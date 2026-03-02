Kryvyi Rih suffered a night attack: an enterprise was damaged

On the night of Monday, March 2, the enemy attacked Kryvyi Rih. This was reported by the head of the Dnipropetrovsk OVA, Oleksandr Hanzha, UNN reports.

Details

According to him, an enterprise in the city was damaged: several fires broke out there.

Firefighters are eliminating the consequences. Preliminarily, no one was injured. - Hanzha clarified.

Earlier, the head of the Kryvyi Rih Defense Council, Oleksandr Vilkul, spoke about a massive Shahed drone attack on the city.

"Another 5 Shaheds are heading our way. Take care of yourselves," Vilkul urged.

Recall

On the night of Thursday, February 26, the enemy attacked Kryvyi Rih. A fire broke out in the city. A high-rise building was damaged. An 89-year-old man was injured.

Enemy struck infrastructure in Kryvyi Rih with ballistic missiles - Vilkul