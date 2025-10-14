Trump and Zelensky to discuss Tomahawk for Ukraine at White House on Friday - Axios

US President Donald Trump is expected to meet with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy at the White House on Friday, citing two sources familiar with the meeting plan, Axios reports, indicating that the parties will discuss what weapons should be supplied to Ukraine, including long-range Tomahawk missiles, writes UNN.

Details

"They will discuss what weapons should be supplied to Ukraine, including whether the US should provide this war-torn country with revolutionary long-range Tomahawk missiles," the publication says.

"There are certain issues that cannot be discussed over the phone," an Axios source said.

A White House official confirmed that the meeting would take place. Zelenskyy confirmed in his post on Monday on X that he would discuss with Trump "a number of steps that I intend to propose."

The Ukrainian delegation has already left for the United States. Zelenskyy added that several important meetings with representatives of defense companies and, possibly, lawmakers will take place. The President of Ukraine also stated that, as Trump proposed, he would meet with representatives of energy companies. Zelenskyy said that the main focus of the visit would be on air defense and Ukraine's long-range capabilities.

Trump told reporters on Sunday that during a phone call this weekend, he and Zelenskyy discussed the possibility of the US supplying Ukraine with Tomahawk missiles and additional Patriot anti-aircraft missile systems.

Zelenskyy said that additional firepower would force the Kremlin leader Vladimir Putin to sit down at the negotiating table.

Trump said he "might have to talk to Russia" about Tomahawk. As the publication notes, "long-range missiles will give Ukraine the ability to target targets deep inside mainland Russia, including Moscow."

The Kremlin said on Sunday that it was concerned about the possibility of Ukraine receiving these missiles. Earlier, Putin stated that the use of Tomahawk would require the direct participation of American servicemen, and such an escalation would significantly damage relations between the US and Russia, the publication writes.

"Zelenskyy is expected to arrive in the US on Thursday," the publication says.

Head of the President's Office Andriy Yermak reportedly arrived in Washington on Monday evening to prepare for the visit.

