Ministry of Defense explains criticality of Patriot missile supplies amid Russia's monthly record of ballistic attacks

In January, Russia attacked Ukraine with 91 ballistic missiles – the highest number in a month since the war began, and the most effective way to counter them is with Patriot systems. Therefore, work is underway to accelerate the supply of missiles for these systems, the Ministry of Defense reported, explaining why these missiles are critically important and what targets they destroy, writes UNN.

Russians launched 91 ballistic missiles at Ukraine in January 2026. This is the highest monthly figure since the war began. - reported the Ministry of Defense on Telegram.

And they indicated that this is why the Ministry of Defense "is working to accelerate the supply of missiles for the MIM-104 Patriot, the most effective anti-aircraft missile system in service with the Armed Forces of Ukraine."

"In particular, during the recent 'Ramstein' meeting, an agreement was reached on the urgent delivery of missiles from the warehouses of European partners," the Ministry of Defense emphasized.

And they explained in detail why these missiles are critically important, what types exist, and what targets they destroy.

Why Patriot missiles are critically important

During the Ramstein meeting, Ukrainian Defense Minister Mykhailo Fedorov emphasized that PAC-3 missiles for Patriot systems are the most effective means against Russian ballistics.

Fedorov also emphasized the importance of increasing contributions to the PURL program, through which Ukraine receives PAC-3 and other critical interceptor missiles.

"It should be noted that during the full-scale war of Russia against Ukraine, Patriot has destroyed almost all known aerial targets. Among them are supersonic Su-34 fighter-bombers, strategic Kh-101, Kh-555, 'Kalibr' cruise missiles, Kh-47M2 'Kinzhal' aeroballistic missiles, the latest 'Zircon' hypersonic missiles, etc.," the report says.

What types of Patriot missiles are there?

Patriot systems are armed with three types of missiles:

PAC-2 – these are the very first Patriot missiles. They have high-explosive fragmentation warheads that explode in front of an aerial target, creating a cloud of debris. Such missiles are effective against aerodynamic targets – aircraft or cruise missiles, in particular, they are capable of hitting aircraft at an altitude of up to 24 km and at a distance of up to 160 km;

PAC-3 CRI – these are highly maneuverable interceptor missiles. They develop sufficiently high speed and directly hit the target. Thus, these missiles use the kinetic principle of destruction. They are effective against hypersonic aeroballistic targets, capable of intercepting them at an altitude of up to 20 km and at a distance of up to 40 km;

PAC-3 MSE – the newest and most effective interceptor missiles with an improved engine and high maneuverability. They also hit targets using the kinetic principle, but have better dynamics and maneuverability. PAC-3 MSE missiles are capable of hitting ballistic targets at an altitude of up to 24 km and at a distance of up to 60 km.

The Ministry of Defense also indicated that representatives of the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine recently met with a delegation from the American company RTX, which manufactures Patriot air defense systems. The focus was on accelerating the supply of missiles for these systems, as well as on building internal technical capabilities for servicing advanced Western weapons directly in Ukraine.

In January, the Ministry of Defense reported that Ukraine had armed itself with two more Patriot systems.

