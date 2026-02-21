$43.270.00
Rubrics
Politics
War in Ukraine
Economy
Society
Crimes and emergencies
News of the World
Kyiv
Health
Technologies
Sports
Culture
Life hack
UNN Lite
Auto
Education
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Finance
Culinary
Business News
Russia attacked Odesa and the region, there is damage to energy infrastructure and casualties

Kyiv • UNN

 • 1488 views

During the night, the enemy attacked the Odesa district with drones, damaging civilian and energy infrastructure. Two people were injured, one was hospitalized.

Russia attacked Odesa and the region, there is damage to energy infrastructure and casualties

Russia attacked the Odesa district in the Odesa region overnight, injuring 2 people, Oleg Kiper, head of the Odesa Regional Military Administration, and the State Emergency Service of Ukraine reported on Saturday, showing the consequences, UNN writes.

During the night, the enemy massively attacked the Odesa district with attack drones. Civilian and energy infrastructure facilities were damaged. Unfortunately, two people were injured. One person was hospitalized, and another received assistance on the spot.

- Kiper reported on social media.

According to the State Emergency Service, rescuers worked simultaneously at several locations.

"Due to enemy attacks, at least five private houses, a four-apartment building, several garages, and passenger cars caught fire and were destroyed. In the city, a lyceum was partially destroyed, and warehouses of an energy company were also damaged," Kiper said.

As specified by the State Emergency Service, "a warehouse and an energy infrastructure facility were damaged, and the second floor of the lyceum was destroyed without fire."

In Odesa, as reported by the head of the Odesa City Military Administration Serhiy Lysak, after the enemy attack, all emergency services worked at the impact sites since night. "A man was injured. He was hospitalized with burns and is receiving all necessary assistance," Lysak reported on social media about the situation in Odesa.

All fires were promptly extinguished by rescuers.

State Emergency Service psychologists worked at the scene.

War in Ukraine
