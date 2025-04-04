$41.340.03
We have information that the US is close to taking measures towards a ceasefire - Zelensky
06:51 PM • 13142 views

We have information that the US is close to taking measures towards a ceasefire - Zelensky

06:32 PM • 23087 views

Next week, lawyers will present Zelensky with the Ukrainian draft agreement with the USA

Exclusive
April 4, 01:24 PM • 61642 views

In Ukraine, Trump's customs policy will affect prices for goods with foreign components - expert

Exclusive
April 4, 01:12 PM • 208727 views

Delivery vs pharmacy: can the post office replace the pharmacy infrastructure

April 4, 10:10 AM • 119836 views

Increasing electricity and gas tariffs is not on the agenda - Ministry of Energy

Exclusive
April 4, 06:27 AM • 387623 views

NATO Founding Day: How the Alliance Helps Ukraine and When Accession is Possible

April 4, 05:56 AM • 307734 views

How to diversify the Easter table: 5 desserts worth preparing

April 3, 07:36 PM • 213228 views

NABUgate. Lawyers accuse NABU of wiretapping, NABU - of "collecting rulings": who broke the law

Exclusive
April 3, 03:18 PM • 243963 views

"This is not about pressure on pharmacies, it's about fair rules of the game for all market participants": MP Kuzminykh on the new regulation of the pharmaceutical market

Exclusive
April 3, 01:51 PM • 254972 views

Apartment rental prices in Kyiv exceed pre-war levels: what to expect next

Ukraine is preparing to legalize cryptocurrencies: a chance for the budget or a risk for the economy

02:15 PM • 127586 views

02:15 PM • 127586 views

Delivery vs pharmacy: can the post office replace the pharmacy infrastructure
Exclusive

April 4, 01:12 PM • 208727 views

NATO Founding Day: How the Alliance Helps Ukraine and When Accession is Possible
Exclusive

April 4, 06:27 AM • 387623 views

A month since the ban on marketing in the pharmaceutical industry: who made millions from it

April 4, 06:14 AM • 252273 views

How to diversify the Easter table: 5 desserts worth preparing

April 4, 05:56 AM • 307734 views
UNN Lite

Grand "Superman" trailer: franchise author showed the team of robot assistants of the hero

07:44 PM • 1124 views

07:44 PM • 1124 views

The Swedish Queen underwent surgery, all her scheduled meetings have been cancelled

05:58 PM • 12229 views

05:58 PM • 12229 views

Eggs in the USA have become so expensive before Easter that Americans are painting potatoes

April 4, 01:48 PM • 42109 views

April 4, 01:48 PM • 42109 views

The series "The Handmaid's Tale" will get a sequel: filming will begin soon

April 4, 10:29 AM • 70218 views

April 4, 10:29 AM • 70218 views

Full of skulls and other special effects - a first look at the film "Predator: Wasteland"

April 4, 10:08 AM • 56118 views

April 4, 10:08 AM • 56118 views
News by theme

Vietnam is ready to reset duties for the USA - Trump

Donald Trump announced a conversation with the Secretary-General of the Communist Party of Vietnam, who expressed readiness to reduce duties to zero. Trump also mentioned US duties for other countries.

Economy • 04:34 PM • 10129 views

iPhone could soar in price to $2300 due to Trump's tariffs - Reuters

Trump's tariffs on Chinese goods may force Apple to raise prices on the iPhone. The most expensive model may cost around $2300, which will lead to a drop in demand.

Economy • April 4, 08:55 AM • 10855 views

Trump's new tariffs will hit clothing and sneaker retailers: H&M, Nike and Adidas shares have already fallen

Due to Trump's new tariffs on clothing manufacturers in Vietnam and Indonesia, prices for Nike and Adidas may rise. Shares of Nike, Adidas and Puma fell sharply after the tariff announcement.

