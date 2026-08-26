Fire Point
During the construction of the Fire Point plant in Denmark, the impact of the work on rare worms was taken into account, while fuel waste will be separated and partially reused.
Fire Point is modernizing strike drones for different altitudes and weather conditions. In 2027, the company expects GPS to be almost entirely absent for deep-strike.
The Defense Forces struck an oil refinery in Nizhny Novgorod Oblast and a Wildberries logistics hub in Tambov Oblast.
American boxer Terence Crawford met with Zelenskyy in Kyiv and gave him a pit bull named Freyja. She was named after the FREYJA air defense system.
Iryna Terekh believes that the strength of Ukraine’s defense industry lies in its personnel, systems engineering, and combat experience—not merely in drones or documentation. Foreign partners seek to acquire this experience.
The Ukrainian military struck the Afipsky Oil Refinery with FP-1 drones. Russian authorities reported a fire, damage to the railway station, and casualties.
Russia overstates by an average of 3–4 times the number of strike aircraft allegedly shot down over its territory. Fire Point urged people not to rely on these figures.
On the night of August 24, three major Ozon logistics centers in Adygea, Stavropol Krai, and Dagestan came under attack. A series of attacks on the infrastructure of the Russian marketplace has continued for the third consecutive day.
Zelenskyy called for increased production of Ukrainian FP-5 Flamingo missiles for strikes against Russia. They can travel up to 3,000 km and carry 1,150 kg.
At least 25 companies will represent Ukraine at the MSPO 2026 exhibition in Kielce. They will showcase drones, electronic warfare systems, communications equipment, and cyber technologies.
Zelenskyy said that Freyja requires weekly progress. The first interceptor is planned to be delivered by the end of 2026.
Ukrainian forces struck 14 Russian military targets, including a Su-33, a MiG-29, an Orion UAV, radars, and an S-400 system. At the same time, the Armed Forces of Ukraine attacked an Ozon logistics hub in Orenburg — the company's second facility in two days.
The President stated that Russia is intensifying its strikes and preparing for winter. He explained that Russian attacks on Ukrainian logistics were one of the reasons for Ukraine's strikes on the corresponding facilities in the Russian Federation.
Ukraine is moving from political agreements to practical work on ballistic missile defense. Kyiv is simultaneously developing the pan-European Freyja shield project and producing its own analogues of the missile used by Patriot systems.
Fire Point presented the FP-1 long-range drone, on whose wings summit participants left a message to the Russians. Foreign Minister Andrii Sybiha also joined the initiative.
Germany plans to create a missile arsenal worth nearly €12 billion, which is intended to strengthen Berlin's long-range strike capabilities. Among the candidates for purchase is the Ukrainian FP-5 Flamingo cruise missile manufactured by Fire Point, and Berlin expects to receive the first examples of the weapon for testing as early as next year.
Ukraine's Defense Forces destroyed a Russian Su-24M and four pieces of equipment in Crimea. In the Bryansk region, drone repeaters were eliminated.
The Foreign Minister also added that implementing Freyja is important not only for Ukraine, but also for Europe, as it will protect European skies from ballistic threats posed by russia.
The Defense Forces of Ukraine said that the Novokuybyshevsky Oil Refinery and Ozon's logistics hub in Russia's Samara region were hit. The facilities were attacked by FP-1 drones.
Fire Point has completed ground tests of the FP-7 ballistic missile with a range of up to 200 km and will test it in an attack on Russia in the near future.
The Russian Ka-52 failed to hit the Ukrainian FP-1 with an Igla missile and continued the interception using its cannon. The reason may have been the drone’s low thermal signature.
Fire Point is building a solid rocket fuel plant in Denmark with a capacity of up to 4,100 rockets per year. The launch is scheduled for the end of 2027.
Fire Point plans to deliver the first FP-7. x by the end of 2026, and carry out the first interception of a Freyja ballistic target by the end of 2027. The interceptor will cost approximately $700,000.
At minimum capacity, the Fire Point plant will be able to produce fuel for 800 missiles per year, but if necessary, it will be capable of servicing more than 4,000 missiles.
The plant will produce propellant for the FP-7, FP-7. x, and Flamingo missiles. The plant is being built in accordance with all the requirements of European legislation.
Zelenskyy said that Ukraine needs Patriot interceptor missiles every day. The Freyja anti-ballistic shield is undergoing integration and testing.
For the second time, Ukrainian manufacturers are taking part in DALO Industry Days and presenting technologies capable of responding to the challenges of modern warfare.
Fire Point presented the FP-9 ballistic missile in Denmark, with a range of up to 855 km and a payload of up to 800 kg. The launch is planned by the end of the year.
The Freyja antiballistic shield is being integrated with radars, a launcher, and a command center. Tests are conducted up to twice a week.
The cost of the Fire Point plant in Denmark increased due to the construction of a new facility. Its launch is scheduled by the end of 2027.