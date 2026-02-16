Enemy struck infrastructure in Kryvyi Rih with ballistic missiles - Vilkul
Kyiv • UNN
Russian troops attacked Kryvyi Rih with ballistic missiles. The strike hit an infrastructure facility, Oleksandr Vilkul reported.
The Russian army attacked infrastructure in Kryvyi Rih with ballistic missiles. This was reported by the head of the city's Defense Council, Oleksandr Vilkul, on Telegram, writes UNN.
The enemy launched a ballistic missile strike on infrastructure. Stay in shelters until the all-clear, further launches are possible.
