Critical infrastructure powered up in Odesa region, electricity restored in parts of Odesa - DTEK

In the Odesa region, after the Russian attack on the night of February 17, critical infrastructure was powered up and electricity was restored to more than 30,000 families in Odesa, while 68,400 households are still without electricity, DTEK energy company reported on Friday, writes UNN.

After the last enemy attack on the night of February 16-17, energy workers managed to carry out large-scale work and restore power to critical infrastructure facilities. - DTEK reported.

It is also noted that "30.5 thousand families in the Kyiv district of Odesa were provided with electricity."

"68.4 thousand households remain temporarily without electricity. The damage is significant, so repairs will take time," DTEK indicated.

"We continue to work 24/7 to restore electricity to all homes in Odesa region as soon as possible," the company emphasized.

Recall

Earlier today, the head of the Odesa RMA Serhiy Lysak noted that the energy situation in Odesa in the morning "remains difficult".