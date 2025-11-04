Epstein had accounts at Goldman Sachs and HSBC: new court documents reveal details

New court documents have revealed that the late financier and convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein held accounts at Goldman Sachs and HSBC banks. The information came to light after materials were released as part of a settled case between JPMorgan Chase and the U.S. Virgin Islands authorities. This is reported by UNN with reference to Reuters.

According to a suspicious activity report filed by JPMorgan with the U.S. Treasury Department's Financial Crimes Enforcement Network after Epstein's death, he had one account at Goldman Sachs and three accounts at HSBC's Swiss unit.

The documents do not specify amounts or transaction details but state that the bank warned authorities about financial transfers made by Epstein. HSBC declined to comment.

A U.S. judge allowed the documents to be released at the request of The New York Times and The Wall Street Journal.

In an emailed statement, Goldman Sachs said: "We terminated our client relationship with Mr. Epstein, and his assets were removed from the firm in 2010."

Jeffrey Epstein died in 2019 in a Manhattan jail while awaiting trial on charges of sex trafficking. His death and connections to influential figures continue to spark public interest, and the Epstein case is currently being investigated by the U.S. House Oversight Committee.

