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People in the occupied city of Oleshky are starving and forced to survive on grass and weeds — Sybiha called on the world to provide assistance

Kyiv • UNN

 • 1692 views

People in occupied Oleshky are starving and forced to survive on grass and weeds. Sybiha called for assistance to be provided and for a safe evacuation to be ensured.

People in the occupied city of Oleshky are starving and forced to survive on grass and weeds — Sybiha called on the world to provide assistance

Minister of Foreign Affairs Andrii Sybiha called on the world to mobilize to help people in Oleshky, Kherson region, occupied by Russia, where people are starving and forced to survive on grass and weeds. Sybiha wrote about this on X on September 26, UNN reports. 

Details 

"Residents of the temporarily occupied city of Oleshky are starving. There is almost nothing left to eat. According to reports, civilians are forced to feed on grass and weeds, while medicines, clean water, electricity, and medical care are becoming increasingly inaccessible. Children are also suffering under these conditions," Sybiha wrote. 

He stressed that this suffering has a clear cause and perpetrator — Russia, as it was Russia that caused this catastrophe in Oleshky through its illegal occupation and bears full responsibility for this humanitarian catastrophe, all its consequences, and the deaths of innocent civilians.

"The international community must mobilize all available means to reach the residents of Oleshky, provide humanitarian assistance, and ensure the safe evacuation of those who wish to leave. The UN, the Red Cross, and other international entities must use their authority and channels to ensure immediate and unhindered humanitarian access," Sybiha added. 

Let us remind you 

Ukraine's Minister of Foreign Affairs Andrii Sybiha had previously called on the world to pressure Russia so that the aggressor country would open humanitarian corridors and allow the residents of Oleshky in the Kherson region, who are currently suffering from an artificially induced famine, to escape. 

Pavlo Bashynskyi

War in UkraineNews of the World
Evacuation
War in Ukraine
Andriy Sybiha
United Nations
Oleshky
Kherson Oblast