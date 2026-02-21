Photo: NEWS SYNDICATION

The British government is considering adopting a special law to officially exclude Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor from the line of succession to the throne. Defense Minister Luke Pollard confirmed that such a step is appropriate to protect the monarchy's reputation, regardless of the results of the ongoing police investigation into Andrew's ties to convicted financier Jeffrey Epstein. This is reported by the BBC, writes UNN.

Details

This is the right step. We must act now to ensure the stability of the institution, as the world watches this case – Luke Pollard said on the BBC.

Criminal investigation and Andrew's legal status

The situation around the member of the royal family escalated after his arrest on suspicion of abuse of office. Although Andrew was released under investigation after an 11-hour interrogation, the government decided to initiate legal proceedings for his complete isolation from state functions.

Former Prince Andrew released from custody

The defendant himself continues to strongly deny any wrongdoing, but political pressure on Downing Street to finally deprive him of his hereditary rights is intensifying.

Consequences for the British monarchy

To implement this plan, Parliament will have to amend the Act of Settlement, which is a rare precedent in modern British history. Such a radical step aims to completely sever the connection between the Crown and the scandals that have accompanied Andrew's activities in recent years. The support for this initiative by key ministers indicates the seriousness of the authorities' intentions to finally remove the King's brother from the country's official life.

