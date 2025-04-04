Andriy Yermak

$41.340.03
We have information that the US is close to taking measures towards a ceasefire - Zelensky
06:51 PM • 15647 views

We have information that the US is close to taking measures towards a ceasefire - Zelensky

06:32 PM • 28502 views

Next week, lawyers will present Zelensky with the Ukrainian draft agreement with the USA

Exclusive
April 4, 01:24 PM • 64690 views

In Ukraine, Trump's customs policy will affect prices for goods with foreign components - expert

Exclusive
April 4, 01:12 PM • 213696 views

Delivery vs pharmacy: can the post office replace the pharmacy infrastructure

April 4, 10:10 AM • 122543 views

Increasing electricity and gas tariffs is not on the agenda - Ministry of Energy

Exclusive
April 4, 06:27 AM • 391823 views

NATO Founding Day: How the Alliance Helps Ukraine and When Accession is Possible

April 4, 05:56 AM • 310703 views

How to diversify the Easter table: 5 desserts worth preparing

April 3, 07:36 PM • 213736 views

NABUgate. Lawyers accuse NABU of wiretapping, NABU - of "collecting rulings": who broke the law

Exclusive
April 3, 03:18 PM • 244216 views

"This is not about pressure on pharmacies, it's about fair rules of the game for all market participants": MP Kuzminykh on the new regulation of the pharmaceutical market

Exclusive
April 3, 01:51 PM • 255097 views

Apartment rental prices in Kyiv exceed pre-war levels: what to expect next

News by theme

A girl and a boy with hearing impairments were rescued from the temporarily occupied territory - OP

As part of the Bring Kids Back UA initiative, two Ukrainians were rescued: a 19-year-old girl and a 23-year-old boy with hearing impairments. Their families were unable to leave the occupation on their own.

Society • 04:11 PM • 9812 views

Ukraine will use AI to calculate damages and search for war criminals - Yermak

Ukraine plans to use artificial intelligence to process data, determine damages and search for criminals. AI will help identify the perpetrators and establish justice.

War • 03:22 PM • 10944 views

Ukraine has managed to return the daughter and wife of a soldier from the temporarily occupied territory

Thanks to the Bring Kids Back UA initiative, the wife and daughter of a Ukrainian soldier were returned from the temporarily occupied territory. The family had been trying to leave for a long time.

Society • April 3, 12:11 PM • 6778 views

Yermak on Netrebko's return to the London Opera: Russian artists have no place in the civilized world

Anna Netrebko will perform in London again after supporting Putin and “Novorossiya”. Yermak called for her to be replaced by Ukrainian singer Lyudmila Monastyrska.

War • April 3, 02:39 AM • 72126 views

Ukraine has returned 11 children from the occupied territories and Russia

As part of the Bring Kids Back UA initiative, another 11 Ukrainian children were returned. Among those rescued are brothers whose father died because of his pro-Ukrainian position, and a pregnant woman with a child.

War • April 2, 07:23 PM • 133780 views

"Soldiers are asking not for money, but for weapons": Trump's spiritual advisor visited Bucha

Spiritual advisor to Trump, Mark Burns, stated that Ukrainian soldiers on the front lines need tanks, aircraft, and air defense weapons. He emphasized that it was Trump who provided Ukraine with Javelins.

War • March 31, 10:41 PM • 112982 views

Andriy Yermak met with Pastor Burns: what was discussed

Andriy Yermak held a meeting with Pastor Mark Burns, discussing the crimes of the Russians and the search for ways to a just peace. Burns promised to inform Trump about the situation.

War • March 31, 08:20 PM • 8597 views

Five more children were rescued from the occupation with the help of Qatar

The return took place within the framework of the Bring Kids Back UA plan. Among those rescued are children from Crimea, Donetsk, Luhansk, and Zaporizhzhia, who will be provided with the necessary assistance.

Society • March 29, 10:08 AM • 18081 views

The "coalition of the willing" summit in Paris is coming to an end, leaders are leaving the Élysée Palace

Negotiations in Paris have ended, as evidenced by the departure of the first leaders. Participants published updates on social networks, and Macron plans to address the media.

War • March 27, 12:48 PM • 21301 views

"We are back on the right track" - Yermak on relations between the USA and Ukraine

Andriy Yermak stated that the negotiations in Saudi Arabia showed Ukraine's readiness to cooperate with Trump on the issue of ending the war. Unlike Russia, which, according to him, is simply playing games.

Politics • March 26, 02:01 PM • 20222 views

Russia is not ready for an unconditional ceasefire - OP

Andriy Yermak stated that Russia's demand to ease sanctions is an unacceptable condition for negotiations. He emphasized the need for an unconditional ceasefire.

War • March 26, 01:50 PM • 24057 views

The level of trust of Ukrainians in officials and politicians remains low - Razumkov Center

According to a study by the Razumkov Center, Ukrainians mostly do not trust politicians and officials. Volodymyr Zelenskyy retains the most trust (60%), and Oleksiy Arestovych has the least (88%).

Society • March 25, 01:14 PM • 16580 views

Without face-to-face meetings: the media learned how the "indirect negotiations" between Ukraine and Russia will take place

Russian and Ukrainian negotiators will meet in Saudi Arabia to discuss a ceasefire, but there will be no face-to-face meeting. They will discuss a ceasefire at sea and protection of infrastructure.

