Mateusz Morawiecki

We have information that the US is close to taking measures towards a ceasefire - Zelensky
06:51 PM • 15675 views

We have information that the US is close to taking measures towards a ceasefire - Zelensky

06:32 PM • 28587 views

Next week, lawyers will present Zelensky with the Ukrainian draft agreement with the USA

Exclusive
April 4, 01:24 PM • 64725 views

In Ukraine, Trump's customs policy will affect prices for goods with foreign components - expert

Exclusive
April 4, 01:12 PM • 213755 views

Delivery vs pharmacy: can the post office replace the pharmacy infrastructure

April 4, 10:10 AM • 122573 views

Increasing electricity and gas tariffs is not on the agenda - Ministry of Energy

Exclusive
April 4, 06:27 AM • 391855 views

NATO Founding Day: How the Alliance Helps Ukraine and When Accession is Possible

April 4, 05:56 AM • 310731 views

How to diversify the Easter table: 5 desserts worth preparing

April 3, 07:36 PM • 213741 views

NABUgate. Lawyers accuse NABU of wiretapping, NABU - of "collecting rulings": who broke the law

Exclusive
April 3, 03:18 PM • 244218 views

"This is not about pressure on pharmacies, it's about fair rules of the game for all market participants": MP Kuzminykh on the new regulation of the pharmaceutical market

Exclusive
April 3, 01:51 PM • 255099 views

Apartment rental prices in Kyiv exceed pre-war levels: what to expect next

We do not regard the statements of individual anti-Ukrainian politicians as the position of the country: MFA on the words of the Polish presidential candidate

The spokesman for the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine commented on the provocative statements of Polish presidential candidate Slawomir Mencen regarding Lviv. The Ministry of Foreign Affairs does not consider these statements to be the official position of Poland and reserves the right to take appropriate measures.

Politics • February 27, 04:56 PM • 23116 views

Former Polish Prime Minister accused of abuse of power

The Polish prosecutor's office accused Mateusz Morawiecki of abuse of power in organizing the 2020 remote elections. The former prime minister denied the charges and refused to give explanations until he had familiarized himself with the case file.

Politics • February 27, 02:35 PM • 21631 views

Former Polish minister criticises linking Ukraine's NATO membership to exhumation of Volyn victims

Former Polish Foreign Minister Jacek Czaputowicz called it a mistake to link Ukraine's accession to international organizations to the issue of exhumation in Volyn. He also noted that Zelenskyy's visit showed that this issue was not resolved.

Politics • January 20, 02:07 PM • 29681 views

Prime Minister of Poland: One of the Russian missiles that attacked Lviv region fell 15 km from the Polish border

One of the Russian missiles that attacked the Lviv region fell 15 kilometers from the Polish border.

War • April 27, 11:04 AM • 44277 views

Polish farmers extend protest on the border with Ukraine until April 30

Polish farmers have announced a new strike at the Ukrainian border, which will last until April 30, to protest the Green Deal and restrictions on food imports from Ukraine.

Politics • March 4, 07:47 PM • 75184 views

Wyborcza: Polish prosecutors used spyware to wiretap officials

The newspaper reports that the Polish prosecutor's office wiretapped politicians and officials using modern Hermes spyware.

News of the World • March 4, 12:15 PM • 19598 views