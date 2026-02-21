Night attack by Russia caused significant damage to an energy facility in Odesa region - DTEK

Russia again attacked an energy facility in the Odesa region, the damage is significant, and repairs will take a long time, DTEK energy company reported on Saturday, UNN writes.

Odesa region: the enemy again attacked a DTEK energy facility at night. The destruction is significant. Repairs will take a long time to restore the equipment to working condition. - DTEK reported.

As the company indicated, "we are currently working on site: clearing the rubble." "We will do everything possible to eliminate the consequences of the attack as soon as possible," DTEK noted.

