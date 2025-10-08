Russians attacked Dnipropetrovsk region overnight: 5 wounded and destruction

Russian troops attacked Dnipropetrovsk region with KABs and drones overnight, targeting Kryvyi Rih, where two people were injured and infrastructure was damaged, and Nikopol region, where three people were wounded, Serhiy Lysak, head of the Dnipropetrovsk Regional Military Administration, and Oleksandr Vilkul, head of the Kryvyi Rih Defense Council, reported on Wednesday on Telegram, writes UNN.

At night, the Russian army attacked Kryvyi Rih district. First, it hit the Zelenodolsk community. Then, it massively attacked Novopilska with UAVs. Two people were injured – a woman and a man. They were hospitalized in a moderate condition. Fires broke out, which were extinguished. Infrastructure was damaged - Lysak wrote.

As Vilkul clarified, the enemy attacked Kryvyi Rih at night not only with "Shaheds" but also with KABs. As for the injured, according to Vilkul, they were taken to a hospital in Kryvyi Rih, in a moderate condition.

According to Lysak, enemy attacks on Nikopol region continued – Nikopol itself and Marhanets. The enemy fired from Grad MLRS, used FPV drones and artillery. "Three people were injured: an 18-year-old girl and men aged 26 and 45. All were hospitalized," the head of the Regional Military Administration reported.

According to him, a fire broke out, which was extinguished. An enterprise, a religious organization, a dozen and a half private houses and a five-story building, 3 outbuildings, 6 cars, and a gas pipeline were damaged.

"In Synelnykivskyi district, Mezhivska and Pokrovska communities were attacked by UAVs. A fire broke out on the balcony of an apartment building. It was extinguished. A private house was partially destroyed, and 6 more were damaged," Lysak said.

According to him, air defense forces shot down 29 drones over Dnipropetrovsk region.

