United States Department of the Treasury

We have information that the US is close to taking measures towards a ceasefire - Zelensky
We have information that the US is close to taking measures towards a ceasefire - Zelensky

Next week, lawyers will present Zelensky with the Ukrainian draft agreement with the USA

In Ukraine, Trump's customs policy will affect prices for goods with foreign components - expert

Delivery vs pharmacy: can the post office replace the pharmacy infrastructure

Increasing electricity and gas tariffs is not on the agenda - Ministry of Energy

NATO Founding Day: How the Alliance Helps Ukraine and When Accession is Possible

How to diversify the Easter table: 5 desserts worth preparing

NABUgate. Lawyers accuse NABU of wiretapping, NABU - of "collecting rulings": who broke the law

"This is not about pressure on pharmacies, it's about fair rules of the game for all market participants": MP Kuzminykh on the new regulation of the pharmaceutical market

Apartment rental prices in Kyiv exceed pre-war levels: what to expect next

Kim Kardashian posted revealing photos on Instagram after rumors of Kanye West's split from his wife

Full of skulls and other special effects - a first look at the film "Predator: Wasteland"

The series "The Handmaid's Tale" will get a sequel: filming will begin soon

Eggs in the USA have become so expensive before Easter that Americans are painting potatoes

Ukraine is preparing to legalize cryptocurrencies: a chance for the budget or a risk for the economy

Ukraine is preparing to legalize cryptocurrencies: a chance for the budget or a risk for the economy

Delivery vs pharmacy: can the post office replace the pharmacy infrastructure
NATO Founding Day: How the Alliance Helps Ukraine and When Accession is Possible
A month since the ban on marketing in the pharmaceutical industry: who made millions from it

How to diversify the Easter table: 5 desserts worth preparing

The Swedish Queen underwent surgery, all her scheduled meetings have been cancelled

Eggs in the USA have become so expensive before Easter that Americans are painting potatoes

The series "The Handmaid's Tale" will get a sequel: filming will begin soon

Full of skulls and other special effects - a first look at the film "Predator: Wasteland"

Kim Kardashian posted revealing photos on Instagram after rumors of Kanye West's split from his wife

The US risks defaulting on its $36.6 trillion debt as early as August: details

If Congress does not raise the national debt ceiling, the US could face default as early as August or September. Lawmakers are negotiating to raise the debt limit until the last moment.

US is considering how quickly to ease sanctions against Russia in the energy sector - Reuters

The White House has instructed the Treasury Department to explore options for easing energy sanctions against Russia. This is related to possible negotiations between Trump and Putin regarding the cessation of the war in Ukraine.

The USA plans to ease sanctions against Russia - Reuters

The White House has instructed agencies to prepare a list of sanctions against Russia that could be eased. In contrast, Zelensky advocates for increasing sanctions pressure and a systematic approach to restrictions.

U.S. Treasury Secretary: Agreement with Ukraine on minerals is not currently under discussion

The US Treasury Secretary said that the issue of signing an agreement with Ukraine on minerals is not currently being considered. The decision comes after Zelenskiy's early departure from the White House due to a dispute with Trump.

Podolyak: “After the agreement on rare earth metals, we need to unblock more weapons for Ukraine”

An adviser to the President of the United States says it is necessary to increase arms supplies after the signing of the agreement on rare earth metals. The agreement between the US and Ukraine will be signed on February 28 during a meeting of the presidents.

Minerals agreement is ready - US Treasury Secretary Bessent

The US Treasury Secretary confirmed the completion of a framework agreement on minerals between the two countries. The document will be signed on February 28 during a meeting between Zelenskyy and Trump.

US has not yet finalized agreement with Ukraine on rare earth metals - Rubio

Secretary Rubio announces that the US has almost finalized an agreement with Ukraine on rare earth metals. The agreement provides for the creation of a joint investment fund for the reconstruction of Ukraine.

There is an implicit guarantee of economic security - US Treasury Secretary on the agreement on “rare earths”

The U. S. Treasury Secretary announced an “implicit guarantee” of economic security in a new agreement with Ukraine. The agreement provides for cooperation in the areas of strategic minerals, energy and state-owned enterprises.

The US has allocated $183 billion in support for Ukraine, including $65.9 billion in military aid

The Pentagon has confirmed $65. 9 billion in military aid to Ukraine since the start of the full-scale invasion. The total amount of support from the United States reaches $183 billion, of which $3.9 billion has not yet been spent.

russia expects western business to return amid rapprochement with the us

Putin instructed the Russian government to prepare for the return of foreign companies to the Russian market. lavrov said that access would be limited and allowed only in sectors that are safe for the Russian economy.

