“Flamingo,” ballistic missiles, and strikes on Russian oil refineries: what visitors to the DALO Industry Days exhibition saw

Today, Scandinavia’s largest international defense exhibition, DALO Industry Days, opened in Denmark. Representatives of Ukraine’s defense industry are taking part in the event for the second time, UNN reports.

Among the Ukrainian companies represented at DALO Industry Days are DevDroid, a developer of a universal control system for ground robotic complexes; Tencore LLC, a producer of ground robotic complexes; GSCI, a manufacturer of night-vision devices; and the Ukrainian OSINT company Molfar.

The largest-scale booth was presented by the Ukrainian defense technology company Fire Point. The booth features full-scale models of the FP-1 unmanned aerial system for ground launch, the FP-5 "Flamingo" cruise missile, as well as the FP-7 and FP-9 ballistic missiles.

"Fire Point’s technologies were created amid a full-scale war and are being developed based on experience from real combat use. This experience directly influences engineering decisions, system design, and approaches to their production," Fire Point said.

To reinforce these claims, footage showing strikes on targets in Russia, including an oil refinery in Tyumen, is being displayed on a large screen.

Over 2,000 km from the target — Ukrainian forces struck a petrochemical plant in Tyumen Oblast

The company presented the FP-9 long-range missile at the exhibition.

The FP-9 is a ballistic missile designed to deliver a warhead weighing up to 800 kg and strike targets at a distance of up to 855 km.

"The FP-9 is what we are putting a great deal of effort and all our dedication into completing as quickly as possible. It is a major challenge," said Fire Point CEO and CTO Iryna Terekh.

According to her, the missile’s scale was the biggest challenge.

"We are currently casting engines for the FP-9. Just for comparison: the rocket engine for the FP-7 (another ballistic missile produced by the company, with a range of up to 200 km — ed.) contains about one tonne of rocket fuel, while the FP-9 contains more than 4.5 tonnes of rocket fuel," Terekh explained.

The company believes that the launch of long-range ballistic capabilities will become a turning point.

The FP-7 ballistic missile with a range of up to 300 km will be ready to carry out strikes at the end of September – Fire Point CEO Iryna Terekh

"Although I generally do not believe in the concept of a ‘wow effect,’ I believe that a long-range ballistic missile will become a kind of turning point in this war," Iryna Terekh emphasized.

DALO Industry Days will run for two days, August 19–20. The organizers expect around 12,000 people to visit the exhibition, including potential investors, journalists, and defense experts.

DALO Industry Days was initiated more than 10 years ago by the Danish government as part of efforts to strengthen cooperation between the state and manufacturers.

As UNN reported, the DALO format provided Ukrainian manufacturers with direct B2B meetings, technical demonstrations, and coordination of further steps — from interoperability and certification to co-development, production localization, and the launch of contracts following the logic of the "Danish model," under which Denmark directly finances the purchase of weapons from Ukrainian manufacturers.