As part of the Bring Kids Back UA initiative, two Ukrainians were rescued: a 19-year-old girl and a 23-year-old boy with hearing impairments. Their families were unable to leave the occupation on their own.
Ukraine plans to use artificial intelligence to process data, determine damages and search for criminals. AI will help identify the perpetrators and establish justice.
Thanks to the Bring Kids Back UA initiative, the wife and daughter of a Ukrainian soldier were returned from the temporarily occupied territory. The family had been trying to leave for a long time.
Anna Netrebko will perform in London again after supporting Putin and “Novorossiya”. Yermak called for her to be replaced by Ukrainian singer Lyudmila Monastyrska.
As part of the Bring Kids Back UA initiative, another 11 Ukrainian children were returned. Among those rescued are brothers whose father died because of his pro-Ukrainian position, and a pregnant woman with a child.
Spiritual advisor to Trump, Mark Burns, stated that Ukrainian soldiers on the front lines need tanks, aircraft, and air defense weapons. He emphasized that it was Trump who provided Ukraine with Javelins.
Andriy Yermak held a meeting with Pastor Mark Burns, discussing the crimes of the Russians and the search for ways to a just peace. Burns promised to inform Trump about the situation.
The return took place within the framework of the Bring Kids Back UA plan. Among those rescued are children from Crimea, Donetsk, Luhansk, and Zaporizhzhia, who will be provided with the necessary assistance.
Negotiations in Paris have ended, as evidenced by the departure of the first leaders. Participants published updates on social networks, and Macron plans to address the media.
Andriy Yermak stated that the negotiations in Saudi Arabia showed Ukraine's readiness to cooperate with Trump on the issue of ending the war. Unlike Russia, which, according to him, is simply playing games.
Andriy Yermak stated that Russia's demand to ease sanctions is an unacceptable condition for negotiations. He emphasized the need for an unconditional ceasefire.
According to a study by the Razumkov Center, Ukrainians mostly do not trust politicians and officials. Volodymyr Zelenskyy retains the most trust (60%), and Oleksiy Arestovych has the least (88%).
Russian and Ukrainian negotiators will meet in Saudi Arabia to discuss a ceasefire, but there will be no face-to-face meeting. They will discuss a ceasefire at sea and protection of infrastructure.
Andriy Yermak stated that the issue of prisoner exchange is a priority. Ukraine emphasizes that the humanitarian track is no less important than the security one.
The Head of the Office of the President stated that the Russian fakes about the shelling of the gas station will not work. He supports strict economic measures against Russia in the event of a failure to cease fire.
As a result of the Russian attack in Odesa, large-scale fires broke out, residential buildings, shops, a shopping center and "Epicenter" were damaged. Emergency power outages occurred in some areas of the city.
The US stated that the technical negotiations in Saudi Arabia will focus on security issues. Peace talks are possible only after a ceasefire is reached.
Ukraine will prepare a list of energy, civilian and infrastructure facilities that Russia should not shell for the United States. The meeting of delegations will take place in Saudi Arabia in the coming days.
On the night of March 19, Russian drones attacked Kropyvnytskyi, damaging civilian infrastructure and residential buildings in several districts of the city. According to preliminary data, 8 people were injured, including one child.
Andriy Yermak held an online conversation with G7 advisors, where they discussed support for Ukraine, security guarantees and accelerated accession to the EU. They also raised the issue of compensation from the Russian Federation.
The leaders of Ukraine and the United States will continue to cooperate for the sake of peace. Trump called the conversation with Zelensky fruitful, discussing the needs of both countries and the possibilities of negotiations.
The delegations of Ukraine and the USA plan to meet in Saudi Arabia to discuss the regime of silence in the sky, at sea and at the front. A partial ceasefire and the safety of navigation will be discussed at the meeting.
Ukraine will not agree to discuss issues of the army or economic security guarantees with Russia. Also, Kyiv will not make concessions regarding prisoners of war, civilians, and occupied territories.
Ukraine is not discussing neutral status and reducing the number of the Armed Forces. Also, our state does not recognize the temporarily occupied territories as Russian.
Donald Trump scommented on the tense conversation that took place in the Oval Office during his meeting with Volodymyr Zelenskyy. He added that the United States seeks a peace agreement and a ceasefire.
Andriy Yermak called on the International Maritime Organization to help Ukraine control the ceasefire at sea. He also emphasized the importance of countering the Russian shadow fleet.
The Ukrainian delegation discussed with the US in Jeddah the possibilities of a fair end to the war. Sybiga stressed the need for the Russian Federation to agree to a ceasefire.
The head of the Presidential Office stated that Ukraine will respond to Russian attacks until Putin stops the war. In a week, Russia launched over 1020 drones at Ukraine.
Andriy Yermak heads the delegation for interaction with international partners for the negotiation process for a just peace. The composition also included ministers and the deputy head of the Presidential Office.
The military is recording active movement of enemy drones over Chernihiv, Sumy, Poltava, Dnipropetrovsk, Kherson and other regions. Residents are urged not to ignore the alarm.