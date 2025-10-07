Situation in Chernihiv region: the enemy continues to attack infrastructure, power outage schedules are in effect in the region

Russian invaders struck Nizhyn, Chernihiv region. As a result, a local resident was injured, writes UNN with reference to the head of the Chernihiv Regional Military Administration, Vyacheslav Chaus.

Today, the Russians attacked Nizhyn – hits on the territory of an infrastructure facility and a non-operating enterprise. In Novhorod-Siverskyi, as a result of the morning shelling, a 44-year-old local resident sustained a closed head injury and was hospitalized. - the report says.

In addition, Chaus reported that hourly shutdown schedules developed by "Ukrenergo" and regional power companies are in effect in the region.

Repair work continues wherever possible. Additional resources have been engaged to increase the intervals between outages. - the report says.

Chaus also reported that local authorities are doing everything possible to ensure care for those who cannot take care of themselves.

Even in the most unfavorable scenarios, no one should be left alone with problems. Especially – low-mobility and vulnerable residents. In districts and communities, lists are being clarified of those who, in the worst situation, will need to be moved to temporary shelters, and those who will need to be visited and supported at home. If necessary – we will involve volunteers and humanitarian organizations. - noted the Regional Military Administration.

Addition

Russian troops again attacked energy infrastructure at night - in the Chernihiv region, reported JSC "Chernihivoblenergo" on Monday.

"At night, the enemy shelled Ichnianshchyna. Unfortunately, we again have a hit on an energy facility," Chernihivoblenergo reported.