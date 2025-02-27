We do not regard the statements of individual anti-Ukrainian politicians as the position of the country: MFA on the words of the Polish presidential candidate

Commenting on the words of Polish presidential candidate from the right-wing Confederation party Slawomir Mencen, who called Lviv a Polish city and organized provocations near the monument to Stepan Bandera, Foreign Ministry spokesman Georgiy Tykhyi said that these statements were not a surprise for Ukraine, and Ukraine does not consider this to be the position of Poland or Polish society. Tychy said this during a press conference, UNN reports.

Details

"As for this Polish presidential candidate, we noticed the cynical rally he held in Lviv on the third anniversary of the start of Russia's full-scale invasion of Ukraine. To be honest with you, the position of this figure has long been known to everyone, it is not a surprise to us or anyone else. I want to emphasize that we, as a foreign ministry, do not regard the statements of individual anti-Ukrainian politicians as a position in Poland or Polish society," Tychy said.

He noted that any attempts to question the territorial integrity of Ukraine are categorically unacceptable, and Ukraine calls on Polish politicians to refrain from using issues related to Ukraine in their domestic political campaign.

Such unfriendly steps contradict the spirit of the strategic partnership between Ukraine and Poland. They are contrary to the existing developments of the two countries in the field of historical memory and may harm friendly relations between our two peoples. Ukraine reserves the right to take adequate measures to respond to those engaged in anti-Ukrainian activities during the ongoing Russian aggression against Ukraine - Tikhiy added.

Context

During his trip to Lviv, Polish presidential candidate from the right-wing Confederation party, Slawomir Mencen, recorded a video near the monument to Stepan Bandera, in which he called him a "terrorist" and said that Bandera founded the OUN, which is "responsible" for the Volyn tragedy, and Bandera's men allegedly "killed 100 thousand Poles.

Lviv Mayor Andriy Sadovyi responded to the politician's accusations, calling him a "pro-Russian politician with a Polish passport" who should show courage and record a video near the Donetsk stele.

He can go to the front and share his thoughts, in particular with Polish volunteers. We need to check whether he is allowed to enter Ukraine at all - Sadovyi wrote.

At the same time, Mentsen responded to Sadovyi, noting that he was "Polish and went to the beautiful and cultural Polish city of Lviv, which was once harmed by Russians.

"There I saw a monument to Bandera, the cult of Bandera's criminals led by Shukhevych. You should be ashamed that in such a beautiful city you agree to the cult of genocidal people, criminals and murderers of my fellow countrymen. You should be banned from entering Poland. Please believe me, if I win, I will take care of this immediately," Mencen wrote.

Recall

