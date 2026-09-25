The protection of data centers and other facilities in the communications sector will be strengthened in Ukraine — Zelenskyy

Volodymyr Zelenskyy. Photo: Telegram channel of the President of Ukraine

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy announced strengthened protection for data centers and other facilities in the communications sector following a meeting of the Staff of the Supreme Commander-in-Chief, UNN reports.

"I held a meeting of the Staff. Among the key issues were the results of tests of interceptors against Russia's jet-powered 'Shaheds.' There were reports on the interception rate and the experience of the teams engaged in interception. The main means that can strengthen our defense were identified. We are accelerating production. There are also new decisions regarding the deployment in Ukraine of production of various types of jet engines," Zelenskyy wrote.

Meeting of the Staff. Photo: Telegram channel of President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy

He also said that the Chief Directorate of Intelligence of the Ministry of Defense provided a detailed report on Russia's technological plans for 2027, namely, the means the enemy is counting on, its production capabilities, and the use of component supply schemes to Russia.

"In accordance with the threats, we are adjusting our response," Zelenskyy added.

He added that the priority task for Ukraine's Foreign Ministry and all of our diplomacy is new sanctions packages from partners, specifically targeting the shadow schemes that the Russians use to ensure the production of drones and missiles, especially ballistic missiles.

"Additional decisions were also adopted to protect and ensure the uninterrupted operation of our data-center infrastructure and other facilities that are of critical importance in the communications sector. These decisions must be fully implemented at all levels, and this is the personal responsibility of government officials and heads of special services," the President said.

We remind you

Ukraine's Foreign Minister Andrii Sybiha commented on Russia's latest shelling of Ukraine and confirmed the attack on major Ukrainian data centers.

In Kyiv and the region, Russian attacks caused internet outages for 100,000 subscribers