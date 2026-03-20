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Ukraine wants to know the dates for the upcoming trilateral meeting at a bilateral meeting with the US - Zelenskyy

Kyiv • UNN

 • 10620 views

Ukraine will discuss with the US the preparation of a trilateral meeting with Russia and the risks of lifting energy sanctions. The parties will work on security guarantees and plans.

Ukraine wants to know the dates for the upcoming trilateral meeting at a bilateral meeting with the US - Zelenskyy

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy stated that Ukraine wants to know clear dates for a trilateral meeting, already involving Russia, at the upcoming bilateral meeting with the United States, scheduled for Saturday. Zelenskyy told journalists about this, as reported by UNN.

We have a bilateral meeting. Ukrainian-American in the USA. All issues will be raised. Preparation for the future trilateral meeting. We want clear dates. At least approximate. We understand that the situation in the Middle East, the war, affects the postponement of this date. This is not the first time the trilateral meeting has been postponed. We want more specifics on this.

- said Zelenskyy.

He added that Ukraine sees that dialogue with the American side needs to continue in a close format, because the recent sanctions that the American side lifted from Russian energy pose risks for Ukraine.

All this means more money for Russia and an increase in their capabilities on the front. This is dangerous, and I believe this meeting is also important. Further work on bilateral documents for the future end of the war, for future security guarantees, for the future reconstruction of Ukraine. All this work continues, and our group will clarify some details.

- added Zelenskyy.

Recall

Earlier, Zelenskyy reported that the political part of the negotiating group is already on its way to the United States, where a meeting with the American side is planned for Saturday.

Pavlo Bashynskyi

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