Andrzej Duda

We have information that the US is close to taking measures towards a ceasefire - Zelensky
06:51 PM • 7128 views

06:32 PM • 14815 views

Next week, lawyers will present Zelensky with the Ukrainian draft agreement with the USA

01:24 PM • 55997 views

In Ukraine, Trump's customs policy will affect prices for goods with foreign components - expert

April 4, 01:12 PM • 198752 views

Delivery vs pharmacy: can the post office replace the pharmacy infrastructure

April 4, 10:10 AM • 114741 views

Increasing electricity and gas tariffs is not on the agenda - Ministry of Energy

April 4, 06:27 AM • 377642 views

NATO Founding Day: How the Alliance Helps Ukraine and When Accession is Possible

April 4, 05:56 AM • 301785 views

How to diversify the Easter table: 5 desserts worth preparing

April 3, 07:36 PM • 212451 views

NABUgate. Lawyers accuse NABU of wiretapping, NABU - of "collecting rulings": who broke the law

April 3, 03:18 PM • 243511 views

"This is not about pressure on pharmacies, it's about fair rules of the game for all market participants": MP Kuzminykh on the new regulation of the pharmaceutical market

April 3, 01:51 PM • 254755 views

Apartment rental prices in Kyiv exceed pre-war levels: what to expect next

Kim Kardashian posted revealing photos on Instagram after rumors of Kanye West's split from his wife

April 4, 09:23 AM • 119593 views

Full of skulls and other special effects - a first look at the film "Predator: Wasteland"

April 4, 10:08 AM • 49256 views

The series "The Handmaid's Tale" will get a sequel: filming will begin soon

April 4, 10:29 AM • 63195 views

Eggs in the USA have become so expensive before Easter that Americans are painting potatoes

01:48 PM • 34834 views

Ukraine is preparing to legalize cryptocurrencies: a chance for the budget or a risk for the economy

02:15 PM • 117852 views
Ukraine is preparing to legalize cryptocurrencies: a chance for the budget or a risk for the economy

02:15 PM • 118927 views

Delivery vs pharmacy: can the post office replace the pharmacy infrastructure
April 4, 01:12 PM • 198752 views

NATO Founding Day: How the Alliance Helps Ukraine and When Accession is Possible
April 4, 06:27 AM • 377642 views

A month since the ban on marketing in the pharmaceutical industry: who made millions from it

April 4, 06:14 AM • 247997 views

How to diversify the Easter table: 5 desserts worth preparing

April 4, 05:56 AM • 301785 views
Donald Trump

Marco Rubio

Volodymyr Zelenskyy

Mark Rutte

Denis Shmyhal

Ukraine

United States

China

France

United Kingdom

The Swedish Queen underwent surgery, all her scheduled meetings have been cancelled

05:58 PM • 10525 views

Eggs in the USA have become so expensive before Easter that Americans are painting potatoes

01:48 PM • 35673 views

The series "The Handmaid's Tale" will get a sequel: filming will begin soon

April 4, 10:29 AM • 63975 views

Full of skulls and other special effects - a first look at the film "Predator: Wasteland"

April 4, 10:08 AM • 50006 views

Kim Kardashian posted revealing photos on Instagram after rumors of Kanye West's split from his wife

April 4, 09:23 AM • 120323 views
Fox News

Telegram

The New York Times

P-800 Oniks

Leopard 2

Andrzej Duda

President of Poland since 2015
Poland will lose up to 0.4% of GDP due to new US tariffs on European exports - Duda

New US tariffs will lead to a 0. 4% reduction in Poland's GDP, which amounts to more than EUR 236 million. Duda called it a blow from an ally.

News of the World • April 3, 03:44 PM • 12431 views

Poland has named another reason why it will not send a military contingent to Ukraine

Radosław Sikorski said that sending Polish troops would give grounds for Russian propaganda. Poland will be a logistics hub for the reconstruction of Ukraine.

War • April 2, 02:05 PM • 36056 views

Kosovo's Prime Minister became a victim of Russian pranksters who pretended to be the President of Latvia

Russian pranksters deceived Kosovo's Prime Minister Albin Kurti by posing as the President of Latvia. Kurti's office stated that this incident confirms Russia's obsession with Kosovo.

