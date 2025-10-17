$41.760.01
Zelenskyy in the US held talks with the manufacturer of Patriot and Tomahawk

Kyiv • UNN

 • 1280 views

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy met with representatives of the defense company Raytheon in Washington. They discussed strengthening Ukraine's air defense and long-range capabilities, as well as prospects for joint production.

Zelenskyy in the US held talks with the manufacturer of Patriot and Tomahawk

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, who is on a visit to Washington, USA, announced that he held talks with the defense company Raytheon, which produces Patriot and Tomahawk, writes UNN.

Met with representatives of the defense company Raytheon, which, in particular, produces Patriot systems

- Zelenskyy wrote on social media.

The President said that he spoke about the situation on the battlefield and Russia's increased attacks against Ukrainians and Ukrainian civilian infrastructure.

We discussed the production capabilities of Raytheon, possible ways of our cooperation to strengthen Ukraine's air defense and increase its long-range capabilities, and the prospects for Ukrainian-American production. There are solutions that can strengthen the protection of life in Ukraine. We are working at all levels to ensure their implementation. I thank Raytheon for its readiness to continue supporting Ukraine

- Zelenskyy noted.

Recall

Both Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy and US leader Donald Trump stated that they would discuss Tomahawk cruise missiles and air defense systems during Friday's meeting at the White House. The Ukrainian delegation in the US has already met this week with Raytheon, the manufacturer of Tomahawk missiles, as well as Patriot systems.

Trump and Zelensky to discuss Tomahawk for Ukraine at White House on Friday - Axios

Julia Shramko

PoliticsNews of the World
Martial law
War in Ukraine
Washington, D.C.
MIM-104 Patriot
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
United States
Ukraine