Russian attacks on Dnipropetrovsk region: UAVs and artillery damaged infrastructure, there are casualties, including children

On the night of August 1, Russian occupiers attacked Dnipropetrovsk region with UAVs and artillery, damaging farms, a lyceum, a post office, and private homes. A 35-year-old woman, a 25-year-old man, as well as a 4-year-old boy and a 15-year-old girl were injured and pulled from under the rubble.