Trump shared NYT article about Putin's bluff as main obstacle to peace

Kyiv • UNN

 8 views

Trump reposted a New York Times article claiming that Russia is the only obstacle to ending the war. The material states that Putin systematically opposes Trump's policies, and his statements are a manipulation to disrupt peace initiatives.

Trump shared NYT article about Putin's bluff as main obstacle to peace

Donald Trump reposted on his Truth Social page an editorial column from The New York Times, which claims that Russia is the only obstacle to ending the war. This is reported by UNN.

Details

The authors of the material analyze the latest statements by the Kremlin about the alleged drone attack on the residence of the Russian dictator and call them a deliberate manipulation to disrupt peace initiatives.

The article notes that after Volodymyr Zelenskyy's meeting with Donald Trump, "cautious optimism" emerged, as Ukraine demonstrated its readiness for certain compromises within the framework of a peace plan. However, Putin's response was another escalation and fabrications about attacks that have no evidence. According to journalists, Russia is trying to portray itself as a victim, continuing daily shelling of Ukrainian cities, killing civilians, and abducting children.

The publication emphasizes that Putin systematically opposes Trump's policies not only in Ukraine but also on the world stage, supporting regimes in Iran, North Korea, and Venezuela. The authors of the column call for not making concessions to the aggressor, but on the contrary, to strengthen military assistance to Ukraine and impose tougher sanctions against the Russian Federation. 

Stepan Haftko

