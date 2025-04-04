The spokesman for the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine commented on the provocative statements of Polish presidential
candidate Slawomir Mencen regarding Lviv. The Ministry of Foreign Affairs does not consider these statements to be the official
position of Poland and reserves the right to take appropriate measures.
The Polish prosecutor's office accused Mateusz Morawiecki of abuse of power in organizing the 2020 remote elections. The former
prime minister denied the charges and refused to give explanations until he had familiarized himself with the case file.
Former Polish Foreign Minister Jacek Czaputowicz called it a mistake to link Ukraine's accession to international organizations to
the issue of exhumation in Volyn. He also noted that Zelenskyy's visit showed that this issue was not resolved.
One of the Russian missiles that attacked the Lviv region fell 15 kilometers from the Polish border.
Polish farmers have announced a new strike at the Ukrainian border, which will last until April 30, to protest the Green Deal and
restrictions on food imports from Ukraine.
The newspaper reports that the Polish prosecutor's office wiretapped politicians and officials using modern Hermes spyware.