Russians attacked Dnipropetrovsk region overnight: 5 wounded and destruction

06:24 AM • 1062 views
154 out of 183 drones launched by Russia neutralized over Ukraine overnight
October 7, 03:10 PM • 39205 views
Bohdan Boiko: trust and systematic approach are the foundation of FC "Metalist 1925" in the fight for leadership
October 7, 02:52 PM • 48413 views
Ukraine will maintain a fixed gas price for household consumers - Zelenskyy
Exclusive
October 7, 12:19 PM • 36170 views
Beaver migration to Prykarpattia: expert explains how to adapt to life with new inhabitants
October 7, 11:53 AM • 39164 views
World Bank downgrades Ukraine's economic growth forecast for 2026
Exclusive
October 7, 09:44 AM • 36249 views
Record Bitcoin: why the price is soaring and what to expect next - explained by fintech expert Olena Sosedka
Exclusive
October 7, 07:13 AM • 62690 views
NABU's monopoly on fighting corruption must be eliminated - member of the Verkhovna Rada's anti-corruption committee
Exclusive
October 6, 12:45 PM • 48478 views
Should we expect the dollar at 50? Economist predicted how much the dollar will cost in 2026
October 6, 10:30 AM • 74715 views
General Staff confirmed the destruction of an explosives plant in Russia, an oil terminal and an ammunition depot in Crimea
October 6, 10:10 AM • 61891 views
Ukraine plans to launch platforms for exporting Ukrainian weapons by the end of the year
Main
Politics
War in Ukraine
Economy
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Health
Technologies
Sports
Culture
Life hack
UNN Lite
Auto
Education
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Finance
Culinary
Business News
"Ukrzaliznytsia" canceled a number of trains due to the security situation: list of routesOctober 7, 10:19 PM • 14096 views
SBU and National Police blocked new "schemes for draft dodgers": among those detained are a former Cabinet official and heads of higher education institutionsPhoto01:02 AM • 16193 views
In Crimea, the occupiers check schoolchildren's phones for VPN and Ukrainian language02:06 AM • 13788 views
Israel and Hamas made "progress" in Egypt talks - CNN02:56 AM • 17038 views
The Czech Republic may transfer 30 modernized T-72M4CZ tanks to Ukraine - General Staff of the country04:41 AM • 6996 views
Bohdan Boiko: trust and systematic approach are the foundation of FC "Metalist 1925" in the fight for leadershipOctober 7, 03:10 PM • 39212 views
Why did one of the giants of the domestic pharmaceutical industry, "Darnytsia," fall into its own trap? The history of the issue October 7, 01:53 PM • 32721 views
NABU's monopoly on fighting corruption must be eliminated - member of the Verkhovna Rada's anti-corruption committee
Exclusive
October 7, 07:13 AM • 62694 views
Top 5 Chicken Dishes: Simple and Delicious Recipes for Family DinnerPhotoOctober 6, 12:01 PM • 72019 views
Moment of purification and a great energy breakthrough: astrological forecast for the week of October 6-12October 6, 08:19 AM • 80082 views
Donald Trump
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Oleksandr Syrskyi
Serhiy Lysak
Bill Clinton
Ukraine
United States
Sumy Oblast
Chernihiv Oblast
Kharkiv
Trump criticized the decision to invite Bad Bunny as a Super Bowl halftime show headlinerOctober 7, 11:00 AM • 30515 views
Selena Gomez shared a touching video from her own weddingOctober 6, 06:42 PM • 34366 views
Taylor Swift answered in a few words the question of when her wedding will take placeOctober 4, 11:30 AM • 86360 views
Taylor Swift on a popular British show impressed with a ring from Travis KelceOctober 3, 05:13 PM • 81366 views
Five captivating Korean dramas to watch in your free timeVideoOctober 3, 04:00 PM • 155987 views
Leopard 2
Lockheed Martin F-35 Lightning II
Forbes
The Guardian
The New York Times

Russians attacked Dnipropetrovsk region overnight: 5 wounded and destruction

Kyiv • UNN

 • 1554 views

Russian troops launched massive strikes on Dnipropetrovsk region with KABs and drones at night, including attacking Kryvyi Rih. As a result of the attacks, five people were injured, and infrastructure and residential buildings were damaged.

Russians attacked Dnipropetrovsk region overnight: 5 wounded and destruction

Russian troops attacked Dnipropetrovsk region with KABs and drones overnight, targeting Kryvyi Rih, where two people were injured and infrastructure was damaged, and Nikopol region, where three people were wounded, Serhiy Lysak, head of the Dnipropetrovsk Regional Military Administration, and Oleksandr Vilkul, head of the Kryvyi Rih Defense Council, reported on Wednesday on Telegram, writes UNN.

At night, the Russian army attacked Kryvyi Rih district. First, it hit the Zelenodolsk community. Then, it massively attacked Novopilska with UAVs. Two people were injured – a woman and a man. They were hospitalized in a moderate condition. Fires broke out, which were extinguished. Infrastructure was damaged

- Lysak wrote.

As Vilkul clarified, the enemy attacked Kryvyi Rih at night not only with "Shaheds" but also with KABs. As for the injured, according to Vilkul, they were taken to a hospital in Kryvyi Rih, in a moderate condition.

According to Lysak, enemy attacks on Nikopol region continued – Nikopol itself and Marhanets. The enemy fired from Grad MLRS, used FPV drones and artillery. "Three people were injured: an 18-year-old girl and men aged 26 and 45. All were hospitalized," the head of the Regional Military Administration reported.

According to him, a fire broke out, which was extinguished. An enterprise, a religious organization, a dozen and a half private houses and a five-story building, 3 outbuildings, 6 cars, and a gas pipeline were damaged.

"In Synelnykivskyi district, Mezhivska and Pokrovska communities were attacked by UAVs. A fire broke out on the balcony of an apartment building. It was extinguished. A private house was partially destroyed, and 6 more were damaged," Lysak said.

According to him, air defense forces shot down 29 drones over Dnipropetrovsk region.

Due to Russian attacks, there are changes, delays, and cancellations of trains: what travelers need to know08.10.25, 08:15 • 1502 views

Julia Shramko

War in Ukraine
Serhiy Lysak
Vilkul Oleksandr
Ukraine