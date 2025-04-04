New US tariffs will lead to a 0. 4% reduction in Poland's GDP, which amounts to more than EUR 236 million. Duda called it a blow from an ally.
Radosław Sikorski said that sending Polish troops would give grounds for Russian propaganda. Poland will be a logistics hub for the reconstruction of Ukraine.
Russian pranksters deceived Kosovo's Prime Minister Albin Kurti by posing as the President of Latvia. Kurti's office stated that this incident confirms Russia's obsession with Kosovo.
Trump's rapprochement with Moscow and criticism of NATO are forcing Germany, Poland, Korea, and Japan to consider their own nuclear shield.
Trump's actions are influencing international politics, raising concerns in Ukraine regarding support. Initial decisions included personnel changes and the cancellation of some of Biden's decisions.
Italy is among the top five countries shaping the "decline" of the rule of law in Europe. The impact of government decisions in Slovakia and Croatia is also a cause for concern, and Romania, France and Germany are not immune to problems in the context of the “democratic recession”.
Andrzej Duda stated that he does not consider Trump pro-Russian on the issue of Ukraine, urging to give him a chance to stop the war. He also criticized Sikorski for interfering in the Starlink topic on Twitter.
The President of Poland called on the United States to deploy nuclear weapons on the country's territory. He believes this is necessary to deter Russian aggression and strengthen NATO's eastern flank.
Sejm deputy Paweł Zalewski confirmed the resumption of American arms supplies from POLLOGHAB in Jasionka to Ukraine. Previously, the head of the Polish defense ministry reported on readiness.
The President of Poland stated that the agreement on rare earth minerals between the USA and Ukraine will make it a strategic location for America. The USA will protect its interests in Ukraine, even without sending troops.
The President of Poland stated that a military contingent is not mandatory for monitoring the peace agreement. According to him, monitoring could be carried out by UN forces, which Russia may agree to.
NATO Secretary General Rutte stated the need to discuss further cooperation between the USA and Ukraine following Zelensky's letter. Polish President Duda called the current situation temporary and urged for calm negotiations.
The President of Poland stated that Europe is unprepared for military threats due to the liquidation of military depots in the 1990s. According to him, the available ammunition in the European part of NATO will only be enough for a few days of combat operations.
Polish President Andrzej Duda expressed hope for the resumption of negotiations between Ukraine and the USA regarding military aid. He expressed regret over the suspension of American assistance to Kyiv and called for a diplomatic resolution to the conflict.
The Polish president believes that only the United States can stop the war in Ukraine. Andrzej Duda advises Zelenskyy to adapt to Trump's style and seek understanding with him.
The Polish prosecutor's office accused Mateusz Morawiecki of abuse of power in organizing the 2020 remote elections. The former prime minister denied the charges and refused to give explanations until he had familiarized himself with the case file.
Poland has announced its 46th aid package to Ukraine worth more than €200 million. The country has already trained a third of all Ukrainian military in the EU and plans to continue its training mission.
Polish President Andrzej Duda said that Ukraine will not be able to survive the war without the support of the United States. He emphasized the need to achieve a just peace and prevent Russia's victory.
After a meeting with Donald Trump, Andrzej Duda said that the United States has no plans to reduce its military presence in Poland. Trump praised Warsaw for its defense spending and plans to visit the country in the near future.
The foreign ministers of Ukraine and Poland discussed bilateral cooperation. Sybiga thanked for the support of Ukraine.
The President of Ukraine held a series of talks with the leaders of European countries and Côte d'Ivoire. They discussed issues of regional security, cooperation and support for Ukraine in the international arena.
The President of Ukraine had a phone conversation with his Czech counterpart to discuss further joint plans and a united European position. The parties discussed the supply of artillery shells and a new offer of support from the Czech Republic.
The Presidents of Ukraine and Poland had a conversation about the current situation and future actions. Zelenskyy said that their common goal remains clear: to protect Ukraine and the whole of Europe from Russian aggression,
The President of Poland had a phone conversation with Volodymyr Zelenskyy about US support. Duda emphasized that peace in Ukraine is possible only with American support.
The Prime Minister of Ukraine had a productive conversation with the Prime Minister of Poland Donald Tusk. They discussed military logistics, European integration and support for the 16th package of EU sanctions.
The head of Ukraine's Defense Intelligence Service, Kyrylo Budanov, said that Russia was trying to set Ukraine and Poland at odds. He emphasized the importance of US support and called the Ukrainian army the largest in Europe.
Polish President Duda met with US Special Representative Kellogg to discuss the situation in Ukraine. He stated the active role of the United States in ending the war and expects an increase in the US military presence in the region.
Polish President Andrzej Duda will meet with U. S. Special Representative Keith Kellogg on February 18 at the presidential palace. The meeting was initiated by the American side to discuss the position on peace talks.
Ukraine's Foreign Ministry disagreed with the Polish president's statement about a possible threat from the Ukrainian military after the war. The Ministry emphasized that veterans are a security factor for the whole of Europe.
Polish President Duda said that his country should participate in negotiations on Ukraine if they are initiated by Trump. He also expressed concern about a possible increase in crime after the war.