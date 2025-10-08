Due to Russian attacks, there are changes, delays, and cancellations of trains: what travelers need to know

Due to attacks by Russian troops, there are complications in train movement, changes in routes, delays, and cancellations of services, Ukrzaliznytsia JSC reported on Wednesday, writes UNN.

Due to enemy attacks, train movement in the Nizhyn direction is complicated. - reported Ukrzaliznytsia.

In this regard, as reported, the following trains will run on a changed route:

No. 46 Uzhhorod — Kharkiv;

No. 113 Kharkiv — Lviv;

No. 786 Kyiv — Tereshchenska;

No. 116 Kyiv — Sumy;

779 Sumy — Kyiv;

787 Tereshchenska — Kyiv.

Trains 143/144 Sumy-Lviv and 45/46 Uzhhorod - Kharkiv are delayed by 2 hours - stated Ukrzaliznytsia.

Today, the following trains will also temporarily not run:

No. 6901 Nosivka — Kyiv (Pivnichna);

No. 6903 Nizhyn — Kyiv-Volynskyi;

No. 6907 Nizhyn — Kyiv (Pivnichna);

No. 6909 Nizhyn — Kyiv (Pivnichna);

No. 6674 Nemishaieve — Sviatoshyn.

According to the report, regional services will follow a changed route:

No. 895 Konotop — Fastiv;

No. 892/891 Fastiv — Slavutych.

Situation in Chernihiv region: the enemy continues to attack infrastructure, power outage schedules are in effect in the region