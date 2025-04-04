Donald Trump announced a conversation with the Secretary-General of the Communist Party of Vietnam, who expressed readiness to reduce duties to zero. Trump also mentioned US duties for other countries.
Trump's tariffs on Chinese goods may force Apple to raise prices on the iPhone. The most expensive model may cost around $2300, which will lead to a drop in demand.
Due to Trump's new tariffs on clothing manufacturers in Vietnam and Indonesia, prices for Nike and Adidas may rise. Shares of Nike, Adidas and Puma fell sharply after the tariff announcement.
The US is imposing high tariffs on goods from Vietnam, India and China, which will increase Apple's costs. The company may raise prices on iPhones, iPads and Apple Watches or suffer financial losses.
The US President has announced the introduction of new duties for certain countries. In particular, China - 34%, the European Union and Great Britain - 20%.
Trump Plans Sweeping Trade Restrictions That Could Upend Global System. Economists warn of recession risks and rising inflation from new tariffs.
On April 2, new tariffs initiated by Trump, which could lead to a global trade war, come into force in the United States. Tariffs of 15% will affect countries with the largest trade deficit.
Nintendo plans to release Switch 2 on April 2, when Trump will announce new tariffs. The company is moving production to Southeast Asia to avoid US duties.
The White House plans to introduce mutual tariffs from April 2, but their effect may be narrowed. Mexico, Russia, Japan, South Korea and Vietnam may be affected.
In 2024, 151 cases of extreme weather were recorded, leading to mass displacement of the population and deepening the food crisis. Last year was the hottest on record.
The US President announced an additional 25% duty on steel and aluminum imports. Trump also announced restrictions on Japanese investment in US Steel.
Thai Ngoc, an 80-year-old Vietnamese man, hasn't slept since 1962 after suffering a fever. The man leads an active life, works in the fields and gets his energy from green tea and rice wine.
President of Ukraine met with Prime Minister of Vietnam Pham Minh Dinh at the World Economic Forum. The parties discussed trade development and agreed to increase the supply of agricultural products.
China has expressed its readiness to form a community with Vietnam with a common future against the backdrop of the 75th anniversary of diplomatic relations. The countries emphasize the importance of historical cooperation and call each other “comrades and brothers.
Ukraine's President criticized Slovakia's Prime Minister for refusing Ukrainian gas transit assistance. Zelenskyy calls Fico's bet on cooperation with Russia a losing proposition from the start.
A fire broke out in a karaoke bar in the capital of Vietnam, killing 11 people. The police detained a suspect in the deliberate arson, and two victims were taken to the hospital.
The United Kingdom has joined the Trans-Pacific Trade Pact, which includes 11 countries in the Asia-Pacific region. The country will have access to preferential trade terms with eight parties to the agreement.
On Friday, China lodged a claim against the Philippines, accusing it of provocations in the disputed waters of the South China Sea.
The Ho Chi Minh City Court of Appeal has confirmed the death sentence of 67-year-old Truong Mi lan for the largest financial scam in Vietnam's history. The sentence can be commuted to life imprisonment if 75% of the stolen funds are returned.
68-year-old businesswoman Chiong Mi lan lost an appeal against the death sentence for large-scale bank fraud. It can avoid the death penalty if it returns $9 billion of the stolen funds to the state.
Experts told about the most popular tourist destinations among Ukrainians in winter. In Ukraine, the Carpathians are in the lead, abroad - Egypt and the United Arab Emirates, and prices for holidays vary and reach up to 2 2000.
Arabica coffee futures hit 3 3. 22 a pound, the highest level since 1972. The reason was a severe drought in Brazil and supply problems in other producing countries.
A 34-year-old soldier of Kalinovsky's regiment with the call sign “Patsuk” was detained in Vietnam and transferred to minsk. The video of the detainee released by propagandists may be staged.
China is canceling a 13% tax rebate on aluminum and copper exports starting December 1. This led to a drop in the shares of Chinese companies, while their international competitors showed growth.
The PRC publishes an updated map of Sansha with new designations for the Paracel and Spratly areas. These areas are the subject of territorial disputes between China and five neighboring countries.
Tropical storm Trami has killed at least 82 people in the Philippines. The storm brought destructive winds and landslides, and forecasters warn that it could return next week.
North Korea has sent fighter pilots to vladivostok to potentially help russia in its war with Ukraine. This may be due to the lack of russian pilots and the supply of aircraft to the DPRK.
Five Russian ships have arrived in Myanmar for joint exercises with the ruling junta's naval forces. The exercises include a port phase in Yangon and live ammunition firing in the Kapali Sea for 5 days.
The Vietnamese parliament unanimously elected General Luong Quong as the country's new president. In his inaugural speech, he promised to strengthen the defense and create a modern army.
73-year-old former general Prabowo Subianto is sworn in as the new president of Indonesia. He succeeds Joko Widodo, who had led the country for 10 years.