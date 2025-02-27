ukenru
Trump extends sanctions against Russia for a year
Expert of the Human Rights Center on the deportation of Ukrainian children to Belarus: they are quiet
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits
“MPs do not understand the consequences": Yuzhanina on Hetmantsev's draft law on the Deposit Guarantee Fund
Spring hypovitaminosis: symptoms and prevention
EBRD has downgraded its forecast for Ukraine's economic growth
Trump on providing security guarantees for Ukraine: “Let Europe do it”
The Cabinet of Ministers approved the signing of a subsoil agreement with the USA - Shmyhal
Can NACP confiscate property of Deputy Minister of Justice Haichenko? Expert opinion on the procedure
Showers, walks, breathing exercises: a psychologist tells how to relax after work
We do not regard the statements of individual anti-Ukrainian politicians as the position of the country: MFA on the words of the Polish presidential candidate

We do not regard the statements of individual anti-Ukrainian politicians as the position of the country: MFA on the words of the Polish presidential candidate

Kyiv  •  UNN

The spokesman for the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine commented on the provocative statements of Polish presidential candidate Slawomir Mencen regarding Lviv. The Ministry of Foreign Affairs does not consider these statements to be the official position of Poland and reserves the right to take appropriate measures.

Commenting on the words of Polish presidential candidate from the right-wing Confederation party Slawomir Mencen, who called Lviv a Polish city and organized provocations near the monument to Stepan Bandera, Foreign Ministry spokesman Georgiy Tykhyi said that these statements were not a surprise for Ukraine, and Ukraine does not consider this to be the position of Poland or Polish society. Tychy said this during a press conference, UNN reports.

Details

"As for this Polish presidential candidate, we noticed the cynical rally he held in Lviv on the third anniversary of the start of Russia's full-scale invasion of Ukraine. To be honest with you, the position of this figure has long been known to everyone, it is not a surprise to us or anyone else. I want to emphasize that we, as a foreign ministry, do not regard the statements of individual anti-Ukrainian politicians as a position in Poland or Polish society," Tychy said.

He noted that any attempts to question the territorial integrity of Ukraine are categorically unacceptable, and Ukraine calls on Polish politicians to refrain from using issues related to Ukraine in their domestic political campaign.

Such unfriendly steps contradict the spirit of the strategic partnership between Ukraine and Poland. They are contrary to the existing developments of the two countries in the field of historical memory and may harm friendly relations between our two peoples. Ukraine reserves the right to take adequate measures to respond to those engaged in anti-Ukrainian activities during the ongoing Russian aggression against Ukraine

- Tikhiy added.

Context

During his trip to Lviv, Polish presidential candidate from the right-wing Confederation party, Slawomir Mencen, recorded a video near the monument to Stepan Bandera, in which he called him a "terrorist" and said that Bandera founded the OUN, which is "responsible" for the Volyn tragedy, and Bandera's men allegedly "killed 100 thousand Poles.

Lviv Mayor Andriy Sadovyi responded to the politician's accusations, calling him a "pro-Russian politician with a Polish passport" who should show courage and record a video near the Donetsk stele.

He can go to the front and share his thoughts, in particular with Polish volunteers. We need to check whether he is allowed to enter Ukraine at all

- Sadovyi wrote. 

At the same time, Mentsen responded to Sadovyi, noting that he was "Polish and went to the beautiful and cultural Polish city of Lviv, which was once harmed by Russians.

"There I saw a monument to Bandera, the cult of Bandera's criminals led by Shukhevych. You should be ashamed that in such a beautiful city you agree to the cult of genocidal people, criminals and murderers of my fellow countrymen. You should be banned from entering Poland. Please believe me, if I win, I will take care of this immediately," Mencen wrote.

Recall

The Polish Prosecutor's Office claimsthat Mateusz Morawiecki, as Prime Minister, exceeded his authority and acted without legal grounds to prepare and hold the presidential election on May 10, 2020, only remotely. The politician rejects these accusations and refuses to give explanations.

Pavlo Bashynskyi

Politics
roman-shukhevychRoman Shukhevych
ministerstvo-zakordonnykh-sprav-ukrainaMinistry of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine
mateush-moravetskyiMateusz Morawiecki
ukraineUkraine
donetskDonetsk
lvivLviv
polandPoland

Contact us about advertising