War • March 22, 04:18 PM • 199957 views

At the talks in Jeddah, the humanitarian track was no less important than the security one

Andriy Yermak stated that the issue of prisoner exchange is a priority. Ukraine emphasizes that the humanitarian track is no less important than the security one.

War • March 21, 09:24 PM • 15074 views

Yermak supports sanctions against Russia for not ceasing fire: the attempts of the Russians to deceive everyone will not work, as will the fakes about the gas station

The Head of the Office of the President stated that the Russian fakes about the shelling of the gas station will not work. He supports strict economic measures against Russia in the event of a failure to cease fire.

War • March 21, 01:36 PM • 12679 views

Odesa is on fire as a result of a massive Russian attack, there are victims

As a result of the Russian attack in Odesa, large-scale fires broke out, residential buildings, shops, a shopping center and "Epicenter" were damaged. Emergency power outages occurred in some areas of the city.

War • March 20, 09:36 PM • 18130 views

USA: Negotiations with Russia and Ukraine will be possible only after a ceasefire is reached

The US stated that the technical negotiations in Saudi Arabia will focus on security issues. Peace talks are possible only after a ceasefire is reached.

Politics • March 20, 09:46 AM • 13499 views

Zelenskyy on the list of objects that the Russian Federation should not strike: we will prepare for the meeting with the USA

Ukraine will prepare a list of energy, civilian and infrastructure facilities that Russia should not shell for the United States. The meeting of delegations will take place in Saudi Arabia in the coming days.

War • March 20, 07:35 AM • 16591 views

"This is what a ceasefire from Putin looks like": Presidential Office reacted to the most massive enemy attack on Kropyvnytskyi

On the night of March 19, Russian drones attacked Kropyvnytskyi, damaging civilian infrastructure and residential buildings in several districts of the city. According to preliminary data, 8 people were injured, including one child.

War • March 20, 06:37 AM • 15640 views

Trump and Zelensky's conversation, meeting in Jeddah, security guarantees: Yermak spoke with representatives of the G7

Andriy Yermak held an online conversation with G7 advisors, where they discussed support for Ukraine, security guarantees and accelerated accession to the EU. They also raised the issue of compensation from the Russian Federation.

War • March 19, 08:14 PM • 19471 views

White House: Trump and Zelensky will continue to work together to end the war

The leaders of Ukraine and the United States will continue to cooperate for the sake of peace. Trump called the conversation with Zelensky fruitful, discussing the needs of both countries and the possibilities of negotiations.

War • March 19, 06:54 PM • 17000 views

The meeting of the delegations of Ukraine and the USA is planned approximately at the end of the week – source

The delegations of Ukraine and the USA plan to meet in Saudi Arabia to discuss the regime of silence in the sky, at sea and at the front. A partial ceasefire and the safety of navigation will be discussed at the meeting.

War • March 19, 06:06 PM • 186669 views

Zelensky: Ukraine will not discuss its army and economic security guarantees with Russia

Ukraine will not agree to discuss issues of the army or economic security guarantees with Russia. Also, Kyiv will not make concessions regarding prisoners of war, civilians, and occupied territories.

War • March 19, 10:58 AM • 44384 views

Ukraine is not discussing neutral status and reducing the number of the Armed Forces - Yermak

Ukraine is not discussing neutral status and reducing the number of the Armed Forces. Also, our state does not recognize the temporarily occupied territories as Russian.

War • March 18, 01:43 PM • 14554 views

Trump on the altercation in the Oval Office: "We forced Ukraine to do the right thing"

Donald Trump scommented on the tense conversation that took place in the Oval Office during his meeting with Volodymyr Zelenskyy. He added that the United States seeks a peace agreement and a ceasefire.

War • March 18, 07:27 AM • 14300 views

Ukraine is counting on the assistance of the International Maritime Organization to monitor the ceasefire at sea

Andriy Yermak called on the International Maritime Organization to help Ukraine control the ceasefire at sea. He also emphasized the importance of countering the Russian shadow fleet.

War • March 17, 04:31 PM • 139879 views

Sibiga says Ukraine talked to the US for 8 hours in Jeddah

The Ukrainian delegation discussed with the US in Jeddah the possibilities of a fair end to the war. Sybiga stressed the need for the Russian Federation to agree to a ceasefire.

Politics • March 17, 02:41 PM • 21464 views

Ukraine is responding and will continue to respond to Russian attacks until Putin ends the war - Yermak

The head of the Presidential Office stated that Ukraine will respond to Russian attacks until Putin stops the war. In a week, Russia launched over 1020 drones at Ukraine.

War • March 17, 07:16 AM • 22210 views

Ukraine has determined the composition of the negotiating group for peace talks: names

Andriy Yermak heads the delegation for interaction with international partners for the negotiation process for a just peace. The composition also included ministers and the deputy head of the Presidential Office.

War • March 15, 01:44 PM • 222555 views

Enemy UAVs spotted over several regions of Ukraine - Air Force

The military is recording active movement of enemy drones over Chernihiv, Sumy, Poltava, Dnipropetrovsk, Kherson and other regions. Residents are urged not to ignore the alarm.

War • March 14, 08:56 PM • 57574 views