Infamous photo of former Prince Andrew after arrest displayed in the Louvre

Kyiv • UNN

 • 1272 views

The British group "Everyone Hates Elon" displayed a photo in the Louvre of Andrew, who was arrested on suspicion of misconduct in public office. He is accused of transferring confidential government documents to Jeffrey Epstein.

Infamous photo of former Prince Andrew after arrest displayed in the Louvre

A notorious photo of a shamed Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor, the former Prince Andrew, being driven away from a Norfolk police station in the UK, was hung by activists in the French Louvre Museum, UNN reports with reference to the Daily Mail.

Details

The British political group "Everyone Hates Elon" attached the photograph to a wall of the Parisian gallery on Sunday.

It shows Andrew in the back seat of a Range Rover after spending 11 hours in custody at Aylesham police station.

Former Prince Andrew released from custody19.02.26, 21:55 • 8468 views

The photograph was taken after his arrest on Thursday at the Sandringham estate on suspicion of misconduct in public office.

Former Prince Andrew arrested after police statement on complaint related to Epstein case19.02.26, 12:20 • 4915 views

The former Duke of York is accused of sending confidential government documents to disgraced financier Jeffrey Epstein while serving as a trade envoy between 2001 and 2011.

Emails released by the US Department of Justice in January appear to show him sharing reports of official visits with the convicted sex offender financier.

Andrew, who turned 66 on the day of his arrest, has previously denied any wrongdoing related to Epstein and has publicly stated that he regrets their friendship.

Andrew's ties to the convicted sex offender forced him to step down from his royal duties, and he was stripped of his royal patronage in January 2022.

The UK government plans to remove Prince Andrew from the line of royal succession21.02.26, 03:12 • 5321 view

Julia Shramko

News of the WorldUNN Lite
Jeffrey Epstein
United States Department of Justice
Louvre
Paris
Great Britain