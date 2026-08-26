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08:38 AM • 12154 views
In Kherson, Russians carried out an airstrike on a combined heat and power plant, causing significant destruction — Naftogaz
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07:30 AM • 22655 views
The Economic Security Bureau opens cases before establishing tax debt: businesses warn of the risk of criminal pressure
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07:17 AM • 15531 views
Kindergartens in Ukraine: Are There Enough Places in the New Academic Year?
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07:05 AM • 18717 views
“So that the worms would not be stressed”: what environmental requirements had to be taken into account when building the Fire Point plant in Denmark 
05:39 AM • 21826 views
Ukrainian FP-1 drones struck Lukoil-Nizhegorodnefteorgsintez oil refinery and Wildberries in Tambov region - Fire PointVideo
04:52 AM • 27066 views
Morning strike on Chernihiv: a woman and a 4-year-old girl were killed, a 14-year-old child was hospitalized
04:28 AM • 22613 views
The governor of the Tambov Region confirmed the attack on Wildberries and called the authorities in Kyiv a "neo-Nazi regime"Video
August 26, 12:38 AM • 18590 views
Why did the CIA director fly to Moscow on a C-17 capable of carrying 77 tons?
August 25, 09:58 PM • 13102 views
39 new forest fires broke out in Greece within a few hours
August 25, 08:46 PM • 41282 views
Zelenskyy honored 20 outstanding people with the state award "National Legend of Ukraine"PhotoVideo
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“So that the worms would not be stressed”: what environmental requirements had to be taken into account when building the Fire Point plant in Denmark 
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Fire Point

Ukrainian defense technology company
Fire Point is a leading Ukrainian defense technology company that designs and manufactures strike unmanned aerial vehicles and missile systems. The company was founded in 2022 in response to the full-scale Russian aggression. The company's main products include: the FP-1 (deep-strike) and FP-2 (front-strike) strike UAVs, and the FP-5 "Flamingo" long-range ground-launched cruise missile. The company is also working on the launch of the FP-7 ballistic missile and its modification, the FP-7.x interceptor missile.
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“So that the worms would not be stressed”: what environmental requirements had to be taken into account when building the Fire Point plant in Denmark 

During the construction of the Fire Point plant in Denmark, the impact of the work on rare worms was taken into account, while fuel waste will be separated and partially reused.

Technologies • 07:05 AM • 18717 views
Navigation without GPS, new altitudes and launch methods: Fire Point explained what strike UAVs will be like in 2027Video

Fire Point is modernizing strike drones for different altitudes and weather conditions. In 2027, the company expects GPS to be almost entirely absent for deep-strike.

War in Ukraine • 06:00 AM • 19005 views
Ukrainian FP-1 drones struck Lukoil-Nizhegorodnefteorgsintez oil refinery and Wildberries in Tambov region - Fire PointVideo

The Defense Forces struck an oil refinery in Nizhny Novgorod Oblast and a Wildberries logistics hub in Tambov Oblast.

War in Ukraine • 05:39 AM • 21826 views
Crawford gave Zelenskyy a puppy named Freyja, after the future FREYJA anti-ballistic systemVideo

American boxer Terence Crawford met with Zelenskyy in Kyiv and gave him a pit bull named Freyja. She was named after the FREYJA air defense system.

Society • August 25, 07:40 PM • 3912 views
Successful combat missions require an ecosystem; one drone is not enough.PhotoVideo

Iryna Terekh believes that the strength of Ukraine’s defense industry lies in its personnel, systems engineering, and combat experience—not merely in drones or documentation. Foreign partners seek to acquire this experience.

War in Ukraine • August 25, 01:15 PM • 42405 views
Ukraine's Defense Forces struck the Afipsky Oil Refinery in Russia's Krasnodar Krai - Fire PointVideo

The Ukrainian military struck the Afipsky Oil Refinery with FP-1 drones. Russian authorities reported a fire, damage to the railway station, and casualties.

