Gold stabilizes after sharp fluctuations amid low trading activity - Reuters

Gold rose on Tuesday, December 30, recovering after a sharp drop in the previous session, as low year-end trading activity increased volatility, and traders expect fundamentals to drive precious metals to new highs in 2026. This was reported by Reuters, writes UNN.

Details

Spot gold rose 1.1% to $4378.29 an ounce after reaching a record high of $4549.71 on Friday. On Monday, it fell to its lowest level since December 17, showing its sharpest daily drop since October 21.

US gold futures for February delivery rose 1.1% to $4392.0 an ounce.

The fact that we've seen such a significant drop since Monday... it just speaks to the significant volatility, which is likely exacerbated by less active trading conditions due to the holiday season. - said Capital.com senior analyst Kyle Rodda.

Gold showed impressive growth in 2025, rising by 66%.

Interest rate cuts and expectations for further easing of US policy, geopolitical conflicts, sustained demand from central banks, and increased volumes in exchange-traded funds contributed to the rise in gold prices this year.

Traders expect at least two US rate cuts next year. Non-yielding assets typically perform well in low-interest-rate environments.

A perfect storm for gold and a silver 'hype' in 2025: should Ukrainians invest in metals in 2026?

Spot silver rose 3.7% to $74.85 an ounce after reaching an all-time high of $83.62 in the previous session. On Monday, silver recorded its largest daily drop since August 11, 2020.

Since the beginning of the year, the metal has risen by 154%, significantly outperforming gold, due to its inclusion in the list of critical US minerals, supply constraints, and low inventories amid growing industrial and investment demand.

The spot price of platinum rose 3.1% to $2174.91 an ounce. On Monday, it recorded its largest single-day drop in history after reaching a record high of $2478.50.

The price of palladium fell 0.2% to $1614.0 an ounce after a 16% drop on Monday.

Silver hits $75 for the first time, gold and platinum set record highs