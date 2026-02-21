$43.270.03
There is information about the enemy preparing new strikes on energy infrastructure - Shmyhal
February 20, 06:27 PM • 12211 views
Hungary blocked €90 billion in aid for Ukraine - FT
February 20, 04:35 PM • 13251 views
Due to the thaw, water levels in Ukrainian rivers will rise: which regions may be flooded
February 20, 02:46 PM • 19052 views
Ukraine expects another round of trilateral talks in February, answers are ready and priorities are set - Zelenskyy
February 20, 01:29 PM • 20848 views
NBU ceases circulation of 1, 2, 5, and 10 hryvnia banknotes from 2003–2007 series
February 20, 12:53 PM • 20502 views
EU plans to adopt 20th package of sanctions against Russia next Monday - Kallas
February 20, 12:27 PM • 23291 views
Chinese drone exports to Russia use new route via Thailand - Bloomberg
Exclusive
February 20, 10:00 AM • 41796 views
Defence City offers advantages to defense industry enterprises but requires more flexible access conditions - expert
February 20, 09:43 AM • 14976 views
10,000 North Korean soldiers are now in Russia and are being trained in hybrid warfare - Zelenskyy
February 20, 07:56 AM • 21087 views
Ukraine's defense product exports could reach "several billion dollars" this year - NSDC Deputy Secretary
Погода
−9°
1m/s
72%
757mm
The UK government plans to remove Prince Andrew from the line of royal succession

Kyiv • UNN

 • 42 views

The British government is considering adopting a special law to officially exclude Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor from the list of contenders for the throne. The goal is to protect the monarchy's reputation.

The UK government plans to remove Prince Andrew from the line of royal succession
Photo: NEWS SYNDICATION

The British government is considering adopting a special law to officially exclude Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor from the line of succession to the throne. Defense Minister Luke Pollard confirmed that such a step is appropriate to protect the monarchy's reputation, regardless of the results of the ongoing police investigation into Andrew's ties to convicted financier Jeffrey Epstein. This is reported by the BBC, writes UNN.

Details

This is the right step. We must act now to ensure the stability of the institution, as the world watches this case

– Luke Pollard said on the BBC.

Criminal investigation and Andrew's legal status

The situation around the member of the royal family escalated after his arrest on suspicion of abuse of office. Although Andrew was released under investigation after an 11-hour interrogation, the government decided to initiate legal proceedings for his complete isolation from state functions.

Former Prince Andrew released from custody19.02.26, 21:55 • 8150 views

The defendant himself continues to strongly deny any wrongdoing, but political pressure on Downing Street to finally deprive him of his hereditary rights is intensifying.

Consequences for the British monarchy

To implement this plan, Parliament will have to amend the Act of Settlement, which is a rare precedent in modern British history. Such a radical step aims to completely sever the connection between the Crown and the scandals that have accompanied Andrew's activities in recent years. The support for this initiative by key ministers indicates the seriousness of the authorities' intentions to finally remove the King's brother from the country's official life.

Police continued searches at former home of ex-Prince Andrew a day after his arrest20.02.26, 15:02 • 2526 views

Stepan Haftko

SocietyNews of the World
Jeffrey Epstein
Great Britain