Poland's Newly Elected President Forms a Team: A Signal of Party Loyalty or a Quest for Independence?

Newly elected Polish President Karol Nawrocki will announce the names of the members of his administration in the near future. This is reported by UNN with reference to the Polish publication Newsweek.

The Polish media notes that Nawrocki's first personnel decisions may indicate whether he will remain under the influence of the Law and Justice (PiS) party, which nominated him, or choose an independent political course.

According to Newsweek, one of the key positions may be taken by former Minister of Education Przemysław Czarnek - a figure known for his controversial reforms in the field of education in the government of Mateusz Morawiecki. In the past, Czarnek was considered as a potential presidential candidate, but the party settled on Nawrocki's candidacy.

It was previously reported that Nawrocki allegedly rejected the proposal of PiS leader Jarosław Kaczyński to appoint Marek Kuchciński to the presidential office. At the same time, Paweł Szefernaker, the head of Nawrocki's election headquarters, is being considered among other possible appointees.

President Nawrocki will determine the composition of his team without pressure from the party - said PiS MP Marcin Przydacz.

Political observers point out that the formation of the presidential office may become an indicator of what Nawrocki's relationship with the PiS leadership will be.

"It will be interesting to see how the relations between Nawrocki and Kaczyński will develop," Andrzej Rihard, head of the Institute of Philosophy and Sociology of the Polish Academy of Sciences, told Euractiv.

The Donald Tusk government, according to analysts, is preparing for potentially difficult cooperation with the new president. At the same time, Rihard doubts that Kaczyński's entourage is fully aware of how independent Nawrocki may turn out to be compared to the previous president Andrzej Duda.

Karol Nawrocki is a historian, former director of the Institute of National Remembrance of Poland. He was supported by the Law and Justice party as a candidate for President of Poland.

After PiS's defeat in the parliamentary elections, a coalition led by Donald Tusk formed the government. In these circumstances, the President of Poland can become either an ally or an opponent for the new government, depending on the political course he chooses.

