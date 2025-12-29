$42.060.13
Brent Crude

Housing rental: what will happen to prices in 2026

Kyiv • UNN

 • 226 views

The housing rental market in Ukraine is sensitive to events in the country, with a seasonal "lull" in December-January and May-June, which are the most favorable periods for searching. One-room apartments in new buildings remain the most expensive, and western regions show a price peak due to the war.

The housing rental market in Ukraine remains one of the most sensitive to events in the country. War, population migration, and seasonal fluctuations shape prices much faster than any economic forecasts. What should tenants expect next year, and when is it more profitable to look for an apartment – Larisa Stavynoha, president of the Union of Real Estate Professionals of Ukraine, told UNN about this.

Predicting the dynamics of rental prices a year in advance is extremely difficult now, because the market lives in a mode of constant adaptation and reacts to every change that occurs in the country, the expert says. At the same time, at the end of the year, a traditional seasonal "lull" is observed.

Today, the rental market has slightly slowed down its growth. For December and January, this is a completely normal phenomenon, because these are the so-called "seasonal fluctuations"; if you analyze it over several years, you will see all these pauses in the year when the market slows down, and then it starts to gain momentum again.

- explains the president of the Union of Real Estate Professionals of Ukraine.

According to her, at the beginning of the year, daily housing rentals become more active, while long-term agreements are postponed.

In the period December-January, daily rentals are usually very active, but long-term rentals are not. If we are talking about an individual, they want to celebrate the New Year somewhere, they don't want any changes in their life at this time, such radical ones.

– Stavynoha emphasizes.

How much does a comfortable winter holiday in Bukovel and nearby cost: an overview of accommodation prices23.12.25, 14:03 • 92781 view

However, when it comes to long-term rentals, one-room apartments in new residential complexes remain the most sought-after and at the same time the most expensive segment. Especially in closed residential complexes with their own infrastructure and convenient transport links, says Stavynoha. Even under current conditions, prices in this segment remain high.

A one-room apartment in a new building can cost 17-19 thousand hryvnias, and in some residential complexes – even 25-27 thousand. These are buildings with generators, elevators, water, and their own infrastructure, where a person can live for months without leaving the complex.

– the expert notes.

In contrast, apartments in buildings built before the 2000s remain more affordable. And the price can vary depending on the location and condition of the housing, but on average it is almost half lower than in new buildings.

Panel houses or Khrushchev-era buildings cost 10-13 thousand hryvnias. If there is an energy hub, water, and heat, it can be 14 thousand. Small studio apartments are rented for 8-9 thousand, and rooms – on average for 5 thousand hryvnias.

– says the president of the Union of Real Estate Professionals of Ukraine.

And the price peak, according to the expert, is demonstrated by the western regions of Ukraine. The main reason for such growth remains the war and forced displacement of people.

Ukrainian communities can apply to participate in a pilot project to create a Social Rental Housing Fund26.11.25, 18:42 • 2857 views

The situation in the western regions is artificially formed by martial law. There is demand – there is a high price. If people are willing to pay more, the owner chooses a more profitable offer. This is a basic law of the market.

– explains Stavynoha.

Another factor is the decrease in demand for high floors due to the war. The issue of safety is increasingly becoming decisive when choosing housing, which affects prices even within the same building.

Today, apartments on high floors can cost a third less than on lower ones. People are looking for the opportunity to quickly get to a shelter, and owners are forced to lower prices.

– says Stavynoha.

As for the most favorable time for renting, the lowest prices traditionally fall in winter and late spring - early summer.

December-January and May-June are periods when it is more profitable to look for housing. And from mid-July, the market revives and prices will go up again.

- explains the expert.

A separate issue is the increase in rent during the year. Realtor Viktor Nesin emphasizes that most often owners undertake not to change the price for at least six months, which is fixed in the contract. Further increases are a matter of agreement between the parties.

This is not an obligation, but an agreement. As a rule, the contract stipulates that the price will not be raised for six months. After that – as agreed. In civilized countries, a contract is law.

– the realtor emphasizes.

As for changes in rental prices next year, Viktor Nesin noted that he does not expect significant changes in either prices or demand. In the absence of sharp migration waves, the realtor says, it is most likely that the rental market will remain at its current level, which is already high for a country at war.

I think that both demand and prices will be approximately the same as in 2025. I don't see any prerequisites for them to fall sharply or rise even more. They are already quite high.

– Nesin concludes.

Mandatory registration of lease agreements will not happen yet: the Rada is considering a tax reduction for landlords12.12.25, 17:58 • 3823 views

Alla Kiosak

EconomyReal Estate
Real estate
New Year
Civil Code of Ukraine
Heating
Martial law
War in Ukraine
Electricity
Ukraine