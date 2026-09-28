"We need to prepare for the worst-case scenario": Prime Minister responded to whether the internet is under threat

Prime Minister of Ukraine Serhii Koretskyi spoke about preparations for possible threats to the country’s internet due to attacks by the russian federation. He said this in an interview during the telethon on September 27, UNN reports.

Details

Answering a question about the threat of the country losing internet access and the protection of the relevant facilities, the Prime Minister noted that the systems should be distributed among different locations.

"Something should be in the cloud, something should be abroad, something should be a mix, and something should be all three simultaneously. But the fact that we need to proceed from the worst-case scenario, think that way, and prepare ourselves accordingly is a fact," Serhii Koretskyi noted.

Over the past week, the Russian Federation launched more than 2,200 attack drones at Ukraine; today it attacked a data center in Kyiv twice — Zelenskyy

Addendum

Expert Serhii "Flash" Beskrestnov stated that distributed networks would protect Ukraine from a complete loss of internet access. Local disruptions and higher service costs are possible.

The Russians want to leave Ukrainians without internet access; there are steps to protect against this — Zelenskyy