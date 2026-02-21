Night attack by Russia caused significant damage to an energy facility in Odesa region - DTEK

$43.270.00
Exclusive
08:00 AM • 1914 views
Black cumin: properties and benefits for the bodyPhoto
February 20, 07:44 PM • 15432 views
There is information about the enemy preparing new strikes on energy infrastructure - Shmyhal
February 20, 06:27 PM • 27257 views
Hungary blocked €90 billion in aid for Ukraine - FT
February 20, 04:35 PM • 22614 views
Due to the thaw, water levels in Ukrainian rivers will rise: which regions may be flooded
February 20, 02:46 PM • 27946 views
Ukraine expects another round of trilateral talks in February, answers are ready and priorities are set - Zelenskyy
February 20, 01:29 PM • 26640 views
NBU ceases circulation of 1, 2, 5, and 10 hryvnia banknotes from 2003–2007 series
February 20, 12:53 PM • 23026 views
EU plans to adopt 20th package of sanctions against Russia next Monday - Kallas
February 20, 12:27 PM • 26156 views
Chinese drone exports to Russia use new route via Thailand - Bloomberg
Exclusive
February 20, 10:00 AM • 48282 views
Defence City offers advantages to defense industry enterprises but requires more flexible access conditions - expert
February 20, 09:43 AM • 15707 views
10,000 North Korean soldiers are now in Russia and are being trained in hybrid warfare - Zelenskyy
US aircraft carrier Gerald Ford entered the Mediterranean Sea to prepare for a strike on IranFebruary 20, 10:58 PM • 6512 views
Russian banks are cutting loyalty programs and cashback payments due to the economic crisis – Foreign Intelligence Service of UkraineFebruary 20, 11:37 PM • 3506 views
Merz confirmed unwavering support for Ukraine and called on the EU to speak to the aggressor in the language of forceFebruary 21, 12:00 AM • 4678 views
Trump Imposes Global 10% Tariffs in Response to Supreme Court DecisionPhotoFebruary 21, 12:13 AM • 14298 views
South Korea considers joining PURL program to support Ukraine with weapons04:48 AM • 6022 views
Three medical tragedies and years of legal battles: does a Ukrainian patient have the right to justice?February 20, 01:32 PM • 28343 views
Fleas in the house: how a small problem turns into a big threat and what to do about itPhotoFebruary 20, 11:49 AM • 37625 views
Defence City offers advantages to defense industry enterprises but requires more flexible access conditions - expert
Exclusive
February 20, 10:00 AM • 48286 views
The most sensitive and vulnerable: what you need to know about the Pisces zodiac signFebruary 19, 02:22 PM • 66572 views
Top effective tips on how to improve your relationship with your partner
Exclusive
February 19, 01:31 PM • 103630 views
UNN Lite
Zendaya spotted with new ring amid rumors of secret marriage to Tom HollandPhoto08:33 AM • 272 views
Eric Dane from "Grey's Anatomy" gave his daughters a final piece of advice in a posthumous interview07:37 AM • 1742 views
Jennifer Aniston's boyfriend revealed secrets of healthy communication in their relationshipFebruary 20, 08:02 PM • 10246 views
Mel Gibson, after breaking up with Rosalind Ross, is ready for new relationships and having childrenFebruary 20, 07:21 PM • 12990 views
"Found love in old age" - Liliya Sandulesa secretly married for the fifth time during the warFebruary 20, 01:28 PM • 18737 views
Night attack by Russia caused significant damage to an energy facility in Odesa region - DTEK

Kyiv • UNN

 • 122 views

In the Odesa region, the enemy launched a night attack on a DTEK energy facility, resulting in significant damage. Repair work will take a long time, but energy workers are working to eliminate the consequences.

Night attack by Russia caused significant damage to an energy facility in Odesa region - DTEK

Russia again attacked an energy facility in the Odesa region, the damage is significant, and repairs will take a long time, DTEK energy company reported on Saturday, UNN writes.

Odesa region: the enemy again attacked a DTEK energy facility at night. The destruction is significant. Repairs will take a long time to restore the equipment to working condition.

- DTEK reported.

Russia attacked Odesa and the region, there is damage to energy infrastructure and casualties21.02.26, 08:36 • 2432 views

As the company indicated, "we are currently working on site: clearing the rubble." "We will do everything possible to eliminate the consequences of the attack as soon as possible," DTEK noted.

Critical infrastructure powered up in Odesa region, electricity restored in parts of Odesa - DTEK20.02.26, 13:19 • 3000 views

Julia Shramko

War in UkraineUNN-Odesa
Technology
Electricity outage schedules
Energy
Air raid alert
Martial law
War in Ukraine
Power outage
Blackout
Electricity
DTEK