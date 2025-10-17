Zelenskyy in the US held talks with the manufacturer of Patriot and Tomahawk

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, who is on a visit to Washington, USA, announced that he held talks with the defense company Raytheon, which produces Patriot and Tomahawk, writes UNN.

The President said that he spoke about the situation on the battlefield and Russia's increased attacks against Ukrainians and Ukrainian civilian infrastructure.

We discussed the production capabilities of Raytheon, possible ways of our cooperation to strengthen Ukraine's air defense and increase its long-range capabilities, and the prospects for Ukrainian-American production. There are solutions that can strengthen the protection of life in Ukraine. We are working at all levels to ensure their implementation. I thank Raytheon for its readiness to continue supporting Ukraine