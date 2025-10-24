Tesla's sales fell by 13% in the first half of 2025, with the company losing ground in the US, Europe, and China. This is due to increased competition, an outdated model lineup, and reduced government subsidies.
Gold prices continue to fall, approaching their first weekly decline in several months. Spot prices fell 1.5% to $4062.48 per ounce, and US gold futures fell 1.7% to $4076.41.
A painting by the famous artist Klein was sold in France for over 18 million euros. The painting has no images or landscapes; it is entirely monochrome, featuring a blue color patented by the artist.
28-year-old American Lynn Shazin was hospitalized with anemia caused by excessive consumption of matcha latte. The doctor explained that matcha can act as an "iron scavenger," preventing its absorption by the body.
Lionel Messi has extended his contract with Inter Miami until 2028, remaining in the US ahead of the 2026 FIFA World Cup. This move confirms his participation in competitive football until the 2026 World Cup and fuels interest in the sport in the US, increasing the club's valuation.
A University of California study found that Generation Z prefers true stories about friendship and platonic relationships over sexual content in films. Almost half of teenagers consider modern shows overly sexual, which coincides with a decrease in sexual activity among them.
Singer Anna Trincher found herself at the center of a scandal after showing a Russian-language book on social media. She explained that the books were ordered by her assistant, and she herself reads exclusively in Ukrainian.
Modern fashion increasingly blurs the lines between everyday wear and art.
In September 2025, Ukrainians purchased 8. 2 thousand used passenger cars imported from abroad, up to 5 years old, of which 55% were electric vehicles. The most popular models were Tesla Model Y and Tesla Model 3.
Italy, Switzerland, and Spain offer up to 32,000 euros for moving to remote villages to combat the demographic crisis. However, these programs are investment-based and have strict conditions, including long-term residency, real estate investment, or starting a business.
Autumn 2025 is marked by the popularity of versatile sneakers with GORE-TEX technology, combining style and functionality. Models such as Salomon XT-6 GORE-TEX, Speedcross 3 GORE-TEX, XA Pro 3D GTX, and adidas Adistar Cushion Gore-Tex, Terrex Swift R3 GTX provide protection from bad weather and comfort.
In the second quarter of 2025, housing prices in the EU increased by 5. 4%, and rents by 3.2% compared to the same quarter of 2024. London and Paris remain leaders in the highest rental prices.
Warner Bros. Discovery, owner of HBO and CNN, announced it is exploring strategic alternatives to maximize value, which means looking for a buyer. The company has received unsolicited interest from several potential buyers for the entire company or its studio business.
The Norwegian company Var Energi expects the global oil market to stabilize in 2026, with prices above $60 per barrel. The deficit of investments in production is named as a key factor supporting prices.
This year's main Halloween trend is creative looks with a dark fairy tale aesthetic and a hint of magic, combining creepiness with self-irony. UNN has compiled a selection of the most interesting characters that will help you impress your friends at the party.
Brent and WTI crude futures fell amid oversupply concerns and demand risks. Analysts predict an oil surplus until 2026, which could lead to further price declines.
A global outage of Amazon Web Services paralyzed dozens of popular websites and applications, sparking a wave of memes on social media. The problems affected services from Roblox to Microsoft 365, but Amazon assured that there was no cyberattack.
Kolochava and Synevyr Polyana from Transcarpathia have been recognized as two of the 52 best tourist villages in the world by the UNWTO. These settlements are noted for combining tourism development with the preservation of nature and cultural heritage.
British scientists have found that with age, men pass on more harmful genetic mutations to their children. After the age of 30, the risk of mutations in sperm increases, reaching 1 in 20 at the age of 43-70.
Toyota presented the new two-seater FT-Me electric car, 2. 5 meters long, designed for teenagers from 14 years old. The model belongs to the quadricycle category and has manual control, mass production is expected in 2027.
A plant in the home can become a focal point, add brightness, and transform it into the cozy and welcoming place you've always dreamed of.
Kering is selling its cosmetics division to L'Oreal for $4. 7 billion to reduce debt and focus on its core business. L'Oreal will acquire rights to the Gucci, Balenciaga, and other brands, as well as the perfume brand Creed.
Sales of Apple's latest iPhone 17 model increased by 14% in the first 10 days in the US and China compared to the iPhone 16. Demand for the base iPhone 17 significantly exceeds last year's model due to an improved display, larger storage, and an updated A19 chip.
The OnlyFans platform has topped the global ranking in terms of profitability per employee, reaching $37. 6 million in revenue per employee. This figure significantly exceeds the results of technology giants such as NVIDIA ($3.6 million) and Apple ($2.4 million).
Youth slang is a collection of informal words and expressions used by young people for self-identification and language experimentation. Adults should be open to new things, listen to teenagers, and not be afraid to ask about the meaning of unfamiliar words.
Construction and repair works remain the most sought-after on OLX, with a median price for turnkey construction at UAH 2000/m². The highest demand is observed in Kyiv, Kyiv, Dnipropetrovsk, and Lviv regions.
Over 30,000 participants from 150 countries gathered at SBC Summit Lisbon 2025 to discuss trends in the gaming industry. The Ukrainian delegation studied the experience of player protection and problem gambling prevention for the implementation of a national program.
Olya Polyakova announced her application for participation in the national selection for "Eurovision 2026" and sent a letter about the need to update certain selection rules. She published the letter she sent to "Suspilne" regarding a fair, modern, and European selection.
Norway states that it is fulfilling its mission to transition to 100% electric vehicles by 2025, having reached 88. 9% of sales in 2024. The government proposes changes to the incentive program, including the introduction of taxes on electric vehicles and an increase in taxes on gasoline and diesel cars.
Hollywood stars Tom Cruise and Ana de Armas ended their romantic relationship after nine months but remain friends. The couple realized that "the spark was gone" and decided to stop dating.