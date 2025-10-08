$41.340.11
154 out of 183 drones launched by Russia neutralized over Ukraine overnight
October 7, 03:10 PM • 39094 views
Bohdan Boiko: trust and systematic approach are the foundation of FC "Metalist 1925" in the fight for leadership
October 7, 02:52 PM • 48343 views
Ukraine will maintain a fixed gas price for household consumers - Zelenskyy
Exclusive
October 7, 12:19 PM • 36108 views
Beaver migration to Prykarpattia: expert explains how to adapt to life with new inhabitants
October 7, 11:53 AM • 39120 views
World Bank downgrades Ukraine's economic growth forecast for 2026
Exclusive
October 7, 09:44 AM • 36232 views
Record Bitcoin: why the price is soaring and what to expect next - explained by fintech expert Olena Sosedka
Exclusive
October 7, 07:13 AM • 62638 views
NABU's monopoly on fighting corruption must be eliminated - member of the Verkhovna Rada's anti-corruption committee
Exclusive
October 6, 12:45 PM • 48473 views
Should we expect the dollar at 50? Economist predicted how much the dollar will cost in 2026
October 6, 10:30 AM • 74711 views
General Staff confirmed the destruction of an explosives plant in Russia, an oil terminal and an ammunition depot in Crimea
October 6, 10:10 AM • 61885 views
Ukraine plans to launch platforms for exporting Ukrainian weapons by the end of the year
Due to Russian attacks, there are changes, delays, and cancellations of trains: what travelers need to know

Kyiv • UNN

 • 1494 views

As a result of enemy attacks, train traffic in the Nizhyn direction has been complicated, leading to changes in routes, delays, and cancellations of services. In particular, trains No. 46 Uzhhorod — Kharkiv and No. 113 Kharkiv — Lviv will operate on an altered route.

Due to Russian attacks, there are changes, delays, and cancellations of trains: what travelers need to know

Due to attacks by Russian troops, there are complications in train movement, changes in routes, delays, and cancellations of services, Ukrzaliznytsia JSC reported on Wednesday, writes UNN.

Due to enemy attacks, train movement in the Nizhyn direction is complicated.

- reported Ukrzaliznytsia.

In this regard, as reported, the following trains will run on a changed route:

  • No. 46 Uzhhorod — Kharkiv;
    • No. 113 Kharkiv — Lviv;
      • No. 786 Kyiv — Tereshchenska;
        • No. 116 Kyiv — Sumy;
          • 779 Sumy — Kyiv;
            • 787 Tereshchenska — Kyiv.

              Trains 143/144 Sumy-Lviv and 45/46 Uzhhorod - Kharkiv are delayed by 2 hours

              - stated Ukrzaliznytsia.

              Today, the following trains will also temporarily not run:

              • No. 6901 Nosivka — Kyiv (Pivnichna);
                • No. 6903 Nizhyn — Kyiv-Volynskyi;
                  • No. 6907 Nizhyn — Kyiv (Pivnichna);
                    • No. 6909 Nizhyn — Kyiv (Pivnichna);
                      • No. 6674 Nemishaieve — Sviatoshyn.

                        According to the report, regional services will follow a changed route:

                        • No. 895 Konotop — Fastiv;
                          • No. 892/891 Fastiv — Slavutych.

                            Situation in Chernihiv region: the enemy continues to attack infrastructure, power outage schedules are in effect in the region07.10.25, 20:12 • 5080 views

                            Julia Shramko

                            Society
                            Konotop
                            Fastiv
                            Ukrainian Railways
                            Uzhhorod
                            Lviv
                            Sumy
                            Kyiv
                            Kharkiv