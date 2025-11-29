$42.190.11
"I don't want to create problems for Zelenskyy, so I'm going to the front" - Yermak after dismissal and searches
08:59 PM • 9706 views
Rustem Umerov to meet with Trump's envoy and US delegation instead of Yermak – FT
November 28, 03:39 PM • 19132 views
In the near future, representatives of the Ukrainian Foreign Ministry, National Security and Defense Council, and intelligence will meet with the American side - Zelenskyy
November 28, 03:22 PM • 24943 views
Head of OP Yermak resigns - Zelenskyy
Exclusive
November 28, 01:56 PM • 35286 views
"Reparation" loan for Ukraine: should we expect it and how is it related to the peace plan
Exclusive
November 28, 01:08 PM • 25720 views
Will the curfew in Kyiv be shortened for the New Year holidays? The answer from the Kyiv City State Administration and the Kyiv City Military Administration
November 28, 01:03 PM • 19807 views
Another category of Ukrainians can apply for a deferment through "Reserve+"
November 28, 11:00 AM • 39627 views
From surgery to coma: how a patient could have been infected with a dangerous bacterium at the private clinic OdrexPhoto
November 28, 09:41 AM • 22402 views
General Staff confirmed the hit on Saratov Oil Refinery, drone depot at Saki airfield, and other occupation facilities
November 28, 09:17 AM • 18887 views
Moderate warming is coming to Ukraine: what weather to expect on November 29 and 30
Popular news
No privatization foreseen: SE "Forests of Ukraine" becomes a joint-stock companyNovember 28, 04:36 PM • 6656 views
Russia's shadow fleet tanker Kairos caught fire off Turkey after a suspected mine explosionPhotoNovember 28, 04:49 PM • 5016 views
Fatal combination: Tusk reacts to “political crisis in Ukraine” and chaos in peace plan negotiationsNovember 28, 06:15 PM • 4922 views
Airbus urgently updates software on A320 aircraft after incident with flight control systemsNovember 28, 06:23 PM • 3754 views
Yermak resigned a day before meeting with Witkoff and KushnerNovember 28, 06:54 PM • 4714 views
"Reparation" loan for Ukraine: should we expect it and how is it related to the peace plan
Exclusive
November 28, 01:56 PM • 35289 views
10 common mistakes beginners make in a new jobNovember 28, 12:04 PM • 30778 views
From surgery to coma: how a patient could have been infected with a dangerous bacterium at the private clinic OdrexPhotoNovember 28, 11:00 AM • 39628 views
Over UAH 2 million for housing for IDPs from occupied territories: which IDPs can apply for a voucherNovember 28, 10:45 AM • 38855 views
How safe is it to sleep with a cat or dog in the same bed: a veterinarian discusses the risks
Exclusive
November 28, 08:06 AM • 43196 views
UNN Lite
Police rescued an owl entangled in an anti-drone net in the Kupyansk directionNovember 28, 02:36 AM • 26655 views
Netflix faced a glitch during the premiere of the fifth season of "Stranger Things"November 27, 06:49 AM • 44267 views
Snowman from "Frozen" "came to life" at Disneyland Paris: what is known about the Olaf robotNovember 25, 02:23 PM • 64202 views
Meghan Markle took a designer dress from a fashion photoshoot without asking - mediaNovember 25, 08:39 AM • 96485 views
German actor Udo Kier, known for his roles in "My Own Private Idaho" and "Flesh for Frankenstein," has died at 81November 24, 08:11 AM • 111290 views
"I don't want to create problems for Zelenskyy, so I'm going to the front" - Yermak after dismissal and searches

Kyiv • UNN

 • 166 views

Former head of the President's Office Andriy Yermak announced his intention to go to the front after NABU and SAP searches of his home on November 28. He said he was ready for any consequences and felt discredited.

"I don't want to create problems for Zelenskyy, so I'm going to the front" - Yermak after dismissal and searches

Former head of the President's Office Andriy Yermak intends to go to the front after his resignation. He stated this in a comment to The New York Post, reports UNN.

Details

On Friday, November 28, Andriy Yermak, after a search of his home conducted by the National Anti-Corruption Bureau of Ukraine, told reporters that he was "ready for any consequences" and called himself "an honest and decent person." He apologized in advance if he would not answer calls, and did not specify how or when exactly he planned to go to the front.

A New York Post reporter showed his message on her X social media page.

"I served Ukraine and was in Kyiv on February 24, 2024. Maybe we'll see each other again. Glory to Ukraine," Yermak wrote.

He also stated that he felt discredited and lacked support.

My dignity was not protected, despite the fact that I have been in Kyiv since February 24, 2022. I do not want to create problems for Zelensky, so I am going to the front

- Yermak noted.

He also expressed dissatisfaction with the "slander" against him and the "lack of support from those who know the truth."

"I am sick of the dirt directed against me, and even more so - the lack of support from those who know the truth," he added.

Recall

On Friday, November 28, UNN sources confirmed that NABU and SAP conducted searches at the head of the President's Office Andriy Yermak.

Later, Andriy Yermak reported on the procedural actions of NABU and SAP in his home. He stated full cooperation with the investigation and access to the apartment.

In his evening address, President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky announced the resignation of the head of the President's Office Andriy Yermak.

The head of state also announced the reboot of the President's Office. On Sunday, November 29, consultations on the new head will take place.

Andriy Yermak resigned a day before meeting with US President's special representative Steve Witkoff and Trump's son-in-law Jared Kushner. The purpose of the visit was to finalize the positions of the US and Ukraine before Witkoff and Kushner's trip to Moscow.

Yermak was "beside himself" after learning about Zelenskyy's decision to dismiss him - The Economist29.11.25, 02:02 • 840 views

Vita Zelenetska