US will not acquire ownership or encumber debts - Bessent on the agreement with Ukraine

U. S. Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent explained the terms of the new economic partnership with Ukraine. The US will invest without taking ownership of assets and creating a debt burden for Ukraine.

US presidential adviser hints at possible Trump-Zelensky reconciling

Michael Volz said that it is possible to reconcile between Trump and Zelensky, despite recent criticism. The adviser emphasized active “shuttle diplomacy” between the countries to reach a peace agreement.

Bessent: US may adjust sanctions against Russia depending on Russia's readiness to negotiate over war in Ukraine

The US Treasury Secretary announces the possibility of easing sanctions against Russia if the war is negotiated.

Trump says his finance minister was treated “rudely” during visit to Kyiv

Donald Trump says US Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent was “rudely” treated during his visit to Kyiv. The president accused Zelenskyy of “sleeping” and refusing to sign an agreement on rare earth minerals.

US Treasury Secretary believes Zelenskiy will sign economic partnership agreement

US Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent expects Zelenskiy to sign an economic partnership agreement. The agreement provides for access to Ukraine's resources and the purchase of American energy in exchange for support.

US Treasury Secretary assures Americans' data is safe during Musk's DOGE work: says their efforts have saved up to $50 billion

The US Treasury Secretary reassured about the security of taxpayer data during the work of the Musk team. The DOGE team has identified potential savings of $50 billion and has limited access to the systems.

Another top official resigns in the US after Musk's team attempts to access confidential data

Acting SSA Commissioner Michelle King resigned due to attempts by Musk's team to gain access to the confidential data of millions of Americans. Leland Dudek, who supports Musk's initiatives, has been appointed as the new acting commissioner.

The American people need to understand that Ukraine is valuable to the United States - Trump's Treasury Secretary

U. S. Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent announced expectations of revenues from Ukrainian resources after the war. The US plans to participate in the development of strategic minerals, energy and state-owned enterprises in Ukraine.

Zelenskyy: Ukraine and US teams start working on strategic partnership document

Ukrainian and American teams are working on a resource and investment partnership plan. Zelenskiy discusses with US Treasury Secretary the possibility of using $300 billion in frozen assets.

Zelenskyy: Kyiv is ready for meetings with US representatives

Volodymyr Zelenskyy announced upcoming meetings with US representatives at various levels. The key topics include strengthening Ukraine's air defense and potential contracts to enhance defense capabilities.

Trump confirms he will send US Treasury Secretary to Ukraine

Donald Trump announces that he is sending Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent to Ukraine to meet with Zelenskiy. The visit is related to negotiations on US access to rare earth metals.

US Treasury Secretary to visit Kyiv for talks on rare earth metals

U. S. Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent will visit Kyiv to discuss access to Ukraine's rare earth metals. The visit will take place within the framework of a potential agreement on the exchange of resources for defense assistance.

Denial of access to data: how Musk and Vance are attacking the courts

A US federal court has blocked Musk's team's access to confidential Treasury Department data. Musk and Vance publicly criticize the court's decision and question judicial oversight.

Trump reacts to Time cover with Musk in the presidential chair

Donald Trump ironically commented on Elon Musk's appearance on the cover of Time in the Oval Office. Musk, who runs a government department, responded with a compliment to the president.

19 US states want to ban DOGE Musk from accessing personal data of Americans through the court

19 US states have filed a lawsuit against the Trump administration for granting DOGE access to confidential data of the Ministry of Finance. The attorneys general consider such actions illegal and demand a court injunction.

"He cannot be trusted": Trump revoked Biden's access to classified information

Donald Trump has canceled Joe Biden's access to classified information and daily intelligence briefings. The decision was justified by Biden's poor memory and the precedent he set in 2021.

Trump is ready to strengthen sanctions against Russia to end the war in Ukraine - Kellogg

Trump's special envoy Keith Kellogg said he was ready to strengthen sanctions against Russia to end the war in Ukraine. According to him, the current restrictions are rated only a “three” out of ten.

Protests against Trump and Musk's policies took place across the United States

Large-scale demonstrations were held in the United States against the first actions of the new Trump administration and the appointment of Musk. The protesters opposed immigration policy, restrictions on rights and access to confidential data.

White House grants Musk official status of special government employee - CNN

Elon Musk became a special civil servant under President Trump without a salary. He received security clearance and will work no more than 130 days a year.

US Treasury is being sued over Musk's DOGE access to confidential data

Three federal labor unions have filed a lawsuit against the Trump administration over DOGE's access to confidential Treasury Department data. They claim that Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent allowed Musk's team to access government payment systems without proper procedures.

