto • October 24, 06:49 PM • 1882 views
Gold prices show first weekly decline after record highs

Gold prices continue to fall, approaching their first weekly decline in several months. Spot prices fell 1.5% to $4062.48 per ounce, and US gold futures fell 1.7% to $4076.41.

Economy • October 24, 03:53 PM • 2192 views
Yves Klein's monochrome painting sold in France for 18.4 million euros

A painting by the famous artist Klein was sold in France for over 18 million euros. The painting has no images or landscapes; it is entirely monochrome, featuring a blue color patented by the artist.

Culture • October 24, 01:23 PM • 2718 views
Exclusive
Scandal in the USA over matcha latte: does the popular drink really cause anemia?

28-year-old American Lynn Shazin was hospitalized with anemia caused by excessive consumption of matcha latte. The doctor explained that matcha can act as an "iron scavenger," preventing its absorption by the body.

Society • October 24, 06:00 AM • 76105 views
Lionel Messi extended his contract with Inter Miami before the World CupVideo

Lionel Messi has extended his contract with Inter Miami until 2028, remaining in the US ahead of the 2026 FIFA World Cup. This move confirms his participation in competitive football until the 2026 World Cup and fuels interest in the sport in the US, increasing the club's valuation.

Sports • October 23, 05:59 PM • 3464 views
Generation Z chooses friendship and authenticity, rejecting sexual content on screen

A University of California study found that Generation Z prefers true stories about friendship and platonic relationships over sexual content in films. Almost half of teenagers consider modern shows overly sexual, which coincides with a decrease in sexual activity among them.

Society • October 23, 04:19 PM • 2740 views
"Don't spread betrayal where there is none": Anna Trincher got into a scandal because of a Russian-language bookPhotoVideo

Singer Anna Trincher found herself at the center of a scandal after showing a Russian-language book on social media. She explained that the books were ordered by her assistant, and she herself reads exclusively in Ukrainian.

Society • October 23, 03:24 PM • 36382 views
PUMA MMQ Earthbreak — when sportswear becomes art

Modern fashion increasingly blurs the lines between everyday wear and art.

Business News • October 23, 09:27 AM • 1902 views
Tesla leads among used cars up to 5 years old imported to Ukraine in September 2025

In September 2025, Ukrainians purchased 8. 2 thousand used passenger cars imported from abroad, up to 5 years old, of which 55% were electric vehicles. The most popular models were Tesla Model Y and Tesla Model 3.

Auto • October 23, 07:24 AM • 1968 views
Exclusive
"Emigration dream." Why offers to move to remote villages abroad for 20-30 thousand euros are not as attractive as they seem at first glance

Italy, Switzerland, and Spain offer up to 32,000 euros for moving to remote villages to combat the demographic crisis. However, these programs are investment-based and have strict conditions, including long-term residency, real estate investment, or starting a business.

Society • October 22, 02:00 PM • 55007 views
Trail Tested, City Ready — the most fashionable GORE-TEX footwear of autumn 2025

Autumn 2025 is marked by the popularity of versatile sneakers with GORE-TEX technology, combining style and functionality. Models such as Salomon XT-6 GORE-TEX, Speedcross 3 GORE-TEX, XA Pro 3D GTX, and adidas Adistar Cushion Gore-Tex, Terrex Swift R3 GTX provide protection from bad weather and comfort.

Business News • October 22, 01:07 PM • 5416 views
Renting accommodation in European capitals: how much it costs and where it is most expensivePhoto

In the second quarter of 2025, housing prices in the EU increased by 5. 4%, and rents by 3.2% compared to the same quarter of 2024. London and Paris remain leaders in the highest rental prices.

Economy • October 22, 09:28 AM • 30967 views
Warner Bros. Discovery announced it is up for sale – Media

Warner Bros. Discovery, owner of HBO and CNN, announced it is exploring strategic alternatives to maximize value, which means looking for a buyer. The company has received unsolicited interest from several potential buyers for the entire company or its studio business.

News of the World • October 21, 03:53 PM • 3502 views
A key factor for stabilizing oil prices in 2026 will be the deficit of investments in production - Var Energi

The Norwegian company Var Energi expects the global oil market to stabilize in 2026, with prices above $60 per barrel. The deficit of investments in production is named as a key factor supporting prices.

Economy • October 21, 01:12 PM • 2486 views
Halloween 2025: Top costumes that will make you unforgettable, not scaryPhoto

This year's main Halloween trend is creative looks with a dark fairy tale aesthetic and a hint of magic, combining creepiness with self-irony. UNN has compiled a selection of the most interesting characters that will help you impress your friends at the party.

Society • October 21, 07:50 AM • 73592 views
Oil prices fall for second consecutive day amid oversupply fears

Brent and WTI crude futures fell amid oversupply concerns and demand risks. Analysts predict an oil surplus until 2026, which could lead to further price declines.

