Night attack by Russia caused significant damage to an energy facility in Odesa region - DTEK
In the Odesa region, the enemy launched a night attack on a DTEK energy facility, resulting in significant damage. Repair work will take a long time, but energy workers are working to eliminate the consequences.
Russia again attacked an energy facility in the Odesa region, the damage is significant, and repairs will take a long time, DTEK energy company reported on Saturday, UNN writes.
Odesa region: the enemy again attacked a DTEK energy facility at night. The destruction is significant. Repairs will take a long time to restore the equipment to working condition.
As the company indicated, "we are currently working on site: clearing the rubble." "We will do everything possible to eliminate the consequences of the attack as soon as possible," DTEK noted.
