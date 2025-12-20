Story of the video with a drone with a Russian tricolor over Kyiv has continued: police confirmed launch of unknown drone

A video was posted online showing a drone with a Russian tricolor allegedly in the sky over Kyiv, and the capital's police, initially denying such a fact, now stated that "an unidentified drone was indeed launched in the capital," writes UNN.

Updated information. After additional verification, it was established that an unidentified drone was indeed launched in the capital. - reported the Main Directorate of the National Police in Kyiv on Telegram.

Recall

Earlier, Kyiv police reported that they had checked the information that had spread on social networks today: "it did not find its confirmation."