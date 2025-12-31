Russian dictator Vladimir Putin has no intention of signing an agreement to end the war in Ukraine and is doing everything to disrupt the peace process. This is reported by UNN with reference to The Telegraph.

Details

According to the author of the publication, this is evidenced by the recent incident with the attack on Putin's residences in the Novgorod region - the Kremlin accused Ukraine of this.

In addition, as the author of the publication notes, the peace plan proposed by US President Donald Trump will not last for half a century, as Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy desires, but only for the next 15 years.

The presence of NATO and EU troops in Ukraine, even as peacekeepers, is a real "red line" for Russia and a hidden membership in Western structures, which the Kremlin cannot allow. In addition, Trump's idea of turning Donbas into a demilitarized free economic zone, like the Gaza Strip, goes against Putin's aspirations to restore the Russian empire at any cost.

All this is happening at a time when Russia's military position, especially in Donbas, is deteriorating, and the number of casualties is growing at an unprecedented rate, the publication says.

Putin is not interested in peace today. The Kremlin understands power and fears it. If that means allowing Ukraine to use the Tomahawks that Putin so fears, then so be it. And if a few destroyed Russian palaces force Moscow to concentrate, Trump may find it much easier to deal with a much more punished Russian leader - stated the author of the publication.

He also noted: US President Donald Trump cannot be "so naive."

If Trump is indeed the master negotiator he claims to be, now is the time to prove it. If Putin continues to stall, deceive, and confuse, the answer must be strength, not indulgence - the text of the publication says.

Recall

US President Donald Trump stated that Russian dictator Vladimir Putin told him about the attack on his residence, noting that he did not like it.

Spokesman for Russian dictator Vladimir Putin, Dmitry Peskov, refused to provide evidence of the attack on the Russian leader's residence using UAVs.