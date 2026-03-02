Kryvyi Rih suffered a night attack: an enterprise was damaged

$43.210.00
51.020.00
ukenru
March 1, 08:23 PM • 13938 views
Ukraine offered Fico specific dates for a visit to Kyiv – March 6 or 9
March 1, 06:27 PM • 22526 views
Ukraine has endured the most difficult winter in years of war - Zelenskyy
Exclusive
March 1, 05:51 PM • 23109 views
Lunar eclipse in Virgo will hit health and money: forecast for zodiac signs for March 2-8
March 1, 12:03 PM • 31003 views
Iran appoints interim leader after Ali Khamenei's death - Alireza Arafi
March 1, 07:44 AM • 45639 views
Strikes on Iran - Media confirm death of four armed forces commandersPhoto
March 1, 01:50 AM • 60341 views
Iranian state television officially confirmed the death of Ali Khamenei, along with his daughter, son-in-law, and granddaughter.
March 1, 12:05 AM • 66944 views
Heavy and pinpoint bombings will continue without interruption - Trump on operation against Iran
February 28, 09:48 PM • 76183 views
Trump officially confirmed the elimination of Iran's supreme leader Ali KhameneiPhoto
February 28, 12:56 PM • 78131 views
War in Iran could cause a shortage of air defense missiles in Ukraine - Financial Times
February 28, 11:55 AM • 73983 views
Residence of Iran's supreme leader destroyed in US and Israeli strikesPhoto
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War in Ukraine
War in Ukraine
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contact
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
+2°
4m/s
87%
751mm
Electricity outage schedules
Popular news
US rushes to destroy Iran's missile and drone forces before air defense missile stocks run out - WSJ11:32 PM • 13686 views
Occupiers steal electricity from temporarily occupied territories for the needs of southern Russia - CNS12:05 AM • 13884 views
Oil price jumps 10% after strikes on Iran, possible surge to $100 a barrel - Reuters12:42 AM • 12400 views
Merz supported US and Israeli actions against Iran, calling its regime terrorist01:16 AM • 12621 views
British base in Cyprus attacked after UK granted US permission for strikes on Iranian targets - media01:51 AM • 12252 views
Publications
Top iconic horrors: classics that never get oldVideoFebruary 27, 08:06 PM • 91424 views
China warns its citizens in Russia about the risk of military service: what is behind this signalFebruary 27, 04:38 PM • 96695 views
Pakistan and Afghanistan on the brink of open war - what this means for UkraineFebruary 27, 03:45 PM • 80391 views
When to expect magnetic storms in March - NOAA forecastFebruary 27, 02:39 PM • 82381 views
How to transfer data from one Android smartphone to another - instructionsFebruary 27, 02:16 PM • 82511 views
Actual people
Donald Trump
Ali Khamenei
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Emmanuel Macron
Keir Starmer
Actual places
Iran
United States
Israel
Ukraine
Great Britain
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Spring 2026 - Ukraine prepares music concerts, festivals, and exhibitionsPhotoFebruary 28, 09:42 AM • 47041 views
From TV series to Manhattan streets: John F. Kennedy Jr.'s style is back in fashionPhotoFebruary 27, 06:52 PM • 45770 views
Legendary Jim Carrey triumphed at the Cesar Awards and thanked his family in his speechFebruary 27, 05:35 PM • 42982 views
David Guetta becomes a father at 58: first photos of newborn SkylerPhotoFebruary 27, 04:49 PM • 42112 views
The winner of "The Bachelor-14" announced the termination of all relations with TsymbalyukFebruary 27, 04:23 AM • 55311 views
Actual
Social network
Technology
The Guardian
Heating
Bild

Kryvyi Rih suffered a night attack: an enterprise was damaged

Kyiv • UNN

 • 102 views

On the night of March 2, the enemy attacked Kryvyi Rih, damaging an enterprise and causing several fires. According to preliminary information, no one was injured.

Kryvyi Rih suffered a night attack: an enterprise was damaged

On the night of Monday, March 2, the enemy attacked Kryvyi Rih. This was reported by the head of the Dnipropetrovsk OVA, Oleksandr Hanzha, UNN reports.

Details

According to him, an enterprise in the city was damaged: several fires broke out there.

Firefighters are eliminating the consequences. Preliminarily, no one was injured.

- Hanzha clarified.

Earlier, the head of the Kryvyi Rih Defense Council, Oleksandr Vilkul, spoke about a massive Shahed drone attack on the city.

"Another 5 Shaheds are heading our way. Take care of yourselves," Vilkul urged.

Recall

On the night of Thursday, February 26, the enemy attacked Kryvyi Rih. A fire broke out in the city. A high-rise building was damaged. An 89-year-old man was injured.

Enemy struck infrastructure in Kryvyi Rih with ballistic missiles - Vilkul16.02.26, 20:19 • 3510 views

Vadim Khlyudzinsky

SocietyWar in Ukraine
War in Ukraine
Vilkul Oleksandr