War in Ukraine • August 25, 06:01 AM • 18725 views
Russians overstate the number of aircraft launched over their territory by an average of 3–4 times – Fire Point CEO

Russia overstates by an average of 3–4 times the number of strike aircraft allegedly shot down over its territory. Fire Point urged people not to rely on these figures.

War in Ukraine • August 24, 04:47 PM • 3942 views
Another night of strikes on Ozon: Ukraine hit three logistics hubs overnightVideo

On the night of August 24, three major Ozon logistics centers in Adygea, Stavropol Krai, and Dagestan came under attack. A series of attacks on the infrastructure of the Russian marketplace has continued for the third consecutive day.

War in Ukraine • August 24, 09:53 AM • 26335 views
Flamingos should be a common bird and winter in Russia - Zelenskyy

Zelenskyy called for increased production of Ukrainian FP-5 Flamingo missiles for strikes against Russia. They can travel up to 3,000 km and carry 1,150 kg.

War in Ukraine • August 24, 06:43 AM • 27324 views
Twenty-five Ukrainian companies to be presented at the MSPO 2026 defense exhibition in Poland

At least 25 companies will represent Ukraine at the MSPO 2026 exhibition in Kielce. They will showcase drones, electronic warfare systems, communications equipment, and cyber technologies.

News of the World • August 24, 02:37 AM • 9715 views
"We need progress on Freyja every week" — Zelenskyy addressed the participants of the NB8 summit

Zelenskyy said that Freyja requires weekly progress. The first interceptor is planned to be delivered by the end of 2026.

War in Ukraine • August 23, 04:35 PM • 11020 views
14 military targets and a second Ozon facility in two days: Ukraine intensifies strikes on RussiaVideo

Ukrainian forces struck 14 Russian military targets, including a Su-33, a MiG-29, an Orion UAV, radars, and an S-400 system. At the same time, the Armed Forces of Ukraine attacked an Ozon logistics hub in Orenburg — the company's second facility in two days.

War in Ukraine • August 23, 12:14 PM • 7799 views
"Waiting for winter": Zelenskyy spoke about Putin's plans regarding the war in Ukraine

The President stated that Russia is intensifying its strikes and preparing for winter. He explained that Russian attacks on Ukrainian logistics were one of the reasons for Ukraine's strikes on the corresponding facilities in the Russian Federation.

War in Ukraine • August 23, 11:03 AM • 10664 views
Ukraine moves to practical work on ballistic missile defense - Zelenskyy spoke about two key projects

Ukraine is moving from political agreements to practical work on ballistic missile defense. Kyiv is simultaneously developing the pan-European Freyja shield project and producing its own analogues of the missile used by Patriot systems.

War in Ukraine • August 23, 10:14 AM • 31782 views
A message to the Russians: at the UNITED24 MODE 2026 summit, attendees signed the FP-1 long-range UAV, which will be sent to the Russian FederationPhoto

Fire Point presented the FP-1 long-range drone, on whose wings summit participants left a message to the Russians. Foreign Minister Andrii Sybiha also joined the initiative.

War in Ukraine • August 22, 05:44 PM • 2186 views
Germany plans to spend €12 billion on missile purchases; the possible purchase of Flamingo is being considered - media

Germany plans to create a missile arsenal worth nearly €12 billion, which is intended to strengthen Berlin's long-range strike capabilities. Among the candidates for purchase is the Ukrainian FP-5 Flamingo cruise missile manufactured by Fire Point, and Berlin expects to receive the first examples of the weapon for testing as early as next year.

War in Ukraine • August 22, 12:29 PM • 139344 views
A Su-24M and four pieces of equipment were destroyed at the Saky airfield - ZelenskyyVideo

Ukraine's Defense Forces destroyed a Russian Su-24M and four pieces of equipment in Crimea. In the Bryansk region, drone repeaters were eliminated.

War in Ukraine • August 22, 11:50 AM • 13432 views
Sybiga: Implementing the Freyja antiballistic project is an absolute priority for Ukraine

The Foreign Minister also added that implementing Freyja is important not only for Ukraine, but also for Europe, as it will protect European skies from ballistic threats posed by russia.

