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The Russians want to leave Ukrainians without internet access; there are steps to protect against this — Zelenskyy

Kyiv • UNN

 • 500 views

Russia is attacking Ukrainian data centers and communications infrastructure. Based on the decisions of the Staff, steps have been identified to protect digital services.

The Russians want to leave Ukrainians without internet access; there are steps to protect against this — Zelenskyy

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said that Russia is striking Ukrainian data centers and communications infrastructure in order to leave Ukrainians without internet access. The head of state said this in his evening address, reports UNN.

The Russians are conducting a strike operation against Ukrainian data centers and against our communications infrastructure. And everyone can see this threat. The Russians have a simple goal: to leave Ukrainians without internet access, to leave us without communications and without the relevant digital services

- the head of state noted.

According to him, the response is continuing promptly, and clear steps to ensure protection have been defined based on decisions of the Staff of the Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

The President thanked all the services, businesses, and people who are carrying out these tasks and helping Ukraine.

Zelenskyy stated that the interception rate of jet-powered "Shaheds" currently stands at 55%26.09.26, 21:43 • 1590 views

Olga Rozgon

SocietyWar in UkraineTechnologies
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