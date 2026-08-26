Iryna Terekh
Fire Point is modernizing strike drones for different altitudes and weather conditions. In 2027, the company expects GPS to be almost entirely absent for deep-strike.
The Defense Forces struck an oil refinery in Nizhny Novgorod Oblast and a Wildberries logistics hub in Tambov Oblast.
American boxer Terence Crawford met with Zelenskyy in Kyiv and gave him a pit bull named Freyja. She was named after the FREYJA air defense system.
Iryna Terekh believes that the strength of Ukraine’s defense industry lies in its personnel, systems engineering, and combat experience—not merely in drones or documentation. Foreign partners seek to acquire this experience.
In Denmark, Fire Point is building a plant for solid-fuel rocket engines. The casings will be wound from polycarbonate fiber
The Fire Point rocket fuel production plant in Denmark will launch at the end of 2027. Other countries also offered to launch the company's production facilities in their countries
The Ukrainian military struck the Afipsky Oil Refinery with FP-1 drones. Russian authorities reported a fire, damage to the railway station, and casualties.
Russia overstates by an average of 3–4 times the number of strike aircraft allegedly shot down over its territory. Fire Point urged people not to rely on these figures.
Zelenskyy called for increased production of Ukrainian FP-5 Flamingo missiles for strikes against Russia. They can travel up to 3,000 km and carry 1,150 kg.
Zelenskyy said that Freyja requires weekly progress. The first interceptor is planned to be delivered by the end of 2026.
The President stated that Russia is intensifying its strikes and preparing for winter. He explained that Russian attacks on Ukrainian logistics were one of the reasons for Ukraine's strikes on the corresponding facilities in the Russian Federation.
Ukraine is moving from political agreements to practical work on ballistic missile defense. Kyiv is simultaneously developing the pan-European Freyja shield project and producing its own analogues of the missile used by Patriot systems.
Fire Point presented the FP-1 long-range drone, on whose wings summit participants left a message to the Russians. Foreign Minister Andrii Sybiha also joined the initiative.
Ukraine has begun systematically striking Ozon logistics hubs following the strikes on Wildberries. This complicates the logistics of the Russian forces and harms its economy.
The Foreign Minister also added that implementing Freyja is important not only for Ukraine, but also for Europe, as it will protect European skies from ballistic threats posed by russia.
Fire Point has completed ground tests of the FP-7 ballistic missile with a range of up to 200 km and will test it in an attack on Russia in the near future.
Fire Point is building a solid rocket fuel plant in Denmark with a capacity of up to 4,100 rockets per year. The launch is scheduled for the end of 2027.
Fire Point plans to deliver the first FP-7. x by the end of 2026, and carry out the first interception of a Freyja ballistic target by the end of 2027. The interceptor will cost approximately $700,000.
Ukraine's Fire Point plans to launch solid rocket-fuel production in Denmark at the end of 2027. The plant, with an area of more than 120 thousand square meters, will initially supply Ukraine and later its European partners.
At minimum capacity, the Fire Point plant will be able to produce fuel for 800 missiles per year, but if necessary, it will be capable of servicing more than 4,000 missiles.
The plant will produce propellant for the FP-7, FP-7. x, and Flamingo missiles. The plant is being built in accordance with all the requirements of European legislation.
Zelenskyy said that Ukraine needs Patriot interceptor missiles every day. The Freyja anti-ballistic shield is undergoing integration and testing.
For the second time, Ukrainian manufacturers are taking part in DALO Industry Days and presenting technologies capable of responding to the challenges of modern warfare.
The Freyja antiballistic shield is being integrated with radars, a launcher, and a command center. Tests are conducted up to twice a week.
The cost of the Fire Point plant in Denmark increased due to the construction of a new facility. Its launch is scheduled by the end of 2027.
Fire Point plans to complete preparations for the FP-7’s combat use by the end of September. The FP-9 missile, with a range of 800–850 km, is expected to be launched by the end of the year.
Ukraine has stopped reporting the number of Russian missiles due to security measures. Kyiv needs more interceptors from allies, especially Patriots.
Ukraine is working on its own Freyja antiballistic project, which is managed by the defense company Fire Point. President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy said that the state’s key task is to protect the production facilities from Russian strikes.
The launch of the Freyja anti-ballistic program is scheduled for mid-2027. Fire Point denied fake reports claiming it was supposedly ready to “close the skies to ballistic missiles by the end of the month” and said that such manipulations discredit the work on the project.
Kamikaze drones of various classes are changing the military economy, in which the cost of the means is weighed against the value of the target. The cost of a UAV depends on its missions, range, warhead weight, resistance to electronic warfare, and a number of other indicators.