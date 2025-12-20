Story of the video with a drone with a Russian tricolor over Kyiv has continued: police confirmed launch of unknown drone
Kyiv • UNN
Kyiv police initially denied, then confirmed the fact of an unidentified drone being launched over the capital. Earlier, a video of a drone with a Russian tricolor appeared online.
A video was posted online showing a drone with a Russian tricolor allegedly in the sky over Kyiv, and the capital's police, initially denying such a fact, now stated that "an unidentified drone was indeed launched in the capital," writes UNN.
Updated information. After additional verification, it was established that an unidentified drone was indeed launched in the capital.
Recall
Earlier, Kyiv police reported that they had checked the information that had spread on social networks today: "it did not find its confirmation."