Economy • April 4, 06:44 AM • 7342 views

The US is introducing new tariffs: Apple may raise prices on its products - NYT

The US is imposing high tariffs on goods from Vietnam, India and China, which will increase Apple's costs. The company may raise prices on iPhones, iPads and Apple Watches or suffer financial losses.

News of the World • April 3, 07:05 AM • 6644 views

Trump introduced new duties for certain countries: full list

The US President has announced the introduction of new duties for certain countries. In particular, China - 34%, the European Union and Great Britain - 20%.

News of the World • April 2, 08:46 PM • 10451 views

Trump's Tariffs Usher in New Era of Risks for Global Economy - Bloomberg

Trump Plans Sweeping Trade Restrictions That Could Upend Global System. Economists warn of recession risks and rising inflation from new tariffs.

Economy • April 2, 03:22 PM • 21094 views

"Liberation Day of America" - when Trump's tariffs come into force and what you should know about it

On April 2, new tariffs initiated by Trump, which could lead to a global trade war, come into force in the United States. Tariffs of 15% will affect countries with the largest trade deficit.

Economy • March 31, 10:29 AM • 742768 views

Nintendo is preparing to release Switch 2 amid the US-China trade war - FT

Nintendo plans to release Switch 2 on April 2, when Trump will announce new tariffs. The company is moving production to Southeast Asia to avoid US duties.

News of the World • March 28, 10:48 AM • 176066 views

The White House is narrowing tariffs, but they could still affect imports from Russia - WSJ

The White House plans to introduce mutual tariffs from April 2, but their effect may be narrowed. Mexico, Russia, Japan, South Korea and Vietnam may be affected.

News of the World • March 24, 12:45 PM • 12037 views

Extreme weather in 2024 led to the largest displacement of people

In 2024, 151 cases of extreme weather were recorded, leading to mass displacement of the population and deepening the food crisis. Last year was the hottest on record.

News of the World • March 19, 08:29 AM • 10269 views

Trump to announce new 25% tariffs on steel and aluminum on Monday - Reuters

The US President announced an additional 25% duty on steel and aluminum imports. Trump also announced restrictions on Japanese investment in US Steel.

News of the World • February 10, 01:53 AM • 69929 views

A Vietnamese farmer hasn't slept in 60 years and still carries 50-kilogram bags

Thai Ngoc, an 80-year-old Vietnamese man, hasn't slept since 1962 after suffering a fever. The man leads an active life, works in the fields and gets his energy from green tea and rice wine.

News of the World • February 3, 03:44 AM • 32091 views

Zelenskyy and Vietnamese Prime Minister discuss economic cooperation

President of Ukraine met with Prime Minister of Vietnam Pham Minh Dinh at the World Economic Forum. The parties discussed trade development and agreed to increase the supply of agricultural products.

Economy • January 22, 02:20 AM • 64447 views

Xi Jinping says Beijing is ready to cooperate with Hanoi: a new strategic community

China has expressed its readiness to form a community with Vietnam with a common future against the backdrop of the 75th anniversary of diplomatic relations. The countries emphasize the importance of historical cooperation and call each other “comrades and brothers.

News of the World • January 18, 06:14 AM • 33856 views

Zelensky on Fico: He refused to help Ukraine and made a losing bet on Moscow

Ukraine's President criticized Slovakia's Prime Minister for refusing Ukrainian gas transit assistance. Zelenskyy calls Fico's bet on cooperation with Russia a losing proposition from the start.

Economy • January 12, 05:43 PM • 46376 views

Fire in a karaoke bar in Vietnam: 11 people killed, 2 injured

A fire broke out in a karaoke bar in the capital of Vietnam, killing 11 people. The police detained a suspect in the deliberate arson, and two victims were taken to the hospital.

News of the World • December 19, 05:03 AM • 16170 views

Britain becomes the 12th member of the largest trade agreement after Brexit

The United Kingdom has joined the Trans-Pacific Trade Pact, which includes 11 countries in the Asia-Pacific region. The country will have access to preferential trade terms with eight parties to the agreement.

