05:19 PM • 3322 views
Zelenskyy imposed sanctions against 10 Russian athletes who support aggression against Ukraine
Exclusive
04:45 PM • 7830 views
The US softens its tone, Europe finally arms itself, and Ukraine remains in focus - results of the Munich Conference
02:18 PM • 10794 views
Number of road accidents in Ukraine doubled in 5 hours amid bad weather, reaching 785 casesPhoto
Exclusive
01:44 PM • 20549 views
What will happen to Kyiv if Russia strikes the Bortnychi Aeration StationPhoto
Exclusive
12:57 PM • 20287 views
World, Technology, and Politics Reboot - February 17 Solar Eclipse in Aquarius
Exclusive
February 16, 11:42 AM • 40823 views
"Judges feel when a case is fabricated": ex-judge Sytnikov spoke about pressure on business and the reaction of the servants of Themis
February 16, 09:37 AM • 24477 views
Zelenskyy: Putin cannot be stopped with kisses or flowers, my advice to everyone is - don't do it
February 16, 06:15 AM • 28656 views
Ex-Minister Halushchenko served with notice of suspicionPhoto
February 16, 12:16 AM • 34844 views
Ukrainian delegation led by Budanov went to Geneva for negotiations with Russia and the USA
February 15, 09:07 PM • 37476 views
In Lviv region, a man shot dead his two children with a hunting rifle, then committed suicide
Enemy struck infrastructure in Kryvyi Rih with ballistic missiles - Vilkul

UNN

 • 398 views

Russian troops attacked Kryvyi Rih with ballistic missiles. The strike hit an infrastructure facility, Oleksandr Vilkul reported.

The Russian army attacked infrastructure in Kryvyi Rih with ballistic missiles. This was reported by the head of the city's Defense Council, Oleksandr Vilkul, on Telegram, writes UNN.

The enemy launched a ballistic missile strike on infrastructure. Stay in shelters until the all-clear, further launches are possible.

- Vilkul reported.

