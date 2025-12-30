$42.220.15
04:26 AM • 6440 views
Russian army no longer growing - Zelenskyy announces heavy Russian losses at the front
03:07 AM • 12355 views
Without American weapons, we will not be able to win - President of Ukraine
December 30, 01:10 AM • 14881 views
"We cannot simply leave our territories" - Zelenskyy on "peace talks"
Exclusive
December 29, 06:57 PM • 22644 views
Year of the Red Fire Horse: how to live a year of luck, rapid changes, and great opportunities
December 29, 06:48 PM • 25273 views
In Ukraine, the deadlines for mandatory use of payment terminals for individual entrepreneurs have been postponed: for how long?
December 29, 06:36 PM • 20464 views
Received thousands of dollars for "correct" votes: five MPs notified of suspicion
December 29, 03:53 PM • 22082 views
Russia is probably preparing strikes on the capital, on government buildings: Zelenskyy reacted to the statement about the alleged attack on Putin's residence
Exclusive
December 29, 03:25 PM • 22241 views
It's hard to call them extremely productive, because no decisions have been made on key issues: political scientist on Zelenskyy's negotiations with Trump
December 29, 03:12 PM • 20274 views
Elections via "Diia" are not being considered: Fedorov named the reason
Exclusive
December 29, 12:21 PM • 23338 views
Housing rental: what will happen to prices in 2026
Publications
Exclusives
Gold stabilizes after sharp fluctuations amid low trading activity - Reuters

Kyiv • UNN

 • 12 views

On December 30, gold rose by 1.1% to $4378.29 per ounce, recovering after a sharp drop. Silver and platinum also rose after significant fluctuations, while palladium slightly decreased.

Gold stabilizes after sharp fluctuations amid low trading activity - Reuters

Gold rose on Tuesday, December 30, recovering after a sharp drop in the previous session, as low year-end trading activity increased volatility, and traders expect fundamentals to drive precious metals to new highs in 2026. This was reported by Reuters, writes UNN.

Details

Spot gold rose 1.1% to $4378.29 an ounce after reaching a record high of $4549.71 on Friday. On Monday, it fell to its lowest level since December 17, showing its sharpest daily drop since October 21.

US gold futures for February delivery rose 1.1% to $4392.0 an ounce.

The fact that we've seen such a significant drop since Monday... it just speaks to the significant volatility, which is likely exacerbated by less active trading conditions due to the holiday season.

- said Capital.com senior analyst Kyle Rodda.

Gold showed impressive growth in 2025, rising by 66%.

Interest rate cuts and expectations for further easing of US policy, geopolitical conflicts, sustained demand from central banks, and increased volumes in exchange-traded funds contributed to the rise in gold prices this year.

Traders expect at least two US rate cuts next year. Non-yielding assets typically perform well in low-interest-rate environments.

A perfect storm for gold and a silver 'hype' in 2025: should Ukrainians invest in metals in 2026?19.12.25, 11:00 • 66209 views

Spot silver rose 3.7% to $74.85 an ounce after reaching an all-time high of $83.62 in the previous session. On Monday, silver recorded its largest daily drop since August 11, 2020.

Since the beginning of the year, the metal has risen by 154%, significantly outperforming gold, due to its inclusion in the list of critical US minerals, supply constraints, and low inventories amid growing industrial and investment demand.

The spot price of platinum rose 3.1% to $2174.91 an ounce. On Monday, it recorded its largest single-day drop in history after reaching a record high of $2478.50.

The price of palladium fell 0.2% to $1614.0 an ounce after a 16% drop on Monday.

Silver hits $75 for the first time, gold and platinum set record highs26.12.25, 11:38 • 3258 views

Olga Rozgon

EconomyNews of the World
