02:15 PM • 2778 views
Elections were discussed with US, they probably know how to help with security, and MFA is already dealing with infrastructure abroad - Zelenskyy
11:29 AM • 12330 views
In Russia, the “ground sank” again: this time along with the main gas pipelinePhoto
10:44 AM • 15824 views
The number of victims of the Russian attack on Odesa has increased: the occupiers also attacked the port of Pivdennyi
December 20, 09:25 AM • 17014 views
SBU long-range drones destroyed two Russian Su-27s at Belbek airfield in CrimeaPhoto
December 20, 08:51 AM • 17862 views
Power outages on December 20: Russians cut off power to consumers in four regions of Ukraine
December 20, 07:13 AM • 16597 views
Defense Forces hit Russian ship "Okhotnik" and Lukoil platform in the Caspian Sea
December 20, 12:12 AM • 23581 views
Zelenskyy: Japan to provide Ukraine with additional financial support of $6 billion
December 19, 11:26 PM • 38341 views
"Russians are getting more and more numerous, it's getting harder and harder" - Zelenskyy revealed details of his trip to Kupyansk
December 19, 10:10 PM • 27385 views
Ukraine's meeting with American and European partners concluded in the US - Umerov
December 19, 03:48 PM • 32920 views
The Cabinet of Ministers approved negotiating positions on EU accession for Clusters 4 and 5
Story of the video with a drone with a Russian tricolor over Kyiv has continued: police confirmed launch of unknown drone

Kyiv • UNN

 • 74 views

Kyiv police initially denied, then confirmed the fact of an unidentified drone being launched over the capital. Earlier, a video of a drone with a Russian tricolor appeared online.

Story of the video with a drone with a Russian tricolor over Kyiv has continued: police confirmed launch of unknown drone

A video was posted online showing a drone with a Russian tricolor allegedly in the sky over Kyiv, and the capital's police, initially denying such a fact, now stated that "an unidentified drone was indeed launched in the capital," writes UNN.

Updated information. After additional verification, it was established that an unidentified drone was indeed launched in the capital.

- reported the Main Directorate of the National Police in Kyiv on Telegram.

Recall

Earlier, Kyiv police reported that they had checked the information that had spread on social networks today: "it did not find its confirmation."

Julia Shramko

