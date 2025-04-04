If Congress does not raise the national debt ceiling, the US could face default as early as August or September. Lawmakers are negotiating to raise the debt limit until the last moment.
The White House has instructed the Treasury Department to explore options for easing energy sanctions against Russia. This is related to possible negotiations between Trump and Putin regarding the cessation of the war in Ukraine.
The White House has instructed agencies to prepare a list of sanctions against Russia that could be eased. In contrast, Zelensky advocates for increasing sanctions pressure and a systematic approach to restrictions.
The US Treasury Secretary said that the issue of signing an agreement with Ukraine on minerals is not currently being considered. The decision comes after Zelenskiy's early departure from the White House due to a dispute with Trump.
An adviser to the President of the United States says it is necessary to increase arms supplies after the signing of the agreement on rare earth metals. The agreement between the US and Ukraine will be signed on February 28 during a meeting of the presidents.
The US Treasury Secretary confirmed the completion of a framework agreement on minerals between the two countries. The document will be signed on February 28 during a meeting between Zelenskyy and Trump.
Secretary Rubio announces that the US has almost finalized an agreement with Ukraine on rare earth metals. The agreement provides for the creation of a joint investment fund for the reconstruction of Ukraine.
The U. S. Treasury Secretary announced an “implicit guarantee” of economic security in a new agreement with Ukraine. The agreement provides for cooperation in the areas of strategic minerals, energy and state-owned enterprises.
The Pentagon has confirmed $65. 9 billion in military aid to Ukraine since the start of the full-scale invasion. The total amount of support from the United States reaches $183 billion, of which $3.9 billion has not yet been spent.
Putin instructed the Russian government to prepare for the return of foreign companies to the Russian market. lavrov said that access would be limited and allowed only in sectors that are safe for the Russian economy.
U. S. Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent explained the terms of the new economic partnership with Ukraine. The US will invest without taking ownership of assets and creating a debt burden for Ukraine.
Michael Volz said that it is possible to reconcile between Trump and Zelensky, despite recent criticism. The adviser emphasized active “shuttle diplomacy” between the countries to reach a peace agreement.
The US Treasury Secretary announces the possibility of easing sanctions against Russia if the war is negotiated.
Donald Trump says US Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent was “rudely” treated during his visit to Kyiv. The president accused Zelenskyy of “sleeping” and refusing to sign an agreement on rare earth minerals.
US Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent expects Zelenskiy to sign an economic partnership agreement. The agreement provides for access to Ukraine's resources and the purchase of American energy in exchange for support.
The US Treasury Secretary reassured about the security of taxpayer data during the work of the Musk team. The DOGE team has identified potential savings of $50 billion and has limited access to the systems.
Acting SSA Commissioner Michelle King resigned due to attempts by Musk's team to gain access to the confidential data of millions of Americans. Leland Dudek, who supports Musk's initiatives, has been appointed as the new acting commissioner.
U. S. Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent announced expectations of revenues from Ukrainian resources after the war. The US plans to participate in the development of strategic minerals, energy and state-owned enterprises in Ukraine.
Ukrainian and American teams are working on a resource and investment partnership plan. Zelenskiy discusses with US Treasury Secretary the possibility of using $300 billion in frozen assets.
Volodymyr Zelenskyy announced upcoming meetings with US representatives at various levels. The key topics include strengthening Ukraine's air defense and potential contracts to enhance defense capabilities.
Donald Trump announces that he is sending Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent to Ukraine to meet with Zelenskiy. The visit is related to negotiations on US access to rare earth metals.
U. S. Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent will visit Kyiv to discuss access to Ukraine's rare earth metals. The visit will take place within the framework of a potential agreement on the exchange of resources for defense assistance.
A US federal court has blocked Musk's team's access to confidential Treasury Department data. Musk and Vance publicly criticize the court's decision and question judicial oversight.
Donald Trump ironically commented on Elon Musk's appearance on the cover of Time in the Oval Office. Musk, who runs a government department, responded with a compliment to the president.
19 US states have filed a lawsuit against the Trump administration for granting DOGE access to confidential data of the Ministry of Finance. The attorneys general consider such actions illegal and demand a court injunction.
Donald Trump has canceled Joe Biden's access to classified information and daily intelligence briefings. The decision was justified by Biden's poor memory and the precedent he set in 2021.
Trump's special envoy Keith Kellogg said he was ready to strengthen sanctions against Russia to end the war in Ukraine. According to him, the current restrictions are rated only a “three” out of ten.
Large-scale demonstrations were held in the United States against the first actions of the new Trump administration and the appointment of Musk. The protesters opposed immigration policy, restrictions on rights and access to confidential data.
Elon Musk became a special civil servant under President Trump without a salary. He received security clearance and will work no more than 130 days a year.
Three federal labor unions have filed a lawsuit against the Trump administration over DOGE's access to confidential Treasury Department data. They claim that Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent allowed Musk's team to access government payment systems without proper procedures.