Poland's Newly Elected President Forms a Team: A Signal of Party Loyalty or a Quest for Independence?

$41.510.04
47.460.05
ukenru
Trump said he was disappointed with Ukraine and Russia, as a deal could have been reached
June 12, 05:14 PM • 25067 views
Trump said he was disappointed with Ukraine and Russia, as a deal could have been reached
June 12, 04:35 PM • 95301 views
Market in freeze: how government intervention in marketing almost stopped the pharmaceutical industry
June 12, 04:12 PM • 88826 views
"Cogs" of war: how old technology ensures the country's defense capability while the legislative system is stalling
June 12, 04:05 PM • 53528 views
Ukrainian units in Sumy region are gradually pushing back the occupier - Zelenskyy
Exclusive
June 12, 03:21 PM • 91258 views
Financial literacy for children: how Ukrainian parents can raise a smart consumer in a world full of marketing
Exclusive
June 12, 12:52 PM • 45333 views
Financial anxiety: what it is and how to cope
June 12, 11:23 AM • 63179 views
Ukraine has conducted the second stage of returning severely wounded and seriously ill soldiers home - Zelenskyy
June 12, 10:59 AM • 58389 views
Plane crash in India: Ministry of Foreign Affairs says there were no Ukrainians on board
Exclusive
June 12, 10:38 AM • 54355 views
Slow reaction, zero responsibility: why drunk driving is a manifestation of immorality
Exclusive
June 12, 10:04 AM • 62350 views
Apartment with renovation or "after builders": which is more profitable to buy today
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War
War
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contadts
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
+13°
3m/s
95%
748mm
Popular news
Session guitarist of "Okean Elzy", founder of the band "4AЙКА" Grisha Chaika, has diedJune 12, 09:27 PM • 14498 views
A sabotage occurred at the base of the "Georgian Legion", a fighter diedJune 12, 11:31 PM • 18335 views
"Nation of Lions": Israeli army confirms attack on Iranian nuclear facilities01:11 AM • 6090 views
"People's Intelligence": 674,000 Ukrainians have already used the eEnemy chatbot02:16 AM • 5832 views
Israel has eliminated the head of the Iranian army and leading nuclear scientists - media02:53 AM • 7986 views
Publications
Market in freeze: how government intervention in marketing almost stopped the pharmaceutical industryJune 12, 04:35 PM • 95299 views
"Cogs" of war: how old technology ensures the country's defense capability while the legislative system is stallingJune 12, 04:12 PM • 88826 views
Financial literacy for children: how Ukrainian parents can raise a smart consumer in a world full of marketing
Exclusive
June 12, 03:21 PM • 91257 views
"Double move" from the Duma: the Rada demands to start an official investigation into the leadership of ARMAJune 12, 02:37 PM • 89890 views
Drug prices are rising, despite the ban on marketing: monitoring after three months of the pharmaceutical market operating under the new rulesJune 12, 10:12 AM • 141817 views
Actual people
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Donald Trump
Boris Pistorius
Kaya Kallas
Mark Zuckerberg
Actual places
Ukraine
United States
Kyiv
Germany
Kharkiv Oblast
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Scientists have found the missing link between giant tyrannosaurs and their smaller ancestorsJune 12, 05:17 PM • 23732 views
Director of "Nosferatu" will film Charles Dickens' "A Christmas Carol" for Warner BrosJune 12, 09:57 AM • 92646 views
Hotel for movie buffs: houses from movies and TV series that can be rented in 2025June 11, 03:50 PM • 105184 views
A "Strawberry Moon" has risen over Ukraine: users share photos on social mediaJune 10, 08:02 PM • 129725 views
Now Ye Ye: Kanye West changes his name for the second timeJune 10, 05:29 PM • 131288 views
Actual
YouTube
Spotify
ChatGPT
Facebook
Instagram

Poland's Newly Elected President Forms a Team: A Signal of Party Loyalty or a Quest for Independence?

Kyiv • UNN

 • 480 views

Newly elected Polish President Karol Nawrocki is preparing to announce the composition of his administration. Personnel decisions will show whether he will remain under the influence of the PiS party or choose an independent course.

Poland's Newly Elected President Forms a Team: A Signal of Party Loyalty or a Quest for Independence?

Newly elected Polish President Karol Nawrocki will announce the names of the members of his administration in the near future. This is reported by UNN with reference to the Polish publication Newsweek.

Details

The Polish media notes that Nawrocki's first personnel decisions may indicate whether he will remain under the influence of the Law and Justice (PiS) party, which nominated him, or choose an independent political course.

According to Newsweek, one of the key positions may be taken by former Minister of Education Przemysław Czarnek - a figure known for his controversial reforms in the field of education in the government of Mateusz Morawiecki. In the past, Czarnek was considered as a potential presidential candidate, but the party settled on Nawrocki's candidacy.

It was previously reported that Nawrocki allegedly rejected the proposal of PiS leader Jarosław Kaczyński to appoint Marek Kuchciński to the presidential office. At the same time, Paweł Szefernaker, the head of Nawrocki's election headquarters, is being considered among other possible appointees.

President Nawrocki will determine the composition of his team without pressure from the party

- said PiS MP Marcin Przydacz.

Additionally

Political observers point out that the formation of the presidential office may become an indicator of what Nawrocki's relationship with the PiS leadership will be.

"It will be interesting to see how the relations between Nawrocki and Kaczyński will develop," Andrzej Rihard, head of the Institute of Philosophy and Sociology of the Polish Academy of Sciences, told Euractiv.

The Donald Tusk government, according to analysts, is preparing for potentially difficult cooperation with the new president. At the same time, Rihard doubts that Kaczyński's entourage is fully aware of how independent Nawrocki may turn out to be compared to the previous president Andrzej Duda.

Reference

Karol Nawrocki is a historian, former director of the Institute of National Remembrance of Poland. He was supported by the Law and Justice party as a candidate for President of Poland.

Let us remind you

After PiS's defeat in the parliamentary elections, a coalition led by Donald Tusk formed the government. In these circumstances, the President of Poland can become either an ally or an opponent for the new government, depending on the political course he chooses.

Ballots in the 2025 presidential election will be recounted in Poland12.06.25, 23:15 • 8690 views

Andrey Kulik

Andrey Kulik

News of the World
Karol Nawrocki
Andrzej Duda
Jarosław Kaczyński
Mateusz Morawiecki
Donald Tusk
Poland
Tesla
$
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
.
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
S&P 500
$
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
,
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
Brent Oil
$
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
.
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
Gold
$
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
,
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
Gas TTF
$
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
.
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9