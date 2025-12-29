$41.930.00
Macron announced a meeting of the "coalition of the willing" in Paris to agree on security guarantees for Ukraine: the date has been announced

Kyiv • UNN

 • 302 views

French President Emmanuel Macron stated that a "coalition of the willing" will gather in Paris in early January 2026. The goal is to finalize the agreement on specific contributions of countries to security guarantees for Ukraine.

Macron announced a meeting of the "coalition of the willing" in Paris to agree on security guarantees for Ukraine: the date has been announced

French President Emmanuel Macron announced that participants of the "coalition of the willing" will gather in Paris in early January 2026. He reported this on the social network "X", as reported by UNN.

Details

Macron confirmed his participation in negotiations with the presidents of the USA and Ukraine, Donald Trump and Volodymyr Zelenskyy. They took place on December 28.

The purpose of the meeting within the "coalition of the willing" is to finalize the agreement on specific contributions of each country to security guarantees for Ukraine.

In early January, we will gather the countries of the Coalition of the Willing in Paris to finalize the specific contribution of each country

- reads the post by the French president.

Recall

European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen announced significant progress in peace negotiations.

Finnish President Alexander Stubb stated that Ukraine's allies seek a just peace.

Yevhen Ustimenko

