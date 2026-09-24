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Usyk radically changed his image ahead of his wedding anniversary

Kyiv • UNN

 • 848 views

Oleksandr Usyk radically changed his image and dyed his hair blonde. The boxer and his wife will celebrate their 17th wedding anniversary in Spain.

Usyk radically changed his image ahead of his wedding anniversary

Ukrainian boxer Oleksandr Usyk decided to radically change his image ahead of the 17th wedding anniversary with his wife Kateryna, reports UNN

"A new style for the champion," colorist Oleksandr Daalgard wrote on Instagram, publishing a photo of Usyk.

In the photo, Usyk, who almost always had short hair, has become a blond. 

On TikTok, Usyk's daughter Yelyzaveta posted a video in which she surprised her followers with the boxer's new hairstyle. 

"This is the transformation no one expected. Dad dyed his hair blond," Yelyzaveta said. 

Usyk's daughter said that tomorrow, September 25, Oleksandr and his wife will celebrate their 17th wedding anniversary, and many guests will gather. The couple is currently in Spain. 

In addition, Yelyzaveta said that on September 27, Sunday, it is her grandfather's birthday, and she has already bought him a gift, but decided not to reveal exactly what it is, as it is a surprise. 

"I'm coming for you, you pathetic belly" - Usyk responds to Fury's offer of a fight08.09.26, 20:59 • 3496 views

Pavlo Bashynskyi

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