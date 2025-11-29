"I don't want to create problems for Zelenskyy, so I'm going to the front" - Yermak after dismissal and searches

Former head of the President's Office Andriy Yermak intends to go to the front after his resignation. He stated this in a comment to The New York Post, reports UNN.

Details

On Friday, November 28, Andriy Yermak, after a search of his home conducted by the National Anti-Corruption Bureau of Ukraine, told reporters that he was "ready for any consequences" and called himself "an honest and decent person." He apologized in advance if he would not answer calls, and did not specify how or when exactly he planned to go to the front.

A New York Post reporter showed his message on her X social media page.

"I served Ukraine and was in Kyiv on February 24, 2024. Maybe we'll see each other again. Glory to Ukraine," Yermak wrote.

He also stated that he felt discredited and lacked support.

My dignity was not protected, despite the fact that I have been in Kyiv since February 24, 2022. I do not want to create problems for Zelensky, so I am going to the front - Yermak noted.

He also expressed dissatisfaction with the "slander" against him and the "lack of support from those who know the truth."

"I am sick of the dirt directed against me, and even more so - the lack of support from those who know the truth," he added.

Recall

On Friday, November 28, UNN sources confirmed that NABU and SAP conducted searches at the head of the President's Office Andriy Yermak.

Later, Andriy Yermak reported on the procedural actions of NABU and SAP in his home. He stated full cooperation with the investigation and access to the apartment.

In his evening address, President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky announced the resignation of the head of the President's Office Andriy Yermak.

The head of state also announced the reboot of the President's Office. On Sunday, November 29, consultations on the new head will take place.

Andriy Yermak resigned a day before meeting with US President's special representative Steve Witkoff and Trump's son-in-law Jared Kushner. The purpose of the visit was to finalize the positions of the US and Ukraine before Witkoff and Kushner's trip to Moscow.

