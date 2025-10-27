$42.000.10
It will become more difficult to buy medicines: Ukrainians against the initiative to reduce the number of pharmacies
The number of drunk driving offenses has increased: the Prosecutor General's Office reported which regions are leading
Hryvnia holds steady: why the NBU is preventing a sharp fall and what will happen to the dollar
Will Kyiv have a main New Year's tree: when will the decision be made
A ceasefire plan should be developed within 7-10 days, but Putin is unlikely to agree to it - Zelenskyy
Incident with former MP Kormyshkina in Moldova: new details revealed
Hourly power outages from 1 to 2.5 queues introduced in several regions, there are blackouts due to bad weather - Ukrenergo
In Odesa pre-trial detention center, an inmate committed suicide
Trump: Putin should focus on ending the war, not testing missiles
Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

In France, ten people are on trial over online posts claiming Brigitte Macron is a man

Kyiv • UNN

 • 1462 views

In Paris, ten individuals have appeared in court over cyberbullying against Brigitte Macron, accused of spreading malicious comments claiming she is a man. Among the accused are a teacher, an IT specialist, and an elected official, with the trial set to last two days.

In France, ten people are on trial over online posts claiming Brigitte Macron is a man

In Paris, ten people appeared in court on charges of cyberbullying Brigitte Macron. They allegedly wrote "malicious" comments claiming that the first lady of France is a man, UNN reports with reference to Sky News.

Details

Emmanuel Macron's wife has long been the subject of conspiracy theories, according to which she was born a man named Jean-Michel Trogneux (her brother's name) and took the name Brigitte as a transgender woman.

Eight men and two women are accused of publishing posts repeating these claims. These people also point to the 24-year age difference with her husband and call it "pedophilia."

The defendants, aged 41 to 60, include a teacher, an IT specialist, an elected official, and a woman who presents herself as a media and advertising executive.

The trial, which is expected to begin on Monday, will last two days and will take place after the Macrons filed a defamation lawsuit in the US this summer over the repetition of these claims by conservative influencer Candace Owens.

The French president said that filing a lawsuit against Ms. Owens was aimed at "protecting his honor."

Ms. Macron and her brother also won another defamation case in France last year against two women who were initially ordered to pay damages and a fine.

Addition

In one of the gyms in France, they mocked the "slap" that President Emmanuel Macron allegedly received from his wife Brigitte during a trip to Vietnam.

The gym displayed a banner with a picture of Macron with an alleged scratch on his forehead and a call to sign up for self-defense courses.

"Is your wife beating you? Sign up for our self-defense courses!" - reads the post next to the banner.

Pavlo Zinchenko

News of the World
Social network
Bloggers
Vietnam
Emmanuel Macron
Brigitte Macron
Paris
France
United States