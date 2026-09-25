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57 injured, 7 killed: the death toll from Russia's September 25 strike on Kyiv has risen

Kyiv • UNN

 • 970 views

Seven people were killed in Russia's strike on Kyiv. The number of injured has risen to 57, including two children.

57 injured, 7 killed: the death toll from Russia's September 25 strike on Kyiv has risen

The number of people killed and injured as a result of the Russian strike on Kyiv on September 25 has increased. Kyiv Mayor Vitali Klitschko reported this, according to UNN.

Details

There are already 57 injured people in the capital. Two of them are children. Seven people were killed

- the statement said.

Let us remind you

As previously reported by UNN, the Russian army continues to attack Kyiv; an office building came under fire, three people were found dead in a parking lot, and seven more people were injured.

UNN also reported that seven people were killed and 46 injured as a result of Russian attacks on Kyiv on September 25.

Yevhen Ustimenko

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