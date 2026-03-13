US allowed to buy Russian oil at sea for 30 days

$43.980.1150.930.10
ukenru
Exclusive
March 12, 09:38 PM • 11598 views
A famous Ukrainian singer exclusively revealed how much he spends on living expenses each month
Exclusive
March 12, 04:05 PM • 28701 views
Ukraine to introduce Romanian Language Day, to be celebrated on August 31
March 12, 03:30 PM • 30433 views
The Cabinet of Ministers will pay UAH 1,500 to millions of Ukrainians and introduce cashback for fuel
Exclusive
March 12, 03:26 PM • 39735 views
Solar panels on balconies – do they help during blackouts, how much do they cost, and is their installation legal?
March 12, 02:55 PM • 24060 views
Romania and Ukraine are building two new power lines for energy security
March 12, 02:27 PM • 19236 views
Ukraine and Romania will jointly produce drones – Nicușor Dan
Exclusive
March 12, 01:11 PM • 16074 views
Where do dogs most often pick up parasites and how to protect them - a veterinarian's comment
Exclusive
March 12, 11:13 AM • 22938 views
Lawyer called for review of rules for companies' access to Defence City special regime
Exclusive
March 12, 09:02 AM • 39885 views
SBU hit one of the largest oil hubs in southern Russia - the Tikhoretsk oil pumping stationVideo
Exclusive
March 12, 07:14 AM • 49828 views
Ukrainians cancel planned trips - where else can they go on vacation?
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War in Ukraine
War in Ukraine
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contact
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2026

Погода
+2°
1m/s
83%
758mm
Electricity outage schedules
Popular news
Billie Eilish may star in a new film adaptation of Sylvia Plath's novel "The Bell Jar"March 12, 06:52 PM • 4978 views
Nawrocki vetoed the SAFE law, Tusk called it a disgrace and convenes an extraordinary government meetingMarch 12, 09:29 PM • 6232 views
Iran threatened to destroy the region's oil and gas infrastructure in case of an attack on energy facilitiesMarch 12, 10:25 PM • 7482 views
US KC-135 refueling aircraft crashed in Iraqi airspaceMarch 12, 10:40 PM • 20616 views
Ukraine to be first to test new Michelangelo air defense dome from Leonardo11:58 PM • 11414 views
Publications
Solar panels on balconies – do they help during blackouts, how much do they cost, and is their installation legal?
Exclusive
March 12, 03:26 PM • 39752 views
Safe assets - why gold is considered the main one and what other tools investors useMarch 12, 01:41 PM • 27436 views
Work in 2026: where to look for vacancies and what has changed in the labor marketMarch 12, 01:32 PM • 23497 views
How the land scheme under the Odrex clinic hits the pocket of every Odesa residentPhotoMarch 12, 11:29 AM • 52461 views
Vegetables on the windowsill - what can be grown and when to plantMarch 12, 09:55 AM • 56167 views
Actual people
Donald Trump
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Benjamin Netanyahu
Musician
Ali Khamenei
Actual places
United States
Ukraine
Iran
State Border of Ukraine
Israel
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Yuriy Tkach confessed how alcohol almost ruined his marriage with his wifeMarch 12, 05:23 PM • 15310 views
Ozzy Osbourne's son named his newborn daughter after his legendary fatherVideoMarch 12, 02:36 PM • 15941 views
Forbes named the world's richest celebrity - Steven Spielberg topped the rankingMarch 12, 02:24 PM • 14981 views
Nicole Kidman commented on her breakup with Keith Urban for the first timeMarch 12, 12:00 PM • 31482 views
Michael Jackson's legendary mother seen in public for the first time in a long whileMarch 11, 11:05 PM • 50470 views
Actual
Technology
Gold
Social network
The Diplomat
Shahed-136

US allowed to buy Russian oil at sea for 30 days

Kyiv • UNN

 • 560 views

The US Treasury Department has introduced a temporary permit for the purchase of Russian oil loaded on tankers until April 11. The decision was made to stabilize the market.

US allowed to buy Russian oil at sea for 30 days
Photo: Reuters

The United States has issued a temporary permit for the purchase of sanctioned Russian oil and petroleum products that are already loaded on tankers and at sea. The exception will be valid for 30 days and aims to stabilize global energy markets. This was reported by Reuters, writes UNN.

Details

US Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent stated that the decision is related to the sharp increase in tensions in the Middle East and disruptions in energy supplies due to the war with Iran. After the announcement of the exceptions, oil prices in Asian markets fell on Friday.

Russia earns an additional $150 million per day from oil – FT13.03.26, 01:01 • 3010 views

According to the US Treasury license, the permit applies to Russian oil and petroleum products that were loaded onto vessels as of March 12. It will be valid until midnight on April 11, Washington time.

The decision was part of broader measures to curb energy prices. Earlier, the US announced the release of 172 million barrels of oil from the strategic reserve, and the International Energy Agency, together with partners, plans to release a total of 400 million barrels to the market. The organization notes that the war in the Middle East has caused the largest disruptions in oil supply in history.

Washington does not plan to ease sanctions against Russian oil - US Energy Secretary12.03.26, 18:29 • 7574 views

Stepan Haftko

EconomyNews of the World
Sanctions
Energy
United States Department of the Treasury
Reuters
United Nations
United States
Iran