News of the World • March 26, 07:07 PM • 18035 views

Trump's policy amid his "turn to Moscow" is pushing allies to consider their own nuclear shield - FT

Trump's rapprochement with Moscow and criticism of NATO are forcing Germany, Poland, Korea, and Japan to consider their own nuclear shield.

Politics • March 24, 07:57 AM • 31320 views
Two Months After Trump's Inauguration: What Has Changed for Ukraine

Trump's actions are influencing international politics, raising concerns in Ukraine regarding support. Initial decisions included personnel changes and the cancellation of some of Biden's decisions.

Politics • March 20, 08:24 AM • 260770 views

Italy is among the top five countries contributing to the “democratic recession” in Europe - report

Italy is among the top five countries shaping the "decline" of the rule of law in Europe. The impact of government decisions in Slovakia and Croatia is also a cause for concern, and Romania, France and Germany are not immune to problems in the context of the “democratic recession”.

News of the World • March 17, 10:16 AM • 37721 views

"This is a tough game": Duda called to "give a chance" to Trump in the matter of negotiations to end the Russian Federation's war against Ukraine

Andrzej Duda stated that he does not consider Trump pro-Russian on the issue of Ukraine, urging to give him a chance to stop the war. He also criticized Sikorski for interfering in the Starlink topic on Twitter.

War • March 13, 07:52 AM • 22663 views

Duda calls on US to move nuclear warheads to Polish territory - FT

The President of Poland called on the United States to deploy nuclear weapons on the country's territory. He believes this is necessary to deter Russian aggression and strengthen NATO's eastern flank.

War • March 13, 07:00 AM • 20383 views

Poland confirms resumption of US arms supplies to Ukraine

Sejm deputy Paweł Zalewski confirmed the resumption of American arms supplies from POLLOGHAB in Jasionka to Ukraine. Previously, the head of the Polish defense ministry reported on readiness.

War • March 12, 07:56 AM • 35266 views

In the event of a resource agreement, Ukraine will become a strategic location for the USA - Duda

The President of Poland stated that the agreement on rare earth minerals between the USA and Ukraine will make it a strategic location for America. The USA will protect its interests in Ukraine, even without sending troops.

Economy • March 6, 05:23 PM • 23265 views

Duda on the military contingent: it is not an absolute necessity, monitoring forces may be needed

The President of Poland stated that a military contingent is not mandatory for monitoring the peace agreement. According to him, monitoring could be carried out by UN forces, which Russia may agree to.

War • March 6, 04:59 PM • 17512 views

Ukraine and the USA need to discuss how to proceed - NATO Secretary General

NATO Secretary General Rutte stated the need to discuss further cooperation between the USA and Ukraine following Zelensky's letter. Polish President Duda called the current situation temporary and urged for calm negotiations.

War • March 6, 03:58 PM • 18824 views

Europe is not ready for military threats - Duda

The President of Poland stated that Europe is unprepared for military threats due to the liquidation of military depots in the 1990s. According to him, the available ammunition in the European part of NATO will only be enough for a few days of combat operations.

Politics • March 6, 03:51 PM • 19288 views

"It would be good": Duda urged Zelensky to resume negotiations with the USA regarding military aid

Polish President Andrzej Duda expressed hope for the resumption of negotiations between Ukraine and the USA regarding military aid. He expressed regret over the suspension of American assistance to Kyiv and called for a diplomatic resolution to the conflict.

War • March 4, 10:39 PM • 17837 views

Zelenskyy should return to the negotiating table with Trump - Duda

The Polish president believes that only the United States can stop the war in Ukraine. Andrzej Duda advises Zelenskyy to adapt to Trump's style and seek understanding with him.

War • March 1, 05:07 PM • 58233 views

Former Polish Prime Minister accused of abuse of power

The Polish prosecutor's office accused Mateusz Morawiecki of abuse of power in organizing the 2020 remote elections. The former prime minister denied the charges and refused to give explanations until he had familiarized himself with the case file.

