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Senators urged Trump to cancel Putin’s invitation to the G20 summit - WP

Kyiv • UNN

 • 2452 views

A bipartisan group of senators said that Putin’s participation would legitimize Russia’s aggression against Ukraine. Trump was urged to withdraw the invitation to the Russian dictator to attend the G20 summit in Miami.

Senators urged Trump to cancel Putin’s invitation to the G20 summit - WP

A bipartisan group of 14 senators called on President Donald Trump to withdraw the invitation extended to Russian dictator Vladimir Putin to attend the G20 summit in Miami this December. The Washington Post reports, UNN informs.

Details

According to the publication, in their letter to Trump, the senators stated that Putin "bears full responsibility for Russia launching a full-scale war of aggression against Ukraine"

Allowing him to participate in the G20 summit in the United States raises serious concerns about legitimizing and normalizing the actions of a government that continues to attack Ukrainian civilian targets every day

- the publication quotes the letter as saying.

The senators also noted that Putin, Russian Finance Minister Anton Siluanov, and other members of the Russian delegation are under U.S. sanctions for participating in actions deemed a threat to national security. At the same time, Putin may have little incentive to agree to a ceasefire if he is not isolated from the international community.

Trump believes that Ukraine and Russia want to end the war, and he knows my position — Zelenskyy25.09.26, 12:47 • 4074 views

Context

U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio confirmed that Russian dictator Vladimir Putin has been invited to the upcoming G20 summit in Miami.

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy said that he was ready to travel to Miami and meet with Vladimir Putin if the Russian leader attends the G20 summit in December. 

The Kremlin responded to Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy's willingness to meet with Vladimir Putin at the G20 summit in Miami in December by suggesting that he come to Moscow.

"Russia still needs to think about what is in its interests" — Putin said that all proposals for peace are "on the table"25.09.26, 20:16 • 3364 views

Vadim Khlyudzinsky

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