War in Ukraine • August 22, 11:06 AM • 6786 views
"Ozon - Kobzon": Fire Point co-founder Shtilerman confirms strike on an oil refinery and the Russian marketplace's logistics hubVideo

The Defense Forces of Ukraine said that the Novokuybyshevsky Oil Refinery and Ozon's logistics hub in Russia's Samara region were hit. The facilities were attacked by FP-1 drones.

War in Ukraine • August 22, 08:39 AM • 26648 views
Ukraine will test the FP-7 ballistic missile in an attack on Russia in the near future - Fire Point CEO Iryna Terekh

Fire Point has completed ground tests of the FP-7 ballistic missile with a range of up to 200 km and will test it in an attack on Russia in the near future.

War in Ukraine • August 22, 07:32 AM • 25075 views
The Russian Ka-52 failed to shoot down the Ukrainian FP-1 with a missile and was forced to switch to its cannonPhotoVideo

The Russian Ka-52 failed to hit the Ukrainian FP-1 with an Igla missile and continued the interception using its cannon. The reason may have been the drone’s low thermal signature.

News of the World • August 22, 02:36 AM • 17495 views
Fire Point CEO Iryna Terekh: "I am probably the first woman building a Ukrainian rocket fuel production plant on NATO territory"

Fire Point is building a solid rocket fuel plant in Denmark with a capacity of up to 4,100 rockets per year. The launch is scheduled for the end of 2027.

War in Ukraine • August 21, 01:23 PM • 52631 views
Fire Point plans to deploy FP-7.x ballistic interceptors on the battlefield in mid-2027

Fire Point plans to deliver the first FP-7. x by the end of 2026, and carry out the first interception of a Freyja ballistic target by the end of 2027. The interceptor will cost approximately $700,000.

War in Ukraine • August 21, 09:44 AM • 117082 views
The Fire Point plant in Denmark will be able to produce fuel for more than 4,100 FP-7 ballistic missiles or FP-7.x interceptors per year, according to the company’s CEO

At minimum capacity, the Fire Point plant will be able to produce fuel for 800 missiles per year, but if necessary, it will be capable of servicing more than 4,000 missiles.

War in Ukraine • August 20, 04:48 PM • 12294 views
The CEO of the Ukrainian company Fire Point, Iryna Terekh, showed the construction of a plant for the production of rocket propellant in Denmark.

The plant will produce propellant for the FP-7, FP-7. x, and Flamingo missiles. The plant is being built in accordance with all the requirements of European legislation.

War in Ukraine • August 20, 03:09 PM • 29814 views
Until Ukraine has sufficient anti-ballistic defenses, Moscow will not seriously consider peace — Zelenskyy

Zelenskyy said that Ukraine needs Patriot interceptor missiles every day. The Freyja anti-ballistic shield is undergoing integration and testing.

War in Ukraine • August 20, 07:01 AM • 8696 views
“Flamingo,” ballistic missiles, and strikes on Russian oil refineries: what visitors to the DALO Industry Days exhibition sawPhoto

For the second time, Ukrainian manufacturers are taking part in DALO Industry Days and presenting technologies capable of responding to the challenges of modern warfare.

War in Ukraine • August 19, 03:03 PM • 5600 views
Fire Point presented the FP-9 ballistic missile at an exhibition in Denmark, capable of striking Moscow Photo

Fire Point presented the FP-9 ballistic missile in Denmark, with a range of up to 855 km and a payload of up to 800 kg. The launch is planned by the end of the year.

War in Ukraine • August 19, 01:24 PM • 4773 views
Fire Point CEO Iryna Terekh explained what stage of development the Freyja antiballistic shield has reached

The Freyja antiballistic shield is being integrated with radars, a launcher, and a command center. Tests are conducted up to twice a week.

War in Ukraine • August 19, 12:30 PM • 6048 views
The cost of the plant producing solid rocket fuel for Flamingo missiles in Denmark has become known

The cost of the Fire Point plant in Denmark increased due to the construction of a new facility. Its launch is scheduled by the end of 2027.

War in Ukraine • August 19, 12:10 PM • 9133 views