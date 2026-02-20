Police continued searches at former home of ex-Prince Andrew a day after his arrest

$43.270.03
50.920.34
ukenru
12:53 PM • 638 views
EU plans to adopt 20th package of sanctions against Russia next Monday - Kallas
12:27 PM • 2504 views
Chinese drone exports to Russia use new route via Thailand - Bloomberg
Exclusive
10:00 AM • 13075 views
Defence City offers advantages to defense industry enterprises but requires more flexible access conditions - expert
09:43 AM • 4652 views
10,000 North Korean soldiers are now in Russia and are being trained in hybrid warfare - Zelenskyy
07:56 AM • 15756 views
Ukraine's defense product exports could reach "several billion dollars" this year - NSDC Deputy Secretary
Exclusive
February 19, 03:01 PM • 46964 views
Ukraine confirmed participation in the 2026 Paralympics and denied boycotting the Games
Exclusive
February 19, 02:46 PM • 80513 views
US vs. Iran: Will there be a major war in the Middle East and what's in it for Ukraine?
February 19, 02:37 PM • 50032 views
Ukraine is changing its approach to passenger trains - they want to keep ticket prices "affordable"
Exclusive
February 19, 01:31 PM • 84489 views
Top effective tips on how to improve your relationship with your partner
Exclusive
February 19, 12:37 PM • 40959 views
Zaluzhnyi's high-profile interview: expert explained whether it can be considered that the election campaign has started in Ukraine
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War in Ukraine
War in Ukraine
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contact
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
3m/s
43%
752mm
Electricity outage schedules
Popular news
IMF prepares new $8.1 billion loan program for Ukraine - ReutersFebruary 20, 03:16 AM • 10157 views
Trump ordered the declassification of government documents on extraterrestrial life and UFOsFebruary 20, 06:27 AM • 24018 views
"Euphoria" and "Grey's Anatomy" star Eric Dane dies at 53 after battle with ALSFebruary 20, 06:37 AM • 26132 views
US and Canada intercepted 5 Russian aircraft near Alaska on February 19 - NORAD07:52 AM • 13425 views
Trump reportedly struggled to stay awake at the inaugural Peace Council meeting - mediaVideo08:31 AM • 20468 views
Publications
Fleas in the house: how a small problem turns into a big threat and what to do about itPhoto11:49 AM • 5702 views
Defence City offers advantages to defense industry enterprises but requires more flexible access conditions - expert
Exclusive
10:00 AM • 13060 views
The most sensitive and vulnerable: what you need to know about the Pisces zodiac signFebruary 19, 02:22 PM • 50010 views
Top effective tips on how to improve your relationship with your partner
Exclusive
February 19, 01:31 PM • 84478 views
Demolish or compensate for the cost: can the Odesa community take land from the scandalous Odrex clinic?
Exclusive
February 19, 11:28 AM • 66843 views
Actual people
Donald Trump
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Ruslan Kravchenko
Serhiy Lysak
Oleksiy Honcharenko
Actual places
Ukraine
United States
Zaporizhzhia Oblast
Donetsk Oblast
Germany
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Trump reportedly struggled to stay awake at the inaugural Peace Council meeting - mediaVideo08:31 AM • 20519 views
"Euphoria" and "Grey's Anatomy" star Eric Dane dies at 53 after battle with ALSFebruary 20, 06:37 AM • 26187 views
Trump ordered the declassification of government documents on extraterrestrial life and UFOsFebruary 20, 06:27 AM • 24068 views
MELOVIN commented on rumors about his ex-lover's infidelityFebruary 19, 09:12 PM • 24586 views
Chinese streamer loses 140,000 followers due to beauty filter glitchFebruary 19, 12:42 PM • 35577 views
Actual
Technology
Social network
Film
The Diplomat
Lockheed Martin F-35 Lightning II

Police continued searches at former home of ex-Prince Andrew a day after his arrest

Kyiv • UNN

 • 130 views

British police continued searching Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor's former home after his arrest. He is under investigation on suspicion of abuse of office related to his friendship with convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein.

Police continued searches at former home of ex-Prince Andrew a day after his arrest

In the UK, police on Friday continued searching the former home of Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor, the former Prince Andrew, a day after his arrest and detention for almost 11 hours on suspicion of abuse of office related to his friendship with the late convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein, UNN reports with reference to AP.

Details

After one of the most tumultuous days in the modern history of the British royal family, former Prince Andrew returned to his new residence on the Sandringham Estate, King Charles III's private residence, located approximately 185 kilometers north of London.

Police completed searches at Wood Farm, where Mountbatten-Windsor lives while awaiting the completion of his new home nearby, Marsh Farm.

"The search continues at Royal Lodge, his former 30-room home located in parkland near Windsor Castle, west of the capital, where the King's younger brother lived for decades until his eviction earlier this month. Throughout Friday morning, unmarked vans, presumably police vehicles, entered the grounds," the publication writes.

Mountbatten-Windsor, who was photographed sitting in the back of his chauffeured car after his release on Thursday evening from a police station near Sandringham, remains under investigation, meaning he has not been charged and has not been cleared by the Thames Valley Police, which is responsible for the area west of London, the publication writes.

His arrest followed years of accusations in connection with Epstein, who committed suicide in a New York prison in 2019. "At the heart of the accusation is that Mountbatten-Windsor - known as Prince Andrew until October, when his brother stripped him of his titles and honors and expelled him from Royal Lodge - shared confidential information with the disgraced financier when he was a UK trade representative," the publication writes.

In particular, emails published last month by the US Department of Justice allegedly show that Mountbatten-Windsor exchanged reports on official visits to Hong Kong, Vietnam, and Singapore, the publication notes.

Former Prince Andrew released from custody19.02.26, 21:55 • 7766 views

Julia Shramko

News of the World
Real estate
Search
Jeffrey Epstein
United States Department of Justice
Vietnam
Hong Kong
Singapore
Charles III
Great Britain
London