News of the World • December 15, 12:54 AM • 19552 views

China accuses the Philippines of provocations in the South China Sea

On Friday, China lodged a claim against the Philippines, accusing it of provocations in the disputed waters of the South China Sea.

News of the World • December 13, 04:40 AM • 17084 views

Vietnam Court upheld execution of real estate mogul for мах 12 billion fraud

The Ho Chi Minh City Court of Appeal has confirmed the death sentence of 67-year-old Truong Mi lan for the largest financial scam in Vietnam's history. The sentence can be commuted to life imprisonment if 75% of the stolen funds are returned.

News of the World • December 4, 08:18 AM • 15477 views

Vietnamese billionaire gets death sentence for шахрай 44 billion fraud

68-year-old businesswoman Chiong Mi lan lost an appeal against the death sentence for large-scale bank fraud. It can avoid the death penalty if it returns $9 billion of the stolen funds to the state.

News of the World • December 3, 08:20 AM • 15987 views
Exclusive

Travel Trends: Where do Ukrainians go and how prices for winter holidays have changed

Experts told about the most popular tourist destinations among Ukrainians in winter. In Ukraine, the Carpathians are in the lead, abroad - Egypt and the United Arab Emirates, and prices for holidays vary and reach up to 2 2000.

Society • November 29, 05:32 PM • 168720 views

Arabica coffee prices reach highest level in 47 years-Bloomberg

Arabica coffee futures hit 3 3. 22 a pound, the highest level since 1972. The reason was a severe drought in Brazil and supply problems in other producing countries.

News of the World • November 28, 11:35 PM • 16659 views

Vietnam extradited a former fighter of Kalinowski's regiment to belarus: what is known

A 34-year-old soldier of Kalinovsky's regiment with the call sign “Patsuk” was detained in Vietnam and transferred to minsk. The video of the detainee released by propagandists may be staged.

News of the World • November 20, 09:46 PM • 17511 views

China abolishes tax incentives for metal exports: what does this mean for the market

China is canceling a 13% tax rebate on aluminum and copper exports starting December 1. This led to a drop in the shares of Chinese companies, while their international competitors showed growth.

Economy • November 18, 11:29 AM • 19882 views

China creates new map in the South China Sea amid tensions over disputed islands with the Philippines

The PRC publishes an updated map of Sansha with new designations for the Paracel and Spratly areas. These areas are the subject of territorial disputes between China and five neighboring countries.

News of the World • November 14, 11:00 AM • 14843 views

Tropical storm in the Philippines: death toll rises, threat of return

Tropical storm Trami has killed at least 82 people in the Philippines. The storm brought destructive winds and landslides, and forecasters warn that it could return next week.

News of the World • October 25, 03:24 PM • 14572 views

DPRK sends fighter pilots to russia for possible participation in war - media

North Korea has sent fighter pilots to vladivostok to potentially help russia in its war with Ukraine. This may be due to the lack of russian pilots and the supply of aircraft to the DPRK.

War • October 22, 05:26 PM • 31870 views

Five Russian Navy ships arrive in Myanmar for joint exercises with the junta

Five Russian ships have arrived in Myanmar for joint exercises with the ruling junta's naval forces. The exercises include a port phase in Yangon and live ammunition firing in the Kapali Sea for 5 days.

News of the World • October 21, 04:09 PM • 19874 views

General Luong Quong became the new president of Vietnam: in his inaugural speech, he promised the country a flexible and modern army

The Vietnamese parliament unanimously elected General Luong Quong as the country's new president. In his inaugural speech, he promised to strengthen the defense and create a modern army.

News of the World • October 21, 02:49 PM • 17839 views

Indonesia swears in a new president: 73-year-old former general Prabowo Subianto

73-year-old former general Prabowo Subianto is sworn in as the new president of Indonesia. He succeeds Joko Widodo, who had led the country for 10 years.

News of the World • October 20, 06:22 AM • 21475 views