Police continued searches at former home of ex-Prince Andrew a day after his arrest

In the UK, police on Friday continued searching the former home of Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor, the former Prince Andrew, a day after his arrest and detention for almost 11 hours on suspicion of abuse of office related to his friendship with the late convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein, UNN reports with reference to AP.

After one of the most tumultuous days in the modern history of the British royal family, former Prince Andrew returned to his new residence on the Sandringham Estate, King Charles III's private residence, located approximately 185 kilometers north of London.

Police completed searches at Wood Farm, where Mountbatten-Windsor lives while awaiting the completion of his new home nearby, Marsh Farm.

"The search continues at Royal Lodge, his former 30-room home located in parkland near Windsor Castle, west of the capital, where the King's younger brother lived for decades until his eviction earlier this month. Throughout Friday morning, unmarked vans, presumably police vehicles, entered the grounds," the publication writes.

Mountbatten-Windsor, who was photographed sitting in the back of his chauffeured car after his release on Thursday evening from a police station near Sandringham, remains under investigation, meaning he has not been charged and has not been cleared by the Thames Valley Police, which is responsible for the area west of London, the publication writes.

His arrest followed years of accusations in connection with Epstein, who committed suicide in a New York prison in 2019. "At the heart of the accusation is that Mountbatten-Windsor - known as Prince Andrew until October, when his brother stripped him of his titles and honors and expelled him from Royal Lodge - shared confidential information with the disgraced financier when he was a UK trade representative," the publication writes.

In particular, emails published last month by the US Department of Justice allegedly show that Mountbatten-Windsor exchanged reports on official visits to Hong Kong, Vietnam, and Singapore, the publication notes.