Politics • February 27, 02:35 PM • 21631 views

Poland to provide 200 million euros in aid to Ukraine

Poland has announced its 46th aid package to Ukraine worth more than €200 million. The country has already trained a third of all Ukrainian military in the EU and plans to continue its training mission.

Politics • February 25, 01:42 PM • 20266 views

Duda: Ukraine will not survive this war without American support

Polish President Andrzej Duda said that Ukraine will not be able to survive the war without the support of the United States. He emphasized the need to achieve a just peace and prevent Russia's victory.

War • February 23, 08:48 AM • 101524 views

“There is no fear": Duda talks to Trump about US troop presence in Poland

After a meeting with Donald Trump, Andrzej Duda said that the United States has no plans to reduce its military presence in Poland. Trump praised Warsaw for its defense spending and plans to visit the country in the near future.

Politics • February 23, 05:00 AM • 95533 views

Minister Sibiga held talks with Polish Foreign Minister Sikorski

The foreign ministers of Ukraine and Poland discussed bilateral cooperation. Sybiga thanked for the support of Ukraine.

Politics • February 21, 11:58 PM • 41538 views

Zelensky held talks with leaders of eight countries: what was discussed

The President of Ukraine held a series of talks with the leaders of European countries and Côte d'Ivoire. They discussed issues of regional security, cooperation and support for Ukraine in the international arena.

Politics • February 21, 09:11 PM • 33276 views

Zelenskyy and Pavel discuss new Czech initiative to support Ukraine

The President of Ukraine had a phone conversation with his Czech counterpart to discuss further joint plans and a united European position. The parties discussed the supply of artillery shells and a new offer of support from the Czech Republic.

War • February 21, 03:17 PM • 26459 views

Zelensky on his conversation with Duda: the common goal remains clear - to protect Ukraine and Europe from Russian aggression

The Presidents of Ukraine and Poland had a conversation about the current situation and future actions. Zelenskyy said that their common goal remains clear: to protect Ukraine and the whole of Europe from Russian aggression,

War • February 21, 02:28 PM • 25098 views

Duda spoke with Zelenskyy and suggested that he remain committed to cooperating with Trump

The President of Poland had a phone conversation with Volodymyr Zelenskyy about US support. Duda emphasized that peace in Ukraine is possible only with American support.

War • February 21, 01:28 PM • 44674 views

Europe is united as never before in supporting Ukraine: Shmyhal talks to Tusk

The Prime Minister of Ukraine had a productive conversation with the Prime Minister of Poland Donald Tusk. They discussed military logistics, European integration and support for the 16th package of EU sanctions.

War • February 19, 02:00 PM • 26369 views

Budanov: Russia has always tried and will continue to try to quarrel Poland and Ukraine

The head of Ukraine's Defense Intelligence Service, Kyrylo Budanov, said that Russia was trying to set Ukraine and Poland at odds. He emphasized the importance of US support and called the Ukrainian army the largest in Europe.

War • February 19, 09:30 AM • 102739 views

Duda after meeting with Kellogg: I expect at least a cessation of hostilities in Ukraine

Polish President Duda met with US Special Representative Kellogg to discuss the situation in Ukraine. He stated the active role of the United States in ending the war and expects an increase in the US military presence in the region.

War • February 18, 05:31 PM • 42565 views

Duda to meet with Kellogg on Tuesday: what is known about the meeting

Polish President Andrzej Duda will meet with U. S. Special Representative Keith Kellogg on February 18 at the presidential palace. The meeting was initiated by the American side to discuss the position on peace talks.

War • February 17, 12:44 PM • 25604 views

Ukrainian soldiers and veterans are not a threat: Foreign Ministry responds to Duda's statements

Ukraine's Foreign Ministry disagreed with the Polish president's statement about a possible threat from the Ukrainian military after the war. The Ministry emphasized that veterans are a security factor for the whole of Europe.

War • February 3, 06:17 PM • 37585 views

If Trump invites other countries to talks on Russia's war in Ukraine, Poland should be there - Duda

Polish President Duda said that his country should participate in negotiations on Ukraine if they are initiated by Trump. He also expressed concern about a possible increase in crime after the war.

Politics • February 3, 08:59 AM • 26769 views