Economy • October 21, 06:00 AM • 5260 views
Internet crash for two hours: Amazon Web Services outage caused a wave of memes and panic on social mediaPhoto

A global outage of Amazon Web Services paralyzed dozens of popular websites and applications, sparking a wave of memes on social media. The problems affected services from Roblox to Microsoft 365, but Amazon assured that there was no cyberattack.

News of the World • October 20, 07:24 PM • 5925 views
Two Transcarpathian villages entered the rating of the best tourist villages in the world according to the UNPhoto

Kolochava and Synevyr Polyana from Transcarpathia have been recognized as two of the 52 best tourist villages in the world by the UNWTO. These settlements are noted for combining tourism development with the preservation of nature and cultural heritage.

Society • October 20, 03:02 PM • 3176 views
When sperm starts to "spoil": scientists determine dangerous age for fatherhood

British scientists have found that with age, men pass on more harmful genetic mutations to their children. After the age of 30, the risk of mutations in sperm increases, reaching 1 in 20 at the age of 43-70.

Health • October 20, 02:41 PM • 15681 views
Toyota unveiled the two-seater FT-Me electric car for teenagers: mass production by 2027Photo

Toyota presented the new two-seater FT-Me electric car, 2. 5 meters long, designed for teenagers from 14 years old. The model belongs to the quadricycle category and has manual control, mass production is expected in 2027.

Auto • October 20, 01:54 PM • 3823 views
What houseplants are popular abroad?Photo

A plant in the home can become a focal point, add brightness, and transform it into the cozy and welcoming place you've always dreamed of.

Business News • October 20, 11:35 AM • 11765 views
Gucci and Balenciaga owner sells cosmetics division to L'Oreal for $4.7 billion

Kering is selling its cosmetics division to L'Oreal for $4. 7 billion to reduce debt and focus on its core business. L'Oreal will acquire rights to the Gucci, Balenciaga, and other brands, as well as the perfume brand Creed.

Economy • October 20, 11:32 AM • 3440 views
Apple's new iPhone surpasses previous model in sales by 14% in the US and China

Sales of Apple's latest iPhone 17 model increased by 14% in the first 10 days in the US and China compared to the iPhone 16. Demand for the base iPhone 17 significantly exceeds last year's model due to an improved display, larger storage, and an updated A19 chip.

News of the World • October 20, 07:30 AM • 3195 views
OnlyFans overtakes Apple and NVIDIA: becomes the world's most profitable company by revenue per employeePhoto

The OnlyFans platform has topped the global ranking in terms of profitability per employee, reaching $37. 6 million in revenue per employee. This figure significantly exceeds the results of technology giants such as NVIDIA ($3.6 million) and Apple ($2.4 million).

Economy • October 19, 12:15 PM • 23938 views
Ukrainian Youth Slang: A Dictionary of Modern Words and TermsPhoto

Youth slang is a collection of informal words and expressions used by young people for self-identification and language experimentation. Adults should be open to new things, listen to teenagers, and not be afraid to ask about the meaning of unfamiliar words.

Society • October 19, 08:35 AM • 91319 views
How much do construction services cost and where is the highest demand: analytics

Construction and repair works remain the most sought-after on OLX, with a median price for turnkey construction at UAH 2000/m². The highest demand is observed in Kyiv, Kyiv, Dnipropetrovsk, and Lviv regions.

Society • October 18, 09:59 AM • 50078 views
European experience shaping the future of responsible gaming in Ukraine: SBC Summit Lisbon 2025 experience Photo

Over 30,000 participants from 150 countries gathered at SBC Summit Lisbon 2025 to discuss trends in the gaming industry. The Ukrainian delegation studied the experience of player protection and problem gambling prevention for the implementation of a national program.

Society • October 17, 04:27 PM • 3469 views
Olya Polyakova applied for the Eurovision 2026 National Selection: what is knownPhoto

Olya Polyakova announced her application for participation in the national selection for "Eurovision 2026" and sent a letter about the need to update certain selection rules. She published the letter she sent to "Suspilne" regarding a fair, modern, and European selection.

Culture • October 17, 10:28 AM • 2878 views
Norway announced the fulfillment of its 100% electric car mission and is preparing changes in incentives

Norway states that it is fulfilling its mission to transition to 100% electric vehicles by 2025, having reached 88. 9% of sales in 2024. The government proposes changes to the incentive program, including the introduction of taxes on electric vehicles and an increase in taxes on gasoline and diesel cars.

News of the World • October 16, 09:06 AM • 11297 views
Tom Cruise and Ana de Armas broke up after nine months of romantic relationship

Hollywood stars Tom Cruise and Ana de Armas ended their romantic relationship after nine months but remain friends. The couple realized that "the spark was gone" and decided to stop dating.

News of the World • October 16, 08:09 AM • 4165 views